Reggie Wayne not elected to Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2024

Wayne's resume, of course, speaks for itself.

A 2001 first-round pick (No. 30 overall) from Miami, Wayne played all of his 211 regular season and 21 playoff games with the Colts. Wayne was selected to the Pro Bowl every year from 2006-2010 and in 2012; in 2010, he was named a first-team AP All-Pro.

Wayne led the NFL in receiving in 2007 (1,510 yards) and had over 100 catches four times (2007, 2009, 2010, 2012). He had 1,000 or more yards in seven consecutive seasons from 2004-2010 and totaled 82 touchdowns and 763 first downs in his career.

In that stretch between 2004 and 2010, Wayne averaged 92 receptions, 1,264 yards and eight touchdowns per season.

Wayne's impact was even greater in the playoffs. His 93 postseason receptions are sixth in NFL history; his 1,254 postseason receiving yards rank seventh all-time and his nine touchdowns are tied for 10th. Wayne's 53-yard touchdown opened the Colts' scoring in their Super Bowl XLI triumph over the Chicago Bears.

Wayne's 211 games played are a franchise record, while his 1,070 receptions, 14,345 yards and 82 receiving touchdowns are second in Colts history behind Hall of Famer Marvin Harrison. Wayne was inducted into the Colts Ring of Honor in 2018.