LIVE BLOG, Colts vs. Rams Week 2

The Colts look to bounce back against Aaron Donald, Sean McVay and the Los Angeles Rams at Lucas Oil Stadium in Week 2. Follow along with updates from writer JJ Stankevitz throughout the game right here. 

Sep 19, 2021 at 11:05 AM
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

Related Content

news

Colts Announce 6 Inactive Players For Week 2 Game vs. Rams

The Colts announced Friday Braden Smith and Xavier Rhodes would be out for today's game. 
news

Colts Elevate WR DeMichael Harris From To Active Roster From Practice Squad For Week 2 Game vs. Rams

Harris caught 10 passes in seven games with the Colts in 2020. 
news

5 Things To Watch: Colts Vs. Rams, Week 2

The Colts look to bounce back after their Week 1 loss to the Seahawks against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium. Here's what you need to know before kickoff. 
news

Braden Smith, Xavier Rhodes Ruled Out Vs. Los Angeles Rams; Eric Fisher, Quenton Nelson, Kwity Paye Questionable

The Colts released their final practice report of Week 2 on Friday ahead of Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Rams. Who's in, who's out and who's questionable for the second game of 2021?
news

Colts To Spotlight Mental Health Awareness, 'Kicking The Stigma' During Rams Game

Fans can get a Kicking The Stigma shirt with a $35 donation supporting Kicking The Stigma Action Grants. 
news

Colts Mailbag: Can Offense Get More Explosive Plays Vs. Los Angeles Rams' Defense?

The Colts face another test in Week 2 with the Aaron Donald, Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams coming to Lucas Oil Stadium. Check out what questions fans had ahead of the game in this week's Colts Mailbag. 
news

COMING IN NOVEMBER - Hard Knocks In Season: The Indianapolis Colts

HBO Sports, NFL Films and the Indianapolis Colts are teaming up for the first-ever in-season presentation of HARD KNOCKS IN SEASON: THE INDIANAPOLIS COLTS. The multi-episode primetime edition of the 18-time Emmy-Award-winning series premieres November 17.
news

Colts Daily Notebook: Thursday's Practice Report; Focus Continues On Generating Explosive Plays

The Colts practiced Thursday at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center ahead of Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Rams. Here's everything you need to know from the day's news. 
news

In 'Special' NFL Debut, Rookie WR Mike Strachan Shows Colts Can Rely On Him

2021 seventh-round pick Mike Strachan had two catches in his NFL debut - which was also the first time most of his family had ever seen him play football. 
news

Colts Sign CB Chris Wilcox To Practice Squad, Release S Shawn Davis From Practice Squad

The Colts made the roster move Thursday morning. 
news

Colts Daily Notebook: Eric Fisher 'Feeling Real Good,' First Practice Report Of Rams Week Released

The Colts returned to practice Wednesday at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center. Here's what you need to know from the day, starting with what we heard from left tackle Eric Fisher. 
Colts vs. Rams: Hall of Fame Ring Ceremony

Colts vs. Rams: Hall of Fame Ring Ceremony

Witness history as Peyton Manning and Edgerrin James receive their Hall of Fame rings live at Lucas Oil Stadium. Limited Colts vs. Rams tickets are still available!

Get Tickets
Advertising