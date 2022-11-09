Parks Frazier To Call Colts' Offensive Plays Under Interim Head Coach Jeff Saturday

Frazier has been a part of the Colts' offensive coaching staff since 2018. 

Parks Frazier

Colts interim head coach Jeff Saturday announced Wednesday pass game specialist/assistant quarterbacks coach Parks Frazier will be the team's offensive playcaller for the remainder of the 2022 season.

Saturday said he decided on Frazier in part because he was trying to keep consistency in roles for other assistant coaches.

Frazier joined the Colts coaching staff in 2018 as an assistant to head coach Frank Reich, and was promoted to offensive quality control in 2020, assistant quarterbacks coach in 2021 and pass game specialist/assistant quarterbacks in 2022.

Frazier has worked extensively with quarterback Sam Ehlinger over the last two years, too.

"I've been really with Parks Frazier a ton," Ehlinger said at the start of training camp in 2021. "Extremely knowledgeable, extremely intelligent, he knows the offense inside and out."

The Corinth, Miss. native played quarterback at Northeast Mississippi Community College and Murray State and began his coaching career as a defensive quality control assistant with Samford and Middle Tennessee State in 2015. He served as a graduate assistant working with quarterbacks at Arkansas State from 2016-2017 before being hired by the Colts.

On Monday night, Saturday said he was working through the process of interviewing Colts offensive coaches and was close to deciding on who would call plays.

"The great part about this and I'll just say this, there are fantastic coaches on this staff and men who have done this a long time," Saturday said. "There's former head coaches, but there are guys in that offensive room who have called a lot of games and a lot of plays. There's a lot of men who have put a lot of time into this. I have no fear I will pick the right guy and we will ride with it."

