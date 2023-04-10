Colts on Monday begin first offseason workout program of Shane Steichen era

Monday marked the beginning of the Colts' offseason workout program, which will run for two months and in May and June include OTA and minicamp practices. 

Apr 10, 2023 at 09:44 AM
2023_headshot_stankevitz_02
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

Players were welcomed back to the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center on Monday for the start of Shane Steichen's first offseason workout program as Colts head coach, kicking off an important two-month stretch to solidify the bedrock of the 2023 season.

Between April 10 and June 15, the Colts will roll through three phases of the voluntary offseason workout program. Phase 1 runs for the next two weeks and will consist of strength and conditioning work plus meetings. Phase 2 goes for the next three weeks, with walkthrough-speed on-field workouts permitted (though no live contact or team offense vs. team defense drills are allowed).

The final four weeks are Phase 3, which will consist of 10 OTA practices (between May 23-June 8) followed by a mandatory veteran minicamp (June 13-15). And because the Colts have a new head coach in Steichen, they're afforded an additional voluntary minicamp, which will be held April 24-26.

Steichen, offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter and the new Colts' coaching staff spent the last few weeks installing the terminology of Steichen's offense – how things are called, how things are communicated, stuff like that. Now they'll start passing on knowledge – and vibes – as players convene on 56th Street.

"I think you got to bring great energy into that building," Steichen said. "The players will feed off the coach's energy, that's where it starts. And we got to bring that energy into the meeting rooms, on the practice field, in the weight room, training room, all throughout the building just having great energy and feeding the positive energy and weeding out all the negative stuff."

Steichen's been through this process before as an offensive coordinator with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2021, Nick Sirianni's first year as head coach there. The Eagles spent months installing and building their offense, then during the season pivoted to a scheme that best fit the talents of their quarterback – and turned a 2-5 start into an NFC wild card berth.

The point being: Flexibility throughout this process, from the start of the offseason program through the end of the 2023 season, is important.

"It doesn't happen overnight," Steichen said. "You gotta develop your players and really get to know them and go through that process in OTAs and training camp. And then you get into the season and really find out who you are through that process and really putting your guys in position to make plays is the biggest thing we gotta do as coaches."

And, yes, the Colts begin their 2023 offseason program without knowing who their Week 1 starting quarterback will be. Maybe it'll be Gardner Minshew, who signed in free agency last month, or Sam Ehlinger. Maybe it'll be a rookie selected in the NFL Draft in a few weeks. But not knowing the answer to that question yet won't hinder the work Steichen and the Colts will complete in the coming weeks.

"You fit the system around the guy that's playing," Steichen said. "As a coach you have to do that. You gotta do a great job of putting these guys in position to maximize their potential so they can shine on Sunday. That's our job as coaches to figure out what they do well and put them in position to make plays."

Colts arrive for 2023 offseason workout program

Players arrived at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center marking the start of the Colts' 2023 offseason workout program.

42 CB Marcel Dabo
1 / 113

42 CB Marcel Dabo

© Indianapolis Colts
13 WR Kristian Wilkerson
2 / 113

13 WR Kristian Wilkerson

© Indianapolis Colts
14 WR Alec Pierce
3 / 113

14 WR Alec Pierce

© Indianapolis Colts
65 C Dakoda Shepley
4 / 113

65 C Dakoda Shepley

© Indianapolis Colts
84 WR Ethan Fernea
5 / 113

84 WR Ethan Fernea

© Indianapolis Colts
99 DT DeForest Buckner
6 / 113

99 DT DeForest Buckner

© Indianapolis Colts
46 LS Luke Rhodes
7 / 113

46 LS Luke Rhodes

© Indianapolis Colts
85 TE Drew Ogletree
8 / 113

85 TE Drew Ogletree

© Indianapolis Colts
37 RB Jake Funk
9 / 113

37 RB Jake Funk

© Indianapolis Colts
17 WR Mike Strachan
10 / 113

17 WR Mike Strachan

© Indianapolis Colts
63 G Danny Pinter
11 / 113

63 G Danny Pinter

© Indianapolis Colts
11 WR Michael Pittman Jr.
12 / 113

11 WR Michael Pittman Jr.

© Indianapolis Colts
2 K Matt Gay, #3 K Lucas Havrisik
13 / 113

2 K Matt Gay, #3 K Lucas Havrisik

© Indianapolis Colts
75 G Will Fries
14 / 113

75 G Will Fries

© Indianapolis Colts
2 K Matt Gay
15 / 113

2 K Matt Gay

© Indianapolis Colts
41 LB Grant Stuard
16 / 113

41 LB Grant Stuard

© Indianapolis Colts
2023_0410_Player_Arrivals_0113
17 / 113
© Indianapolis Colts
86 WR Vyncint Smith
18 / 113

