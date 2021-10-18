Colts Wide Receiver Parris Campbell Has 'Significant' Foot Injury, Head Coach Frank Reich Says

Wide receiver Parris Campbell is dealing with a "significant" foot injury, coach Frank Reich said Monday, which occurred on his 51-yard touchdown in the Colts' Week 6 win over the Houston Texans.

The Colts have not ruled out the possibility Campbell's injury is season-ending, although they also have yet to determine a specific timeline for the 24-year-old wide receiver.

Campbell has 10 catches for 162 yards with a touchdown in five games in 2021. He missed the Colts' Week 2 game against the Los Angeles Rams with an abdominal injury.

Campbell suffered a season-ending knee injury in Week 2 of the 2020 season and had his 2019 season ended after a foot injury in Week 14. He also missed time his rookie year with hand and abdominal injuries.

"He's gonna miss some time," Reich said. "It's heartbreaking for him, for us, and hate it for him. But I know he's the kind of person and player that he'll bounce back. It's just an unfortunate break. We'll see here as we go how long a period of time we're talking about but it's going to be a little bit."

Two other injury updates from Reich on Monday: