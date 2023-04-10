Colts sign TE Pharaoh Brown

Indianapolis – The Indianapolis Colts today signed unrestricted free agent tight end Pharaoh Brown
Brown, 6-5, 246 pounds, has played in 55 career games (36 starts) in his time with the Cleveland Browns (2018-19, 2022), Houston Texans (2020-22) and Oakland Raiders (2017) and has tallied 51 receptions for 478 yards and two touchdowns. He was originally signed by the Raiders as an undrafted free agent out of Oregon.
In 2022, Brown appeared in 16 total games (eight starts) with the Browns and Texans and compiled 12 receptions for 117 yards.