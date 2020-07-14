Jonathan Taylor Latest Colts Rookie To Learn His 'Madden NFL 21' Ratings

INDIANAPOLIS — The rollout of Madden ratings continues.
Last week, EA Sports' "Madden NFL 21" released its ratings for rookie quarterbacks and wide receivers, a group that included the Indianapolis Colts' Jacob Eason, Michael Pittman Jr. and Dezmon Patmon.
Today, it was the rookie running backs' turn.
So how does the Colts' Jonathan Taylor stack up?
Jonathan Taylor
The Wisconsin product was selected by the Colts with the 41st-overall pick in the second round of this year's NFL Draft. Here are some of his more relevant ratings:
OVERALL: 73
SPEED: 93
ACCELERATION: 92
STRENGTH: 73
AGILITY: 84
AWARENESS: 74
CARRYING: 80
PASS BLOCK: 50
BREAK TACKLE: 80
JUMPING: 84
TRUCKING: 76
CHANGE OF DIRECTION: 81
BC VISION: 83
STIFF ARM: 80
SPIN MOVE: 78
JUKE MOVE: 82
——————
Ratings Reveal Week
"Madden NFL 21" officially drops in stores on Aug. 28 (although you can play three days early if you snag the MVP Edition; either way, you can pre-order the game right here).
While some players — such as Eason, Pittman Jr., Patmon and Taylor — have had their ratings revealed already, all players' ratings are expected to be released during EA Sports' "Madden NFL 21 Ratings Reveal Week," which started today and continues through Friday on ESPN.
The players who comprise the "99 Club" (as in a 99-overall rating, the highest in the game) will be revealed daily this week during Get Up, while First Take, SportsCenter and NFL Live will all be taking part in the Madden Ratings Week festivities. It all culminates in a SportsCenter special at 7 p.m. ET Friday, which will be hosted by Laura Rutledge, Louis Riddick, Field Yates and Mina Kimes.