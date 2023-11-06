With history-making pair of pick-sixes, Kenny Moore II adds remarkable chapter to remarkable story with Colts

Head coach Shane Steichen noted the work Moore put in leading up to the game put him in the right position, allowing his natural playmaking ability to take over in critical moments.

"The best players in the league have great instincts, you know what I mean?" Steichen said. "You can coach them as hard as you want. But the guys that are really good with ball skills and good instincts, sometimes that takes over and he's got a great feel for that position inside there at the nickel position, and he just continues to show up and make plays."

Moore's 2023 resurgence wasn't guaranteed, though. A disappointing 2022 season, in which Moore admitted he wasn't on the same page as defensive coordinator Gus Bradley, ended with a season-ending injury in December. On locker cleanout day, Moore lamented he wasn't able to deliver an interception to his defense or to the Colts fans who supported him every step of his journey.

An introspective Moore dug deep in the offseason and returned to the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center in April with a fresh mindset. Since then, he's impressed everyone around the facility. Plenty of folks saw Moore taking steps toward re-claiming his reputation as one of the NFL's best slot corners.

And that's exactly the kind of player Moore's been halfway through the 2023 season, with Sunday's twin pick sixes an emphasis but hardly the end of his story this year.