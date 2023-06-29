Colts position reset: Safeties

Blackmon is entering the final year of his rookie contract, and a solid season at strong safety would likely make his versatility (he's played free safety and nickel corner in the past, too) a selling point either to the Colts through a contract extension or another team if he were to become an unrestricted free agent in 2024. How he continues to assimilate into his new role – which will involve heavy communication in Bradley's defense – will be important to watch not only for the Colts' defense, but for Blackmon's future.