Reggie Wayne Not Elected To Pro Football Hall Of Fame Class Of 2022

Reggie Wayne, who amassed 14,345 receiving yards in his 14-year career and is second all-time in postseason receptions, will have to wait at least one more year to finally take his place in Canton.

Wayne on Thursday was not announced as one of the five Modern Era members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2022. He was a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's classes of 2020 (his first year eligible) and 2021.

That the Hall of Fame selection committee passed over Wayne for a third time does not diminish his gold jacket-worthy career. Packers safety LeRoy Butler, 49ers defensive tackle Bryant Young, Saints/Panthers linebacker Sam Mills, Patriots defensive tackle Richard Seymour and Jaguars tackle Tony Boselli were revealed Thursday as the five 2022 modern era inductees.

A 2001 first-round pick (No. 30 overall) from Miami, Wayne played every one of his 211 regular season and 21 playoff games with the Colts. Wayne earned Pro Bowl honors every year from 2006-2010 and in 2012; in 2010, he was named a first-team AP All-Pro.

Wayne led the NFL in receiving in 2007 (1,510 yards) and had over 100 catches in four seasons (2007, 2009, 2010, 2012). He had 1,000 or more yards in seven consecutive seasons from 2004-2010 and totaled 82 touchdowns and 763 first downs in his career.

In that stretch between 2004 and 2010, Wayne averaged 92 receptions, 1,264 yards and eight touchdowns per season.

But for as great as Wayne was in the regular season, he was even better in the postseason. Only Hall of Famer Jerry Rice has more postseason receptions than Wayne (93); his 1,254 postseason receiving yards rank fourth all-time. Wayne's 53-yard touchdown opened the Colts' scoring in their Super Bowl XLI triumph over the Chicago Bears.

Wayne's 211 games played are a franchise record, while his 1,070 receptions, 14,345 yards and 82 receiving touchdowns are second in Colts history behind Harrison. Wayne was inducted into the Colts Ring of Honor in 2018.

Wayne is one of 14 players in NFL history to have at least 1,000 receptions and is one of 12 players to have at least 14,000 receiving yards. Wayne ranks 10th all time in both receptions and receiving yards.