NFL WEEK TWO GAME CAPSULES

WEEK 2 – THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 13, 2012

CHICAGO BEARS (1-0) AT GREEN BAY PACKERS (0-1)

SERIES

BEARS

PACKERS

SERIES LEADER

91-85-6

STREAKS

6 of past 8

COACHES VS. OPP.

Smith: 8-9

McCarthy: 8-5

LAST WEEK

W 41-21 vs. Colts

L 30-22 vs. 49ers

LAST GAME

12/25/11: Bears 21 at Packers 35. Green Bay QB Aaron Rodgers throws 5 TDs, including 2 to WR Jordy Nelson (55, 2) & 2 to WR James Jones (2, 7), in Christmas day win.

LAST GAME AT SITE

12/25/11

BROADCAST

NFLN (7:00 PM CT): Brad Nessler, Mike Mayock, Alex Flanagan (Field reporter). Dial Global Radio: Ian Eagle, Trent Green, Hub Arkush (Field reporter). SIRIUS: 88 (DGR), 92 (Chi.), 93 (GB). XM: 88 (DGR), 225 (Chi.), 226 (GB).

STATS

PASSING

Cutler: 21-35-333 (3L)-2-1-98.9

Rodgers: 30-44-303-2-1-93.3

RUSHING

Forté: 16-80-5.0-1

Rodgers (QB): 5-27-5.4-0

RECEIVING

Marshall: 9 (T1C)-119 (T3L)-13.2-1 (T3C)

Cobb: 9 (T1C)-77-8.6-0

OFFENSE

428.0

324.0

TAKE/GIVE

4 (T1L)

-1

DEFENSE

356.0

377.0

SACKS

Melton: 2 (T2L)

Matthews: 2.5 (1L)

INTs

Jennings: 2 (T1L)

PUNTING

Podlesh: 41.6

Masthay: 48.2

KICKING

Gould: 11 (5/5 PAT; 2/2 FG)

Crosby: 2 (2/2 PAT; 0/0 FG)

NOTES

TEAMS MEET for 185th time (incl. playoffs), most in NFL history…BEARS: QB JAY CUTLER has won 6 starts in row. Has won 9 of past 12 starts vs. division & has 100 rating in 6. Incl. playoffs, when he has 100 rating, his teams are 24-0…RB MATT FORTÉ has 4,313 rush yards & 2,025 rec. yards. Joined HOFer WALTER PAYTON & NEAL ANDERSON as only Bears with 4,000 rush & 2,000 rec. yards…In last game vs. GB (10/17/10 with Mia.), WR BRANDON MARSHALL had 10 catches for 127 yards. Since 2007, has 12 games with 10 catches, 2nd most in NFL. Had 9 catches for 119 yards & TD last week, most yards in Bears debut since 1954. Incl. playoffs, WR-KR-PR DEVIN HESTER has 19 total return TDs (12 PR, 6 KR, 1 missed FG), tied with HOFer DEION SANDERS for most in NFL history…DE JULIUS PEPPERS has 100 sacks since entering NFL in 2002, tied for 4th most. CB CHARLES TILLMAN had sack & FF in last meeting. CB TIM JENNINGS had career-high 2 INTs last week…PACKERS: QB AARON RODGERS aims for 5th win in row vs. Chi. (incl. playoffs). In last meeting, completed 21 of 29 (72.4 pct.) for 283 yards with 5 TDs vs. 0 INTs for 142.7 rating. Incl. playoffs, Packers have won past 18 starts when Rodgers has 100 rating…RB CEDRIC BENSON was drafted by Chi. in 1st Rd. (No. 4 overall) in 2005…WR JORDY NELSON had 6 catches for 115 yards & 2 TDs in last meeting. In past 2 vs. division, Nelson has 15 catches for 277 yards (138.5 per game) & 5 TDs. WR GREG JENNINGS had 9 catches for 119 yards in last game vs. Chi. WR JAMES JONES had 2 TDs in last meeting. WR-PR-KR RANDALL COBB had 75-yard PR-TD last week…Since joining GB in 2006, S CHARLES WOODSON has 37 INTs (2nd in NFL) & 9 INT-TDs (1st in NFL). Has 5 INTs vs. Chi. Since 2010 (incl. playoffs), CB TRAMON WILLIAMS ties for NFL lead with 13 INTs. LB CLAY MATTHEWS had INT & FF in last meeting. In past 4 vs. division, has 3 sacks, 2 INTs & 2 FFs.

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 16, 2012

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS (0-1) AT BUFFALO BILLS (0-1)

SERIES

CHIEFS

BILLS

SERIES LEADER

22-17-1

STREAKS

4 of past 5

COACHES VS. OPP.

Crennel: 2-0

Gailey: 1-2

LAST WEEK

L 40-24 vs. Falcons

L 48-28 at Jets

LAST GAME

9/11/11: Bills 41 at Chiefs 7. Buffalo QB Ryan Fitzpatrick throws 4 TD passes with 133 passer rating. Bills defense forces 3 turnovers in Kickoff Weekend win.

LAST GAME AT SITE

11/13/05: Bills 14, Chiefs 3. Buffalo QB J.P. Losman connects with WR Lee Evans for 2 TDs. Bills defense has 3 INTs while limiting Kansas City to 3 points.

BROADCAST

CBS (1:00 PM ET): Spero Dedes, Steve Beuerlein. SIRIUS: 137 (KC), 112 (Buf.). XM: 231 (Buf.).