86 WR Vyncint Smith

© Indianapolis Colts
78 C Ryan Kelly
19 / 113

78 C Ryan Kelly

© Indianapolis Colts
10 QB Gardner Minshew
20 / 113

10 QB Gardner Minshew

© Indianapolis Colts
23 CB Kenny Moore II
21 / 113

23 CB Kenny Moore II

© Indianapolis Colts
93 DT Eric Johnson, #44 LB Zaire Franklin
22 / 113

93 DT Eric Johnson, #44 LB Zaire Franklin

© Indianapolis Colts
2023_0410_Player_Arrivals_0167
23 / 113
© Indianapolis Colts
61 T Carter OÕDonnell
24 / 113

61 T Carter OÕDonnell

© Indianapolis Colts
28 RB Jonathan Taylor,
25 / 113

28 RB Jonathan Taylor,

© Indianapolis Colts
94 DT/DE Tyquan Lewis
26 / 113

94 DT/DE Tyquan Lewis

© Indianapolis Colts
47 LB Forrest Rhyne
27 / 113

47 LB Forrest Rhyne

© Indianapolis Colts
53 LB Shaquille Leonard, #8 P Rigoberto Sanchez
28 / 113

53 LB Shaquille Leonard, #8 P Rigoberto Sanchez

© Indianapolis Colts
53 LB Shaquille Leonard, #8 P Rigoberto Sanchez
29 / 113

53 LB Shaquille Leonard, #8 P Rigoberto Sanchez

© Indianapolis Colts
53 LB Shaquille Leonard, #8 P Rigoberto Sanchez
30 / 113

53 LB Shaquille Leonard, #8 P Rigoberto Sanchez

© Indianapolis Colts
30 CB David Vereen
31 / 113

30 CB David Vereen

© Indianapolis Colts
30 CB David Vereen
32 / 113

30 CB David Vereen

© Indianapolis Colts
35 RB Deon Jackson
33 / 113

35 RB Deon Jackson

© Indianapolis Colts
35 RB Deon Jackson
34 / 113

35 RB Deon Jackson

© Indianapolis Colts
4 QB Sam Ehlinger
35 / 113

4 QB Sam Ehlinger

© Indianapolis Colts
4 QB Sam Ehlinger
36 / 113

4 QB Sam Ehlinger

© Indianapolis Colts
81 TE Mo Alie-Cox
37 / 113

81 TE Mo Alie-Cox

© Indianapolis Colts
81 TE Mo Alie-Cox
38 / 113

81 TE Mo Alie-Cox

© Indianapolis Colts
43 S Trevor Denbow, #48 TE Nikola Kalinic
39 / 113

43 S Trevor Denbow, #48 TE Nikola Kalinic

© Indianapolis Colts
48 TE Nikola Kalinic
40 / 113

48 TE Nikola Kalinic

© Indianapolis Colts
57 LB JoJo Domann
41 / 113

57 LB JoJo Domann

© Indianapolis Colts
2023_0410_Player_Arrivals_0251
42 / 113
© Indianapolis Colts
16 WR Ashton Dulin
43 / 113

16 WR Ashton Dulin

© Indianapolis Colts
6 WR Isaiah McKenzie
44 / 113

6 WR Isaiah McKenzie

© Indianapolis Colts
2023_0410_Player_Arrivals_0255
45 / 113
© Indianapolis Colts
2023_0410_Player_Arrivals_0256
46 / 113
© Indianapolis Colts
38 CB Tony Brown
47 / 113

38 CB Tony Brown

© Indianapolis Colts
2023_0410_Player_Arrivals_0258
48 / 113
© Indianapolis Colts
80 TE Jelani Woods
49 / 113

