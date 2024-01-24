Colts position recap: Cornerbacks

Review of the 2023 season

With one of the youngest secondaries in the NFL, general manager Chris Ballard knew that it would be a learning curve for the group. However, he said that he saw potential over the course of the year.

"We went young in the secondary and look, there were some rough moments at times in the secondary and I don't completely put that on them," Ballard said. "I put that more on me, but how do you ever develop any continuity, especially with your own guys if you don't just play them? So I decided to go young. We took our lumps, took our lumps at times but I think it's going to pay off down the line for them."

Ballard's assessment was especially true for rookies JuJu Brents and Jaylon Jones, who both saw significant playing time in 2023.

"Being a seventh round pick, I looked at it as opportunity," Jones said. "Every time you get an opportunity, what are you going to do with it? And ever since I was little, I've been a fighter. You gotta live for something. You gotta fight for what you want. I just appreciate all my coaches and the guys in the room helping me be in position to get one percent better every day.