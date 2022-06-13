5 Things Learned About Colts' Offense In Offseason Program: What Matt Ryan, Nyheim Hines, Alec Pierce Accomplished Ahead Of Training Camp

1. Matt Ryan found a groove on and off the field.

Back in March, I had an opportunity to sit down with Matt Ryan for an interview late in the afternoon of his first day in Indianapolis. He, his wife and his twin boys were wrapping up an all-day visit of the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center after flying in from Atlanta that morning.

Ryan sat down on our radio studio, and voice of the Colts Matt Taylor made a comment – something to the effect of "we'll get you out of here quickly, I know it's been a long day."

Ryan looked at us, grinning from ear to ear, and said: "Long day? It's been a great day."

Ryan kept that same energy over the last few months as he acclimated himself to a new team for the first time since 2008, when the Atlanta Falcons drafted him third overall out of Boston College. The 37-year-old quarterback put in countless hours of work on the field and in meetings as he began to build his knowledge of the Colts' scheme, his new teammates and how he could fit in all that.

And from the start of Phase 1 through last week's veteran minicamp, there's been a strong undercurrent of optimism around 56th Street for what Ryan and the Colts' offense can accomplish this fall.