80 TE Jelani Woods

© Indianapolis Colts
90 DT Grover Stewart
50 / 113

90 DT Grover Stewart

© Indianapolis Colts
90 DT Grover Stewart
51 / 113

90 DT Grover Stewart

© Indianapolis Colts
62 C Wesley French
52 / 113

62 C Wesley French

© Indianapolis Colts
96 DT Taven Bryan
53 / 113

96 DT Taven Bryan

© Indianapolis Colts
2023_0410_Player_Arrivals_0264
54 / 113
© Indianapolis Colts
21 RB Zack Moss
55 / 113

21 RB Zack Moss

© Indianapolis Colts
33 CB Dallis Flowers
56 / 113

33 CB Dallis Flowers

© Indianapolis Colts
79 T Bernhard Raimann
57 / 113

79 T Bernhard Raimann

© Indianapolis Colts
97 DT McTelvin Agim, #55 DE Khalid Kareem
58 / 113

97 DT McTelvin Agim, #55 DE Khalid Kareem

© Indianapolis Colts
97 DT McTelvin Agim, #55 DE Khalid Kareem
59 / 113

97 DT McTelvin Agim, #55 DE Khalid Kareem

© Indianapolis Colts
34 CB Isaiah Rodgers Sr
60 / 113

34 CB Isaiah Rodgers Sr

© Indianapolis Colts
56 C/G Quenton Nelson
61 / 113

56 C/G Quenton Nelson

© Indianapolis Colts
56 C/G Quenton Nelson
62 / 113

56 C/G Quenton Nelson

© Indianapolis Colts
54 DE Dayo Odeyingbo
63 / 113

54 DE Dayo Odeyingbo

© Indianapolis Colts
54 DE Dayo Odeyingbo
64 / 113

54 DE Dayo Odeyingbo

© Indianapolis Colts
2023_0410_Player_Arrivals_0300
65 / 113
© Indianapolis Colts
2023_0410_Player_Arrivals_0301
66 / 113
© Indianapolis Colts
51 DE Kwity Paye, #92 DE Kameron Cline
67 / 113

51 DE Kwity Paye, #92 DE Kameron Cline

© Indianapolis Colts
51 DE Kwity Paye
68 / 113

51 DE Kwity Paye

© Indianapolis Colts
83 TE Kylen Granson
69 / 113

83 TE Kylen Granson

© Indianapolis Colts
2023_0410_Player_Arrivals_0317
70 / 113
© Indianapolis Colts
Players arrive for the first day of workouts. 14 WR Alec Pierce,
71 / 113

Players arrive for the first day of workouts.

14 WR Alec Pierce,

© Indianapolis Colts
Players arrive for the first day of workouts. 97 DT McTelvin Agim,
72 / 113

Players arrive for the first day of workouts.

97 DT McTelvin Agim,

© Indianapolis Colts
Players arrive for the first day of workouts. 55 DE Khalid Kareem,
73 / 113

Players arrive for the first day of workouts.

55 DE Khalid Kareem,

© Indianapolis Colts
Players arrive for the first day of workouts. 55 DE Khalid Kareem,
74 / 113

Players arrive for the first day of workouts.

55 DE Khalid Kareem,

© Indianapolis Colts
Players arrive for the first day of workouts. 51 DE Kwity Paye, #92 DE Kameron Cline,
75 / 113

Players arrive for the first day of workouts.

51 DE Kwity Paye, #92 DE Kameron Cline,

© Indianapolis Colts
Players arrive for the first day of workouts. 46 LS Luke Rhodes,
76 / 113

Players arrive for the first day of workouts.

46 LS Luke Rhodes,

© Indianapolis Colts
Players arrive for the first day of workouts. 59 LB Cameron McGrone,
77 / 113

Players arrive for the first day of workouts.

59 LB Cameron McGrone,

© Indianapolis Colts
Players arrive for the first day of workouts. 52 LB Samson Ebukam
78 / 113

Players arrive for the first day of workouts.

52 LB Samson Ebukam

© Indianapolis Colts
Players arrive for the first day of workouts. 85 TE Drew Ogletree,
79 / 113

Players arrive for the first day of workouts.

85 TE Drew Ogletree,

© Indianapolis Colts
Players arrive for the first day of workouts. 17 WR Mike Strachan,
80 / 113

Players arrive for the first day of workouts.

17 WR Mike Strachan,

© Indianapolis Colts
Players arrive for the first day of workouts. 11 WR Michael Pittman Jr.,
81 / 113

Players arrive for the first day of workouts.

11 WR Michael Pittman Jr.,

© Indianapolis Colts
Players arrive for the first day of workouts. 41 LB Grant Stuard,
82 / 113

Players arrive for the first day of workouts.

