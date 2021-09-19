LIVE BLOG, Colts vs. Rams Week 2

Colts Announce 6 Inactive Players For Week 2 Game vs. Rams
The Colts announced Friday Braden Smith and Xavier Rhodes would be out for today's game.
Colts Elevate WR DeMichael Harris From To Active Roster From Practice Squad For Week 2 Game vs. Rams
Harris caught 10 passes in seven games with the Colts in 2020.
5 Things To Watch: Colts Vs. Rams, Week 2
The Colts look to bounce back after their Week 1 loss to the Seahawks against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium. Here's what you need to know before kickoff.
Braden Smith, Xavier Rhodes Ruled Out Vs. Los Angeles Rams; Eric Fisher, Quenton Nelson, Kwity Paye Questionable
The Colts released their final practice report of Week 2 on Friday ahead of Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Rams. Who's in, who's out and who's questionable for the second game of 2021?
Colts To Spotlight Mental Health Awareness, 'Kicking The Stigma' During Rams Game
Fans can get a Kicking The Stigma shirt with a $35 donation supporting Kicking The Stigma Action Grants.
Colts Mailbag: Can Offense Get More Explosive Plays Vs. Los Angeles Rams' Defense?
The Colts face another test in Week 2 with the Aaron Donald, Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams coming to Lucas Oil Stadium. Check out what questions fans had ahead of the game in this week's Colts Mailbag.
COMING IN NOVEMBER - Hard Knocks In Season: The Indianapolis Colts
HBO Sports, NFL Films and the Indianapolis Colts are teaming up for the first-ever in-season presentation of HARD KNOCKS IN SEASON: THE INDIANAPOLIS COLTS. The multi-episode primetime edition of the 18-time Emmy-Award-winning series premieres November 17.
Colts Daily Notebook: Thursday's Practice Report; Focus Continues On Generating Explosive Plays
The Colts practiced Thursday at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center ahead of Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Rams. Here's everything you need to know from the day's news.
In 'Special' NFL Debut, Rookie WR Mike Strachan Shows Colts Can Rely On Him
2021 seventh-round pick Mike Strachan had two catches in his NFL debut - which was also the first time most of his family had ever seen him play football.
Colts Sign CB Chris Wilcox To Practice Squad, Release S Shawn Davis From Practice Squad
The Colts made the roster move Thursday morning.