Quenton Nelson Lands On Pro Football Focus' 'Team Of The Week' For Second Straight Week

INDIANAPOLIS — In their biggest win of the young 2019 season, the Indianapolis Colts rose to the occasion and shut down the high-powered Kansas City Chiefs' offense on the road in a 19-13 victory on Sunday Night Football.
It was a total team effort, and Pro Football Focus' grades reflected that as six Colts players ranked near the top of their position groups for the week, and yet another player landed on PFF's "Team of the Week."
In order of highest grade first, here are the Colts players who earned top-10 grades at their position on Sunday:
Guard No. 1 (96.2), 81 snaps (100 percent)
For the second consecutive week, Nelson lands on PFF's Team of the Week. Both his road-grading run blocking and pass protection was on full display against Kansas City's defensive front, and he was rock solid. His 84.2 pass blocking grade was eighth among all guards, and his 93.6 run blocking grade was first. Per PFF:
"Nelson had Twitter fawning over his performance during Sunday Night Football, and it's easy to see why. He allowed just one hurry from 37 pass-blocking snaps and has yet to allow a sack on 202 pass-blocking snaps this season, but it was as a run-blocker where he really dominated. His 93.6 run-blocking grade tells the story well in a performance where he moved defenders at will."
Tackle No. 5 (83.1), 81 snaps (100 percent)
The Colts' offensive line kept quarterback Jacoby Brissett upright once again this week, not allowing any sacks and only one hit. Brissett's blindside protector stepped up in a huge way, leading the team with a 90.7 pass blocking grade (second among all NFL tackles), allowing no pressures of any kind. PFF owner and Sunday Night Football color commentator Cris Collinsworth took notice of Nelson and Castonzo especially, commenting on their dominance throughout the contest.
Linebacker No. 10 (79.5), 46 snaps (73 percent)
Okereke got another start under his belt as Shaquille Leonard continues to work his way back from a concussion, and the rookie continues to improve. This was easily Okereke's highest-graded start, as he was credited with three tackles and a fumble recovery. PFF gave him two "stops," which constitutes a "failure" by the offense. He didn't miss any tackles and only allowed two yards on one completion in coverage.
Tied-Edge Defender No. 10 (77.0), 48 snaps (76 percent)
This was Houston's "revenge game" as he returned to the city where he played the first eight seasons of his career before joining the Colts this offseason. This was his second-highest-graded performance of the season as he got four tackles (two for loss) and his second sack of the season. He came away with a huge fourth-down tackle for loss late in the fourth quarter that helped squander the Chiefs' comeback attempt. He was credited with four total pressures on the evening.
"I'd be lying to say there wasn't," Houston told reporters after the game when asked if this game had extra motivation. "It's like your old girlfriend. If you get a new girlfriend, you want to show her off. To come here and get a win, it means a lot to me – and to the team as well."
Center No. 2 (74.8), 81 snaps (100 percent)
The Colts had yet another dominant game on the ground on Sunday, and it couldn't be done without their anchor, Kelly. The Colts ran for 180 yards and a touchdown on 45 carries (4.0 avg) as they dominated the time of possession, 37:15 to 22:45.
This was Kelly's top-graded game of the season in both overall grade and run blocking (70.4) en route to allowing zero pressures of any kind. Brissett had a clean pocket all evening, especially up the middle where Kelly was in charge.
Punter No. 8 (64.3), 14 snaps (56 percent)
The Colts didn't do much punting on Sunday, but Sanchez performed at a high level when called upon. He punted three times for an average of 41.0 yards per punt. He had a net average of 40.7 and landed two of his three kicks inside the opponent's 20-yard line. He also added six kickoffs, only one of which was returned. You can't give an offense like the Chiefs' good field position on a consistent basis, and Sanchez did his part to ensure that.