41 LB Grant Stuard,

© Indianapolis Colts
Players arrive for the first day of workouts. 10 QB Gardner Minshew
83 / 113

Players arrive for the first day of workouts.

10 QB Gardner Minshew

© Indianapolis Colts
Players arrive for the first day of workouts. 14 WR Alec Pierce,
84 / 113

Players arrive for the first day of workouts.

14 WR Alec Pierce,

© Indianapolis Colts
Players arrive for the first day of workouts. 23 CB Kenny Moore II,
85 / 113

Players arrive for the first day of workouts.

23 CB Kenny Moore II,

© Indianapolis Colts
Players arrive for the first day of workouts. RB Darrynton Evans
86 / 113

Players arrive for the first day of workouts.

RB Darrynton Evans

© Indianapolis Colts
Players arrive for the first day of workouts. 44 LB Zaire Franklin,
87 / 113

Players arrive for the first day of workouts.

44 LB Zaire Franklin,

© Indianapolis Colts
Players arrive for the first day of workouts. 94 DT/DE Tyquan Lewis,
88 / 113

Players arrive for the first day of workouts.

94 DT/DE Tyquan Lewis,

© Indianapolis Colts
Players arrive for the first day of workouts. 94 DT/DE Tyquan Lewis,
89 / 113

Players arrive for the first day of workouts.

94 DT/DE Tyquan Lewis,

© Indianapolis Colts
Players arrive for the first day of workouts. 53 LB Shaquille Leonard,
90 / 113

Players arrive for the first day of workouts.

53 LB Shaquille Leonard,

© Indianapolis Colts
Players arrive for the first day of workouts. 35 RB Deon Jackson,
91 / 113

Players arrive for the first day of workouts.

35 RB Deon Jackson,

© Indianapolis Colts
Players arrive for the first day of workouts. 65 C Dakoda Shepley
92 / 113

Players arrive for the first day of workouts.

65 C Dakoda Shepley

© Indianapolis Colts
Players arrive for the first day of workouts. 35 RB Deon Jackson,
93 / 113

Players arrive for the first day of workouts.

35 RB Deon Jackson,

© Indianapolis Colts
Players arrive for the first day of workouts. 71 T Jordan Murray,
94 / 113

Players arrive for the first day of workouts.

71 T Jordan Murray,

© Indianapolis Colts
Players arrive for the first day of workouts. 81 TE Mo Alie-Cox,
95 / 113

Players arrive for the first day of workouts.

81 TE Mo Alie-Cox,

© Indianapolis Colts
Players arrive for the first day of workouts. 81 TE Mo Alie-Cox,
96 / 113

Players arrive for the first day of workouts.

81 TE Mo Alie-Cox,

© Indianapolis Colts
Players arrive for the first day of workouts. 43 S Trevor Denbow,
97 / 113

Players arrive for the first day of workouts.

43 S Trevor Denbow,

© Indianapolis Colts
Players arrive for the first day of workouts. 48 TE Nikola Kalinic,
98 / 113

Players arrive for the first day of workouts.

48 TE Nikola Kalinic,

© Indianapolis Colts
Players arrive for the first day of workouts. 48 TE Nikola Kalinic,
99 / 113

Players arrive for the first day of workouts.

48 TE Nikola Kalinic,

© Indianapolis Colts
Players arrive for the first day of workouts. 57 LB JoJo Domann,
100 / 113

Players arrive for the first day of workouts.

57 LB JoJo Domann,

© Indianapolis Colts
Players arrive for the first day of workouts. 57 LB JoJo Domann,
101 / 113

Players arrive for the first day of workouts.

57 LB JoJo Domann,

© Indianapolis Colts
Players arrive for the first day of workouts. 57 LB JoJo Domann,
102 / 113

Players arrive for the first day of workouts.

57 LB JoJo Domann,

© Indianapolis Colts
Players arrive for the first day of workouts. 16 WR Ashton Dulin,
103 / 113

Players arrive for the first day of workouts.

16 WR Ashton Dulin,

© Indianapolis Colts
Players arrive for the first day of workouts. 6 WR Isaiah McKenzie
104 / 113

Players arrive for the first day of workouts.

6 WR Isaiah McKenzie

© Indianapolis Colts
Players arrive for the first day of workouts. 84 WR Ethan Fernea,
105 / 113

Players arrive for the first day of workouts.

