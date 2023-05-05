Roster Moves

Colts release QB Nick Foles

The Colts made the roster move on Friday. 

May 05, 2023 at 03:28 PM
Colts Communications
The Indianapolis Colts today released quarterback Nick Foles.

Foles, 6-6, 243 pounds, was signed by Indianapolis as a free agent on May 23, 2022. He has played in 71 career games (58 starts) in his time with the Colts (2022), Chicago Bears (2020-21), Jacksonville Jaguars (2019), Philadelphia Eagles (2012-14, 2017-18), Kansas City Chiefs (2016) and St. Louis Rams (2015) and has completed 1,302-of-2,087 passes for 14,227 yards with 82 touchdowns and 47 interceptions. Foles has also registered 151 carries for 407 yards and six touchdowns.

