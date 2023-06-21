Colts Reunion Podcast: Dallas Clark explains how he fit in with powerhouse teams of 2000's

Clark, though, carved out a critically-important role in the Colts' offense early in his career thanks to the approach he had to have during his college career at Iowa.

"I had the walk-on mentality — I walked on as a linebacker," Clark told Matt Taylor and Bill Brooks. "Thank God coach (Kirk) Ferentz saw that I really was a bad linebacker and said maybe we'll try this tight end thing. And thank God, otherwise we never would've met — I'd be a great teacher and a coach somewhere, which would've been perfectly fine. But it was one of those things where I walked in the huddle and was like, okay, I see what I gotta do. I gotta earn it, and I gotta prove myself every day."