84 WR Ethan Fernea,

© Indianapolis Colts
Players arrive for the first day of workouts. 6 WR Isaiah McKenzie
106 / 113

Players arrive for the first day of workouts.

6 WR Isaiah McKenzie

© Indianapolis Colts
Players arrive for the first day of workouts. 36 S Henry Black,
107 / 113

Players arrive for the first day of workouts.

36 S Henry Black,

© Indianapolis Colts
Players arrive for the first day of workouts. 38 CB Tony Brown,
108 / 113

Players arrive for the first day of workouts.

38 CB Tony Brown,

© Indianapolis Colts
Players arrive for the first day of workouts. 90 DT Grover Stewart,
109 / 113

Players arrive for the first day of workouts.

90 DT Grover Stewart,

© Indianapolis Colts
Players arrive for the first day of workouts. 90 DT Grover Stewart,
110 / 113

Players arrive for the first day of workouts.

90 DT Grover Stewart,

© Indianapolis Colts
Players arrive for the first day of workouts. 21 WR Zack Moss,
111 / 113

Players arrive for the first day of workouts.

21 WR Zack Moss,

© Indianapolis Colts
Players arrive for the first day of workouts. 33 CB Dallis Flowers,
112 / 113

Players arrive for the first day of workouts.

33 CB Dallis Flowers,

© Indianapolis Colts
Players arrive for the first day of workouts. 79 T Bernhard Raimann,
113 / 113

Players arrive for the first day of workouts.

79 T Bernhard Raimann,

© Indianapolis Colts
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Colts host 46 prospects for 2023 Local Pro Day

The Colts held their annual Local Pro Day on Monday at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center.

news

Colts 2023 NFL Mock Draft Monday: April 10, 2.5 weeks to go

Mock Draft Monday, our weekly roundup of experts' predictions for who the Colts will take in the NFL Draft, is back with just two and a half weeks separating us from the start of the 2023 NFL Draft.

news

For Zionsville native Brian Mason, homecoming as Colts special teams coordinator a 'surreal' experience

Mason grew up going to the RCA Dome and joined Shane Steichen's coaching staff earlier this year after a wildly successful 2022 as Notre Dame's special teams coordinator.

news

2023 Important NFL Offseason Dates: Combine, Free Agency, Draft

Mark your calendars for some pivotal days and weeks in the coming months for how the 2023 Indianapolis Colts will be constructed.

news

Colts offensive line coach Tony Sparano Jr. aims to further his father's legacy while creating his own

Tony Sparano, who passed away in 2018 was one of the most widely-respected coaches in the NFL, and his son will look to carry on his legacy as the offensive line coach for the Colts.

news

Colts tight ends coach Tom Manning on joining Shane Steichen's staff: 'We share a lot of the same values'

Manning coached the Colts' tight ends in 2018, but didn't have any connection to Steichen before being hired earlier this year.

news

Colts RB coach DeAndre Smith on Jonathan Taylor: 'Just an outstanding runner'

Smith coached Saquon Barkley in New York last season and sees similarities between the Giants' standout and the Colts' All-Pro running back.

news

Colts 2023 NFL Mock Draft Monday: April 10, 2.5 weeks to go

Mock Draft Monday, our weekly roundup of experts' predictions for who the Colts will take in the NFL Draft, is back with just two and a half weeks separating us from the start of the 2023 NFL Draft.

news

How Colts quarterbacks coach Cam Turner's experience fits with Shane Steichen's philosophy

Turner was the quarterbacks coach for both Cam Newton and Kyler Murray prior to joining the Colts this year.

news

Why Shane Steichen gives Colts confidence in search for long-term solution at quarterback

Steichen has developed and called offenses for quarterbacks with different skillsets over his time as an offensive coordinator.

news

'He's sharp:' Why Andy Reid, Pete Carroll came away from NFL owners meetings impressed by Shane Steichen

Steichen had conversations with longtime Super Bowl-winning coaches in Reid and Carroll during the NFL League Meetings this week in Arizona.

2023 Season Tickets On Sale Now!

2023 Season Tickets On Sale Now!

Our opponents are set! Secure the best seats & best benefits for next season, and be there live for exciting matchups against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and more of the NFL's best opponents. Request more info or view our 3D Seat Viewer below!

Request Info 3D Seat View
Advertising