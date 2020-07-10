Michael Pittman Jr., Jacob Eason, Dezmon Patmon Get Rookie Ratings In 'Madden NFL 21'

INDIANAPOLIS — It's officially Madden Ratings Szn, which officially means the real regular szn — er, season — is right around the corner.
To get the party started, EA Sports the last couple days has been revealing some rookies' ratings for its brand new "Madden NFL 21" game, which officially drops in stores on Aug. 28 (although you can play three days early if you snag the MVP Edition; either way, you can pre-order the game right here).
On Thursday, it was the rookie quarterbacks whose ratings were released; today, the rookie wide receivers got their turn — and there's plenty of Indianapolis Colts flavor in both camps.
All other players are expected to have their ratings revealed during EA Sports' "Madden NFL 21 Ratings Reveal Week" starting on Monday and going through next Friday on ESPN. The players who comprise the "99 Club" (as in a 99-overall rating, the highest in the game) will be revealed daily next week during Get Up, while First Take, SportsCenter and NFL Live will all be taking part in the Madden Ratings Week festivities. It all culminates in a SportsCenter special at 7 p.m. ET next Friday, which will be hosted by Laura Rutledge, Louis Riddick, Field Yates and Mina Kimes.
The Colts this year utilized draft picks on two wide receivers (Michael Pittman Jr. and Dezmon Patmon) and one quarterback (Jacob Eason). How do their initial "Madden NFL 21" ratings stack up?
Jacob Eason
The Washington product was selected by the Colts with the 122nd-overall pick in the fourth round. Here are some of his more relevant ratings:
OVERALL: 63
SPEED: 76
ACCELERATION: 82
AWARENESS: 65
THROW POWER: 93
BREAK SACK: 50
THROW UNDER PRESSURE: 67
THROW ACCURACY SHORT: 80
THROW ACCURACY MEDIUM: 73
THROW ACCURACY DEEP: 73
PLAY ACTION: 74
THROW ON THE RUN: 72
Among fellow rookie quarterbacks, Eason ranks sixth in overall rating, fifth in awareness and first in throw power.
——————
Michael Pittman Jr.
The USC product was selected by the Colts with the 34th-overall pick in the second round. Here are some of his more relevant ratings:
OVERALL: 71
SPEED: 87
ACCELERATION: 88
AGILITY: 85
AWARENESS: 71
CATCHING: 85
BREAK TACKLE: 75
JUMPING: 88
JUKE MOVE: 77
SPECTACULAR CATCH: 85
CATCH IN TRAFFIC: 81
SHORT ROUTE RUNNING: 75
MEDIUM ROUTE RUNNING: 73
DEEP ROUTE RUNNING: 71
——————
Dezmon Patmon
The Washington State product was selected by the Colts with the 213th-overall pick in the sixth round. Here are some of his more relevant ratings:
OVERALL: 64
SPEED: 89
ACCELERATION: 90
AGILITY: 79
AWARENESS: 65
CATCHING: 80
BREAK TACKLE: 70
JUMPING: 85
JUKE MOVE: 75
SPECTACULAR CATCH: 82
CATCH IN TRAFFIC: 80
SHORT ROUTE RUNNING: 66
MEDIUM ROUTE RUNNING: 64
DEEP ROUTE RUNNING: 62