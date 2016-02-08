Peyton Manning Wins Super Bowl; Retire As A Colt Next?

"Ashley and I, we'll have that talk at some point, but we are going to enjoy this tonight and celebrate," Manning, who turns 40 years old in March, said on Sunday night. "Our kids are four and they are in Pre-K and the teachers say, 'You really shouldn't pull them out of school.' We are pulling them out! We are going somewhere and we are going to get the heck out of town.

"I have one thing I'll say, I've had good experience with making some decisions, choosing where to go to college, staying for my senior year in college and deciding which NFL team to play for in free agency four years ago. I've taken time on all those, I've prayed about it, I've talked to some people about it and I think I will do that with this. But I have a peace about it whichever way it goes. I'm glad I have been able to get through these two weeks with the focus staying on the team, because that is what it has been about this year."