Quenton Nelson Lands On Pro Football Focus' 'Team Of The Week' For Second Straight Week

Two of the more outstanding parts of the Indianapolis Colts' Sunday Night Football victory over the Kansas City Chiefs — the offensive line and the defense — were reflected in Pro Football Focus' Week 5 grades, as guard Quenton Nelson was named to PFF's "Team of the Week" for a second straight week.

Oct 08, 2019 at 09:48 AM
Arthur_Jake
Jake Arthur

Colts.com Contributor

100619_ind-kc-nelson
Indianapolis Colts

INDIANAPOLIS — In their biggest win of the young 2019 season, the Indianapolis Colts rose to the occasion and shut down the high-powered Kansas City Chiefs' offense on the road in a 19-13 victory on Sunday Night Football.

It was a total team effort, and Pro Football Focus' grades reflected that as six Colts players ranked near the top of their position groups for the week, and yet another player landed on PFF's "Team of the Week."

In order of highest grade first, here are the Colts players who earned top-10 grades at their position on Sunday:

Quenton Nelson

Guard No. 1 (96.2), 81 snaps (100 percent)

For the second consecutive week, Nelson lands on PFF's Team of the Week. Both his road-grading run blocking and pass protection was on full display against Kansas City's defensive front, and he was rock solid. His 84.2 pass blocking grade was eighth among all guards, and his 93.6 run blocking grade was first. Per PFF:

"Nelson had Twitter fawning over his performance during Sunday Night Football, and it's easy to see why. He allowed just one hurry from 37 pass-blocking snaps and has yet to allow a sack on 202 pass-blocking snaps this season, but it was as a run-blocker where he really dominated. His 93.6 run-blocking grade tells the story well in a performance where he moved defenders at will."

Anthony Castonzo

Tackle No. 5 (83.1), 81 snaps (100 percent)

The Colts' offensive line kept quarterback Jacoby Brissett upright once again this week, not allowing any sacks and only one hit. Brissett's blindside protector stepped up in a huge way, leading the team with a 90.7 pass blocking grade (second among all NFL tackles), allowing no pressures of any kind. PFF owner and Sunday Night Football color commentator Cris Collinsworth took notice of Nelson and Castonzo especially, commenting on their dominance throughout the contest.

Bobby Okereke

Linebacker No. 10 (79.5), 46 snaps (73 percent)

Okereke got another start under his belt as Shaquille Leonard continues to work his way back from a concussion, and the rookie continues to improve. This was easily Okereke's highest-graded start, as he was credited with three tackles and a fumble recovery. PFF gave him two "stops," which constitutes a "failure" by the offense. He didn't miss any tackles and only allowed two yards on one completion in coverage.

Justin Houston

Tied-Edge Defender No. 10 (77.0), 48 snaps (76 percent)

This was Houston's "revenge game" as he returned to the city where he played the first eight seasons of his career before joining the Colts this offseason. This was his second-highest-graded performance of the season as he got four tackles (two for loss) and his second sack of the season. He came away with a huge fourth-down tackle for loss late in the fourth quarter that helped squander the Chiefs' comeback attempt. He was credited with four total pressures on the evening.

"I'd be lying to say there wasn't," Houston told reporters after the game when asked if this game had extra motivation. "It's like your old girlfriend. If you get a new girlfriend, you want to show her off. To come here and get a win, it means a lot to me – and to the team as well."

Ryan Kelly

Center No. 2 (74.8), 81 snaps (100 percent)

The Colts had yet another dominant game on the ground on Sunday, and it couldn't be done without their anchor, Kelly. The Colts ran for 180 yards and a touchdown on 45 carries (4.0 avg) as they dominated the time of possession, 37:15 to 22:45.

This was Kelly's top-graded game of the season in both overall grade and run blocking (70.4) en route to allowing zero pressures of any kind. Brissett had a clean pocket all evening, especially up the middle where Kelly was in charge.

Rigoberto Sanchez

Punter No. 8 (64.3), 14 snaps (56 percent)

The Colts didn't do much punting on Sunday, but Sanchez performed at a high level when called upon. He punted three times for an average of 41.0 yards per punt. He had a net average of 40.7 and landed two of his three kicks inside the opponent's 20-yard line. He also added six kickoffs, only one of which was returned. You can't give an offense like the Chiefs' good field position on a consistent basis, and Sanchez did his part to ensure that.

Related Content

news

Jim Irsay announces 'Million Dollar Schedule Challenge'

One contestant can win $1 million by correctly predicting the Colts' entire 18-week schedule for the 2023 regular season.

news

Colts 2023 NFL Mock Draft Monday: April 17, 10 days to go

Mock Draft Monday, our weekly roundup of experts' predictions for who the Colts will take in the NFL Draft, is back just 10 days before the start of the 2023 NFL Draft.

news

Colts hire Bryan Bing, Junior Collins as 2023 Tony Dungy Diversity Coaching Fellows

The Colts established the Tony Dungy Diversity Coaching Fellowship in 2022 to offer full-time coaching opportunities to diverse and talented coaches, providing opportunities for them to gain valuable experience as they progress in their careers.

news

Colts players start offseason program focused on present, but shaped by 'ultimate low' of 2022 season

Shane Steichen's focus isn't on what happened during the Colts' 2022 season, but the players who returned to the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center this week are drawing motivation from the disappointment of last year.

news

Colts host 46 prospects for 2023 Local Pro Day

The Colts held their annual Local Pro Day on Monday at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center.

news

Colts 2023 NFL Mock Draft Monday: April 10, 2.5 weeks to go

Mock Draft Monday, our weekly roundup of experts' predictions for who the Colts will take in the NFL Draft, is back with just two and a half weeks separating us from the start of the 2023 NFL Draft.

news

Colts on Monday begin first offseason workout program of Shane Steichen era

Monday marked the beginning of the Colts' offseason workout program, which will run for two months and in May and June include OTA and minicamp practices.

news

For Zionsville native Brian Mason, homecoming as Colts special teams coordinator a 'surreal' experience

Mason grew up going to the RCA Dome and joined Shane Steichen's coaching staff earlier this year after a wildly successful 2022 as Notre Dame's special teams coordinator.

news

2023 Important NFL Offseason Dates: Combine, Free Agency, Draft

Mark your calendars for some pivotal days and weeks in the coming months for how the 2023 Indianapolis Colts will be constructed.

news

Colts offensive line coach Tony Sparano Jr. aims to further his father's legacy while creating his own

Tony Sparano, who passed away in 2018 was one of the most widely-respected coaches in the NFL, and his son will look to carry on his legacy as the offensive line coach for the Colts.

news

Colts tight ends coach Tom Manning on joining Shane Steichen's staff: 'We share a lot of the same values'

Manning coached the Colts' tight ends in 2018, but didn't have any connection to Steichen before being hired earlier this year.

news

Colts RB coach DeAndre Smith on Jonathan Taylor: 'Just an outstanding runner'

Smith coached Saquon Barkley in New York last season and sees similarities between the Giants' standout and the Colts' All-Pro running back.

Select-A-Seat | May 6 | Lucas Oil Stadium

Select-A-Seat | May 6 | Lucas Oil Stadium

Find your dream seats at our Select-A-Seat event taking place at Lucas Oil Stadium on May 6! Explore exclusive inventory, receive complimentary beverages and discounted concessions, and more.

RSVP NOW!
Advertising