Quenton Nelson, Darius Leonard Featured On Pro Football Focus' 'Top 25 Under 25' List

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts have plenty of young talent on their roster.

But they also have some of the best of the best young talent in the entire National Football League.

That fact was confirmed last season, when two of Indy's rookies — one on each side of the ball — were named First-Team All-Pro, a feat accomplished by first-year teammates only one other time in NFL history; that happened to be in 1965, when two future Pro Football Hall of Famers — Dick Butkus and Gale Sayers — had historical rookie years for the Chicago Bears.

And now, those two 2018 rookies in Indianapolis — guard Quenton Nelson and linebacker Darius Leonard — hope to continue down the same path blazed by Butkus and Sayers more than five decades ago.

They're already off to a good start for Year 2.

Pro Football Focus recently released its "Top 25 NFL Players Under 25" list for the 2019 season, which unsurprisingly features both Nelson and Leonard.