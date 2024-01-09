Cornerback Kenny Moore II thrives as a player and leader during bounce-back 2023 season

This season, the Colts' secondary was full of young, inexperienced players who were out to show that they had what it took to be successful in the NFL. However, no player had a bigger chip on his shoulder than cornerback Kenny Moore II.

"Honestly, I had a lot to prove this year," Moore said. "Not only to everybody around me, not only to people who said I couldn't play anymore but to myself. I knew what I had instilled in me. I just wanted to show that."

After making his first Pro Bowl in 2021 in the NFL in 2021, his momentum was halted the following season after missing the last five games with an ankle injury.

It was also the first year since coming into the NFL that he didn't have an interception.

"You truly figure out who you are whenever you're hurt because it's not about you," Moore said. "The spotlight isn't on you, no one's talking about you. You just got to figure it out from there."

While on the sideline, Moore had time to reflect and evaluate the kind of player he wanted to be in 2023. As the team's most experienced defensive back, Moore said it was clear he was going to have to step up as a leader.

"My position was just to be the best player I could be and honestly the best teacher – just give them all the experience I've known on the field and off, just try to be there for those guys," Moore said.

His influence proved to be invaluable for the defense, especially for rookies like cornerback JuJu Brents.

Along with safety Julian Blackmon, Brents said the veteran duo went out of their way to help the young players get up to speed.

"Having Kenny out there is like having another coach," Brents said. "After every single play, he's giving me a little token or nugget for a picture I may see later on the next drive or whatnot. So, I would say definitely for them, it was just like having them in our ears for the mental aspect. Then obviously, just the physical aspect of seeing the way that they work and it was infectious. It allowed us to continue to meet up to their standard."

Even with all the knowledge that Moore shared with his younger counterparts, it never took away from his own ability to make plays.