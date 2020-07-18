Madden NFL 21: Initial Ratings For Colts Veterans, Rookies

INDIANAPOLIS — The popular EA Sports Madden video game franchise is back once again with "Madden NFL 21."
So how did the game rate the Indianapolis Colts' veterans and rookies heading into the 2020 season?
Well, we already knew a few rookies' ratings going into tonight's SportsCenter Madden Ratings Week show on ESPN, including quarterback Jacob Eason and wide receivers Michael Pittman Jr. and Demon Patmon, as well as running back Jonathan Taylor.
But now every players' rating — well, most of them, at least — has been revealed for the new version of the game, which officially drops in stores on Aug. 28 (although you can play three days early if you snag the MVP Edition; either way, you can pre-order the game right here).
Here are a couple lists, first starting with the Colts' veterans and their overall ratings, as well as a comparison to their final rating in last year's Madden NFL 20 game; below that are the Colts rookies' overall ratings.
Colts Veterans
(Note: not all veterans on the Colts' 90-man offseason roster currently have a Madden NFL 20 rating, and Luke Rhodes, as a long snapper, is rated in the game as a tight end)
|Name
|Position
|Madden NFL 21 Initial Rating
|Madden NFL 20 Final Rating
|Trend
|Quenton Nelson
|G
|94
|94
|0
|DeForest Buckner
|DT
|87
|87
|0
|T.Y. Hilton
|WR
|87
|88
|-1
|Anthony Castonzo
|T
|85
|85
|0
|Justin Houston
|DE
|85
|86
|-1
|Ryan Kelly
|C
|85
|85
|0
|Darius Leonard
|LB
|85
|85
|0
|Marlon Mack
|RB
|85
|84
|+1
|Malik Hooker
|S
|82
|82
|0
|Philip Rivers
|QB
|82
|84
|-2
|Braden Smith
|T/G
|82
|82
|0
|Jack Doyle
|TE
|81
|83
|-2
|Trey Burton
|TE
|80
|82
|-2
|Kenny Moore II
|CB
|80
|79
|+1
|Denico Autry
|DT/DE
|76
|76
|0
|Nyheim Hines
|RB
|75
|75
|0
|Kemoko Turay
|DE
|75
|75
|0
|Rock Ya-Sin
|CB
|75
|75
|0
|Zach Pascal
|WR
|74
|74
|0
|Xavier Rhodes
|CB
|74
|76
|-2
|Rigoberto Sanchez
|P
|74
|74
|0
|Khari Willis
|S
|74
|74
|0
|Mark Glowinski
|G
|73
|74
|-1
|Anthony Walker
|LB
|73
|73
|0
|Parris Campbell
|WR
|72
|71
|+1
|Bobby Okereke
|LB
|72
|71
|+1
|Jordan Wilkins
|RB
|72
|72
|0
|Jacoby Brissett
|QB
|71
|72
|-1
|T.J. Carrie
|CB
|71
|71
|0
|Tyquan Lewis
|DT/DE
|71
|71
|0
|Ben Banogu
|DE
|70
|70
|0
|Marcus Johnson
|WR
|70
|70
|0
|Roosevelt Nix
|FB
|70
|71
|-1
|Marvell Tell III
|CB
|70
|70
|0
|Chad Williams
|WR
|70
|70
|0
|George Odum
|S
|69
|69
|0
|Matthew Adams
|LB
|67
|67
|0
|Sheldon Day
|DT
|67
|67
|0
|Daurice Fountain
|WR
|67
|67
|0
|Al-Quadin Muhammad
|DE
|67
|66
|+1
|Mo Alie-Cox
|TE
|66
|70
|-4
|Zaire Franklin
|LB
|66
|66
|0
|Chase McLaughlin
|K
|66
|66
|0
|Ashton Dulin
|WR
|65
|65
|0
|Grover Stewart
|DT
|65
|65
|0
|Gerri Green
|DE
|64
|N/A
|N/A
|Darius Jackson
|RB
|64
|N/A
|N/A
|E.J. Speed
|LB
|63
|62
|+1
|Xavier Grimble
|TE
|62
|N/A
|N/A
|Skai Moore
|LB
|62
|62
|0
|Artavis Scott
|WR
|61
|N/A
|N/A
|Bruce Anderson III
|RB
|60
|N/A
|N/A
|Matt Lengel
|TE
|60
|N/A
|N/A
|Rolan Milligan
|S
|59
|58
|+1
|Lafayette Pitts
|CB
|59
|N/A
|N/A
|Chad Kelly
|QB
|57
|59
|-2
|Le'Raven Clark
|T/G
|56
|56
|0
|Javon Patterson
|C
|56
|58
|-2
|Andrew Donnal
|T
|55
|N/A
|N/A
|Jake Eldrenkamp
|G
|55
|55
|0
|Chaz Green
|G
|53
|N/A
|N/A
|Luke Rhodes
|LS
|24
|37
|-13
Colts Rookies
(Note: while all nine Colts 2020 draft picks have ratings, just one undrafted rookie on the 90-man roster has one)
|Name
|Position
|Madden NFL 21 Initial Rating
|Jonathan Taylor
|RB
|73
|Michael Pittman Jr.
|WR
|71
|Julian Blackmon
|S
|69
|Rodrigo Blankenship
|K
|68
|Dezmon Patmon
|WR
|64
|Jacob Eason
|QB
|63
|Isaiah Rodgers
|CB
|63
|Rob Windsor
|DT
|63
|Jordan Glasgow
|LB
|62
|Danny Pinter
|G
|61