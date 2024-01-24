Colts position recap: Cornerbacks

On the field
|Player
|Snap Count
|Tackles
|Pass Defended
|Interceptions
|Darrell Baker Jr.
|450
|35
|7
|0
|JuJu Brents
|484
|43
|6
|1
|Tony Brown
|56
|10
|1
|1
|Dallis Flowers
|294
|15
|3
|0
|Jaylon Jones
|763
|44
|5
|0
|Chris Lammons
|59
|6
|1
|0
|Kenny Moore II
|1,053
|93
|6
|3
Review of the 2023 season
With one of the youngest secondaries in the NFL, general manager Chris Ballard knew that it would be a learning curve for the group. However, he said that he saw potential over the course of the year.
"We went young in the secondary and look, there were some rough moments at times in the secondary and I don't completely put that on them," Ballard said. "I put that more on me, but how do you ever develop any continuity, especially with your own guys if you don't just play them? So I decided to go young. We took our lumps, took our lumps at times but I think it's going to pay off down the line for them."
Ballard's assessment was especially true for rookies JuJu Brents and Jaylon Jones, who both saw significant playing time in 2023.
"Being a seventh round pick, I looked at it as opportunity," Jones said. "Every time you get an opportunity, what are you going to do with it? And ever since I was little, I've been a fighter. You gotta live for something. You gotta fight for what you want. I just appreciate all my coaches and the guys in the room helping me be in position to get one percent better every day.
"It's like your grandma used to say, dip your toe in. That's definitely what me and this young group got. I just feel like, man, this group is going to be something special. I can't wait to see what it looks like."
A look back at some of the best shots of the Indianapolis Colts' cornerbacks from the 2023 season.
2024 Outlook
Dallis Flowers will return from the injured reserve list in 2024. Flowers started the first four games of the 2023 season, but an Achilles injury kept him sidelined for the remainder of the year.
"Unfortunately, we thought he was playing pretty good," Ballard said. "Getting Dallis Flowers back will be big."
Another cornerback that the Colts hope to have back next year is Kenny Moore II, who is an unrestricted free agent. The veteran of the group, Moore has been a mainstay for the defense since being claimed off waivers in 2017.
"I couldn't put any more flowers on Kenny's desk if I wanted to," linebacker Zaire Franklin said. "Just his leadership for me, a guy that I follow in this building. To be honest, I tell him all the time, I don't know how it works without him to be honest with you. Just the role that he played in that DB room with all those young DBs, he was a guiding light for those guys – main communicator, playmaker. He means a ton to this team, he means a ton to me, and he means a ton to that locker room too. Kenny has been a mainstay for us for a long time. I don't even want to know what it feels like without him, I'm going to just be honest with you."