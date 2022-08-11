Postcards From Camp: An Important Offensive Line Development, Plus Notes From Final Practice Before Preseason Opener

WESTFIELD, Ind. – Heading into their preseason opener a year ago, the Colts' offensive line wasn't able to practice with much continuity.

Left tackle Eric Fisher was on PUP. Left guard Quenton Nelson was out after having a procedure on his foot. Center Ryan Kelly was out after suffering a hyperextended elbow. Right tackle Braden Smith was in and out of practice, too. So there were days when 80 percent of the Colts' projected No. 1 offensive line wasn't practicing.

Through two and a half weeks of training camp – and with the preseason kicking off Saturday – the Colts' starting five offensive linemen have had the kind of continuity they missed at this time in 2021. Matt Pryor, Nelson, Kelly, Danny Pinter and Smith have practiced together every day and bonded off the field, too, developing the kind of trust that allows five players to play as one cohesive unit.

And for an offensive line that's working in two new starters at left tackle and right guard, that continuity is important.

"I think it puts us in a good situation to challenge each other – I think that was something that we kind of lacked last year was we kind of fell off a little bit," Kelly said. "So, I think it's hard to challenge somebody if you don't get to know them first. So, having known those guys for four to five years now, Q can say something to me, or I can say something to him or Braden, right?

"I think that's what we were kind of missing, and that's what we talked about this offseason, was holding each other to a higher standard, and certainly having five years together certainly helps us do that. That brings the rest of the room together as well."

For what it's worth, three of the Colts' lowest-graded (by Pro Football Focus) run and pass blocking games came in the first four weeks of the 2021 season. There were mitigating factors in there – Nelson and Smith missed time in that stretch – but it stands to reason that having O-line continuity in August could help the Colts get off to a faster start in September.