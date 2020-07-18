Friday, Jul 17, 2020 08:32 PM

Madden NFL 21: Initial Ratings For Colts Veterans, Rookies

The popular EA Sports Madden video game franchise is back once again with “Madden NFL 21.” How did the game rate the Indianapolis Colts’ veterans and rookies this season?

Andrew Walker

Colts.com Writer

INDIANAPOLIS — The popular EA Sports Madden video game franchise is back once again with "Madden NFL 21."

So how did the game rate the Indianapolis Colts' veterans and rookies heading into the 2020 season?

Well, we already knew a few rookies' ratings going into tonight's SportsCenter Madden Ratings Week show on ESPN, including quarterback Jacob Eason and wide receivers Michael Pittman Jr. and Demon Patmon, as well as running back Jonathan Taylor.

But now every players' rating — well, most of them, at least — has been revealed for the new version of the game, which officially drops in stores on Aug. 28 (although you can play three days early if you snag the MVP Edition; either way, you can pre-order the game right here).

Here are a couple lists, first starting with the Colts' veterans and their overall ratings, as well as a comparison to their final rating in last year's Madden NFL 20 game; below that are the Colts rookies' overall ratings.

Colts Veterans

(Note: not all veterans on the Colts' 90-man offseason roster currently have a Madden NFL 20 rating, and Luke Rhodes, as a long snapper, is rated in the game as a tight end)

Table inside Article
Name Position Madden NFL 21 Initial Rating Madden NFL 20 Final Rating Trend
Quenton Nelson G 94 94 0
DeForest Buckner DT 87 87 0
T.Y. Hilton WR 87 88 -1
Anthony Castonzo T 85 85 0
Justin Houston DE 85 86 -1
Ryan Kelly C 85 85 0
Darius Leonard LB 85 85 0
Marlon Mack RB 85 84 +1
Malik Hooker S 82 82 0
Philip Rivers QB 82 84 -2
Braden Smith T/G 82 82 0
Jack Doyle TE 81 83 -2
Trey Burton TE 80 82 -2
Kenny Moore II CB 80 79 +1
Denico Autry DT/DE 76 76 0
Nyheim Hines RB 75 75 0
Kemoko Turay DE 75 75 0
Rock Ya-Sin CB 75 75 0
Zach Pascal WR 74 74 0
Xavier Rhodes CB 74 76 -2
Rigoberto Sanchez P 74 74 0
Khari Willis S 74 74 0
Mark Glowinski G 73 74 -1
Anthony Walker LB 73 73 0
Parris Campbell WR 72 71 +1
Bobby Okereke LB 72 71 +1
Jordan Wilkins RB 72 72 0
Jacoby Brissett QB 71 72 -1
T.J. Carrie CB 71 71 0
Tyquan Lewis DT/DE 71 71 0
Ben Banogu DE 70 70 0
Marcus Johnson WR 70 70 0
Roosevelt Nix FB 70 71 -1
Marvell Tell III CB 70 70 0
Chad Williams WR 70 70 0
George Odum S 69 69 0
Matthew Adams LB 67 67 0
Sheldon Day DT 67 67 0
Daurice Fountain WR 67 67 0
Al-Quadin Muhammad DE 67 66 +1
Mo Alie-Cox TE 66 70 -4
Zaire Franklin LB 66 66 0
Chase McLaughlin K 66 66 0
Ashton Dulin WR 65 65 0
Grover Stewart DT 65 65 0
Gerri Green DE 64 N/A N/A
Darius Jackson RB 64 N/A N/A
E.J. Speed LB 63 62 +1
Xavier Grimble TE 62 N/A N/A
Skai Moore LB 62 62 0
Artavis Scott WR 61 N/A N/A
Bruce Anderson III RB 60 N/A N/A
Matt Lengel TE 60 N/A N/A
Rolan Milligan S 59 58 +1
Lafayette Pitts CB 59 N/A N/A
Chad Kelly QB 57 59 -2
Le'Raven Clark T/G 56 56 0
Javon Patterson C 56 58 -2
Andrew Donnal T 55 N/A N/A
Jake Eldrenkamp G 55 55 0
Chaz Green G 53 N/A N/A
Luke Rhodes LS 24 37 -13

Colts Rookies

(Note: while all nine Colts 2020 draft picks have ratings, just one undrafted rookie on the 90-man roster has one)

Table inside Article
Name Position Madden NFL 21 Initial Rating
Jonathan Taylor RB 73
Michael Pittman Jr. WR 71
Julian Blackmon S 69
Rodrigo Blankenship K 68
Dezmon Patmon WR 64
Jacob Eason QB 63
Isaiah Rodgers CB 63
Rob Windsor DT 63
Jordan Glasgow LB 62
Danny Pinter G 61

