Quenton Nelson Lands On Pro Football Focus' 'Team Of The Week' For Second Straight Week

This was Houston's "revenge game" as he returned to the city where he played the first eight seasons of his career before joining the Colts this offseason. This was his second-highest-graded performance of the season as he got four tackles (two for loss) and his second sack of the season. He came away with a huge fourth-down tackle for loss late in the fourth quarter that helped squander the Chiefs' comeback attempt. He was credited with four total pressures on the evening.