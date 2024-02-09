 Skip to main content
Indianapolis Colts
Reggie Wayne not elected to Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2024

Wayne, one of the most productive wide receivers in NFL regular season and postseason history, was not elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame for the fifth consecutive year as a finalist. 

Feb 08, 2024 at 10:09 PM
2023_headshot_stankevitz_02
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

Reggie Wayne

Reggie Wayne, who totaled 14,345 receiving yards in his 14-year career and is top-10 all-time in postseason receptions, receiving yards and touchdowns, will once again have to wait for his gold jacket.

Wayne on Thursday was not announced as one of the five Modern Era members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2024, which did include longtime Colts teammate Dwight Freeney along with former Colts wide receiver Andre Johnson, who played for the team in 2015. Return specialist Devin Hester, defensive end Julius Peppers and linebacker Patrick Willis rounded out the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Modern Era Class of 2024.

This was Wayne's fifth year as a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame in as many years of eligibility.

Wayne's resume, of course, speaks for itself.

A 2001 first-round pick (No. 30 overall) from Miami, Wayne played all of his 211 regular season and 21 playoff games with the Colts. Wayne was selected to the Pro Bowl every year from 2006-2010 and in 2012; in 2010, he was named a first-team AP All-Pro.

Wayne led the NFL in receiving in 2007 (1,510 yards) and had over 100 catches four times (2007, 2009, 2010, 2012). He had 1,000 or more yards in seven consecutive seasons from 2004-2010 and totaled 82 touchdowns and 763 first downs in his career.

In that stretch between 2004 and 2010, Wayne averaged 92 receptions, 1,264 yards and eight touchdowns per season.

Wayne's impact was even greater in the playoffs. His 93 postseason receptions are sixth in NFL history; his 1,254 postseason receiving yards rank seventh all-time and his nine touchdowns are tied for 10th. Wayne's 53-yard touchdown opened the Colts' scoring in their Super Bowl XLI triumph over the Chicago Bears.

Wayne's 211 games played are a franchise record, while his 1,070 receptions, 14,345 yards and 82 receiving touchdowns are second in Colts history behind Hall of Famer Marvin Harrison. Wayne was inducted into the Colts Ring of Honor in 2018.

Wayne is one of 14 players in NFL history to have at least 1,000 receptions and is one of 12 players to have at least 14,000 receiving yards. Wayne ranks 10th all time in both receptions and receiving yards.

