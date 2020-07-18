Madden NFL 21: Initial Ratings For Colts Veterans, Rookies

INDIANAPOLIS — The popular EA Sports Madden video game franchise is back once again with "Madden NFL 21."

So how did the game rate the Indianapolis Colts' veterans and rookies heading into the 2020 season?

But now every players' rating — well, most of them, at least — has been revealed for the new version of the game, which officially drops in stores on Aug. 28 (although you can play three days early if you snag the MVP Edition; either way, you can pre-order the game right here).