LIVE BLOG, Colts vs Patriots Week 15

Don't miss any of the action from Saturday Night Football as the Indianapolis Colts host the New England Patriots at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Colts' Jonathan Taylor Rushing Into NFL MVP Conversation After Win Over Patriots
Taylor rushed for 170 yards on 29 carries, including a game-clinching 67-yard touchdown just before the two-minute warning, in the Colts' 27-17 win over the New England Patriots on Saturday night.
Colts' Strengthen Grip On AFC Playoff Spot With Win Over Patriots But Aren't Done Yet: 'This Counts For One, That's It'
The Colts' 27-17 win over the AFC No. 1 seed New England Patriots was a comprehensive win with contributions from offense, defense and special teams. But Frank Reich and this team aren't letting off the gas with another major test on the horizon next weekend.
5 Things To Watch: Colts vs. Patriots, Week 15
It's here: One of the biggest games at Lucas Oil Stadium in recent memory. Get inside this week's Colts-Patriots matchup with a look at the chess match between Frank Reich and Bill Belichick, the challenge for the Colts' defense against Mac Jones and a few players who could be X-Factors on Saturday night.
Why 'Mr. Reliable' Jack Doyle Is Still An X-Factor In Year 9 With Colts
Jack Doyle's run blocking has helped spring Jonathan Taylor to lead the NFL in rushing yards, and he has 27 catches and three touchdowns while being an important target for Carson Wentz.
Colts Rule Out DT Antwaun Woods For Week 15 vs. New England Patriots
The Colts kick off against the Patriots Saturday night at 8:15 p.m. at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Colts Mailbag: AFC Playoff Odds And Scenarios, Bill Belichick's Patriots Defense, Jonathan Taylor's Shot At NFL MVP
Ahead of one of the biggest Colts games at Lucas Oil Stadium in recent memory, fans had questions for this week's mailbag on where the team stands in the AFC playoff picture, how Bill Belichick will try to limit the Colts' run game and if Jonathan Taylor has a shot at winning NFL MVP.
Hard Knocks In Season Episode 5 Recap: Inside Colts' Mental, Physical Break During Bye Week
The fifth episode of "Hard Knocks In Season: The Indianapolis Colts" gives fans a look at what players were up to during last week's bye.
Colts Daily Notebook: Ex-Patriot Kenny Moore II Viewing Saturday's Showdown Just Like Any Other Game
Kenny Moore II was with the Patriots in 2017 as an undrafted free agent, but was cut before the season started and wound up in Indianapolis. The standout cornerback, though, is approaching Saturday night's game with appreciation for his time in New England.
Colts Daily Notebook: Patriots Bringing 'Big Boy Football' To Lucas Oil Stadium, Literally And Figuratively
The Colts are looking forward to the challenge of facing a Patriots defense that features a number of big, physical players up front.
Adam Vinatieri: Colts vs. Patriots Is 'Going To Feel Like A Playoff Game'
Longtime Colts and Patriots kicker Adam Vinatieri joined the Colts Official Podcast on Tuesday to preview Saturday night's game at Lucas Oil Stadium and offer his insight into what makes Bill Belichick's teams so difficult to play against.