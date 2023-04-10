Roster Moves

Colts sign TE Pharaoh Brown

The Colts made the roster move on Monday.

Apr 10, 2023 at 02:08 PM
colts-logo-pr
Colts Communications
1920x1080

Indianapolis – The Indianapolis Colts today signed unrestricted free agent tight end Pharaoh Brown

Brown, 6-5, 246 pounds, has played in 55 career games (36 starts) in his time with the Cleveland Browns (2018-19, 2022), Houston Texans (2020-22) and Oakland Raiders (2017) and has tallied 51 receptions for 478 yards and two touchdowns. He was originally signed by the Raiders as an undrafted free agent out of Oregon.

In 2022, Brown appeared in 16 total games (eight starts) with the Browns and Texans and compiled 12 receptions for 117 yards.

Related Content

news

Colts sign RB Darrynton Evans

The Colts made the roster move on Friday.

news

Colts re-sign DE Khalid Kareem

The Colts signed Kareem off the Cincinnati Bengals' practice squad last season.

news

Colts re-sign WR Ashton Dulin

Dulin established himself on both offense and special teams over four seasons in Indianapolis.

news

Colts sign free agent DT Taven Bryan

Bryan started 16 games for the Cleveland Browns in 2022.

news

Colts sign free agent DE Samson Ebukam

Ebukam spent the last six seasons with the Los Angeles Rams (2017-2020) and San Francisco 49ers (2021-2022).

news

Colts sign free agent K Matt Gay

Gay, a 2021 Pro Bowler, made 60 of 64 field goals (94 percent) over his last two seasons with the Los Angeles Rams.

news

Colts sign free agent QB Gardner Minshew

Minshew spent the 2021 and 2022 seasons with Shane Steichen on the Philadelphia Eagles.

news

Colts re-sign CB Tony Brown

Brown was a special teams standout for the Colts in 2022.

news

Colts release QB Matt Ryan

The Colts made the roster move on Wednesday.

news

Colts acquire fifth-round draft pick from Dallas Cowboys in exchange for CB Stephon Gilmore

The Colts now own nine selections in the 2023 NFL Draft.

news

Colts sign OL Carter O'Donnell to contract extension

O'Donnell joined the Colts as an undrafted free agent in 2020.

2023 Season Tickets On Sale Now!

2023 Season Tickets On Sale Now!

Our opponents are set! Secure the best seats & best benefits for next season, and be there live for exciting matchups against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and more of the NFL's best opponents. Request more info or view our 3D Seat Viewer below!

Request Info 3D Seat View
Advertising