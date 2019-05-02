Colts To Host Joint Training Camp Practices With Browns Aug. 14-15

May 02, 2019 at 11:09 AM
Andrew Walker

Colts.com Writer

INDIANAPOLIS —Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay today announced that the team will be hosting the Cleveland Browns for two days of joint training camp practices on Aug. 14 and 15 at Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield, Ind. The two teams will then square off in their Week 2 preseason matchup Aug. 17 at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Both practices with the Browns — as well as all Colts training camp practices at Grand Park — are free and open to the public, but will require a digital ticket for entry. More info on that — as well as the entire 2019 Colts training camp schedule — is expected to be announced by early June.

Fans in attendance in Westfield will be treated to two of the more exciting, young rosters entering the 2019 season when the Browns come to town.

The Colts, of course, won nine of their final 10 regular season games to finish 10-6 and earn their first playoff berth in four seasons; they went on the road to defeat the Houston Texans in the Wild Card Round before falling to the top-seeded Kansas City Chiefs in the Divisional Round. Quarterback Andrew Luck earned NFL Comeback Player of the Year honors, while the team had two rookies — linebacker Darius Leonard and guard Quenton Nelson — named First-Team All-Pro; Leonard was also voted as the NFL's Defensive Rookie of the Year.

The Browns, meanwhile, had a resurgent season in 2018. Led by rookie quarterback Baker Mayfield, the No. 1-overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, Cleveland finished 7-8-1 on the season — its best performance since 2007. The Browns have been the talk of the NFL this offseason after acquiring wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and pass rusher Olivier Vernon in a trade with the New York Giants; they also signed defensive lineman Sheldon Richardson.

The preseason game to follow the joint practices, meanwhile, typically features both teams' starting units battling it out for about two quarters of action.

