Five Things Learned: Colts-Steelers (2019, Week 9)

» BRISSETT INJURED: It was early in the second quarter when quarterback Jacoby Brissett dropped back for a pass and went down with a knee injury after being rolled up on by a teammate that had been knocked back by a Steelers' defender. After being evaluated by trainers and jogging off the field, Brissett was originally ruled questionable to return, but the team eventually made the decision to stick with backup Brian Hoyer for the rest of the afternoon. Reich said after the game that the original belief is Brissett suffered an MCL sprain, but he’ll undergo further testing to determine the exact injury and its severity. Expect to hear more on that later today, but for now, Brissett's availability for next Sunday's Week 10 matchup against the Miami Dolphins is in question. "It was more lateral," Brissett said when asked why he wasn't able to get back into the game against the Steelers. "My job is lateral, so that was the focus. I didn't think it was ready to go. We did a couple tests and the doctors confirmed. I'm in there trying to push it to get out there. It just wouldn't have been smart."