STATS

PASSING

Cassel: 21-33-258-1-2-72.5

Fitzpatrick: 18-32-195-3 (T1L)-3-66.5

RUSHING

Charles: 16-87-5.4-0

Spiller: 14-169 (1L)-12.1-1 (T3C)

RECEIVING

McCluster (RB): 6-82-13.7-0

Jones: 5-41-8.2-1 (T2C)

OFFENSE

393.0 (2C)

390.0

TAKE/GIVE

-3

-3

DEFENSE

376.0 (3C)

384.0

SACKS

Houston: 1

INTs

Scott: 1 (T1C)

PUNTING

Colquitt: 47.0

Moorman: 40.5

KICKING

Succop: 6 (3/3 PAT; 1/2 FG)

Lindell: 4 (4/4 PAT; 0/0 FG)

NOTES

CHIEFS:Club has won 4 of past 6 on road…QB MATT CASSELposted 1st rush TD since 11/23/08 (w/Patriots) last week. Cassel (77) needs 3 TD passes to reach 80 career…In 1st game since 9/18/11, RB JAMAAL CHARLES rushed for 87 yards on 16 att. (5.4 avg.). Charles avgs 7.4 yards per carry in 4 career games vs. Bills (54 att., 398 rush yards). RB PEYTON HILLIS rushed for 108 yards on 21 att. (5.1 avg.) in only meeting against Bills (12/12/10 w/ Browns)…WR DWAYNE BOWE (4,980) needs 20 rec. yards to become 8th player in franchise history to reach 5,000 career. Has 2 TD rec. in 3 career games vs. Bills. WR DEXTER MC CLUSTER totaled 82 receiving yards & tied career-best with 6 catches on Kickoff Weekend…TE KEVIN BOSS had 22-yard TD catch in Chiefs debut…DE TAMBA HALI has 53.5 career sacks, 3rd most by Chiefs player since sack became official stat in '82. Has 3.5 sacks in last 3 vs. Bills…LB JUSTIN HOUSTON has 6.5 sacks in past 6 games…BILLS:Have won 7 of past 8 at home vs. Chiefs….Club has won 3 of past 4 in Sept...QB RYAN FITZPATRICKposted 9th game of career with 3 TD passes last week. In last game against KC, Fitzpatrick completed 17 of 25 passes for 208 yards with 4 TDs vs. 0 INTs & 133 passer rating…RB C.J. SPILLER had career-high 169 rush yards vs. Jets, most in NFL in Week 1. Averaging 6 yards per carry in past 15 games. Had rush TD in last game vs. Chiefs…WR STEVIE JOHNSONaims for 3rd consecutive game with TD catch against Chiefs. Johnson has reception in 33 consecutive games…TE SCOTT CHANDLERtied career-high with 2 TD catches in last meeting vs. Chiefs…DE MARIO WILLIAMS has 53 career sacks. Williams has 2 sacks in 2 career games against KC. In last game vs. KC (w/ NE on 11/21/11), DE MARK ANDERSON had 1.5 sacks…CB STEPHON GILMORE became 1st Bills rookie CB to start on Kickoff Weekend since '87 (NATE ODOMES)…S BRYAN SCOTT registered 8th INT of career last week.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS (0-1) AT CAROLINA PANTHERS (0-1)

SERIES

SAINTS

PANTHERS

SERIES LEADER

Series tied, 17-17

STREAKS

5 of past 6

COACHES VS. OPP.

Kromer: 0-0

Rivera: 0-2

LAST WEEK

L 40-32 vs. Redskins

L 16-10 at Buccaneers

LAST GAME

1/1/12: Panthers 17 at Saints 45. New Orleans QB Drew Brees passes for 389 yards & 5 TDs. Brees finishes 2011 with 5,476 passing yards, most in a single season in NFL history.

LAST GAME AT SITE

10/9/11: Saints 30, Panthers 27. New Orleans RB Pierre Thomas catches game-winning 6-yard TD pass from QB Drew Brees with 50 seconds remaining in road victory.

BROADCAST

FOX (1:00 PM ET): Ron Pitts, Mike Martz, Kristina Pink (Field reporter). SIRIUS: 86 (NO), 92 (Car.). XM: 225 (Car.).

STATS

PASSING

Brees: 24-52-339 (2L)-3 (T1L)-2-70.9

Newton: 23-33-303-1-2-83.3

RUSHING

P. Thomas: 4-17-4.3-0

Pilares (WR): 1-5-5.0-0

RECEIVING

Moore: 6-120 (1C)-20.0-1 (T1C)

S. Smith: 7-106-15.1-0

OFFENSE

358.0

301.0

TAKE/GIVE

-3

-2

DEFENSE

464.0

258.0

SACKS

P. Robinson: 1

D. Edwards, Hardy: 1

INTs

PUNTING

Morstead: 55.6 (1L)

Nortman (R): 39.8

KICKING

Hartley: 6 (3/3 PAT: 1/1 FG)

Medlock: 4 (1/1 PAT; 1/1 FG)

NOTES

SAINTS: QB DREW BREES has 300 passing yards in 8 games in row, longest streak in NFL history. Has TD pass in 44 consecutive games, 2nd longest streak in NFL history (HOFer JOHNNY UNITAS, 47). Has won 5 in row vs. Car. In last meeting, completed 28 of 35 (80 pct.) for 389 yards with 5 TDs vs. 1 INT for 140.7 rating…RB-PR-KR DARREN SPROLEShad 256 all-purpose yards (91 rush, 69 rec., 54 KR, 42 PR) & rec. TD in 2 meetings last year. Has 91 catches since 2011, most by NFL RB. Had TD catch in Week 1. RB PIERRE THOMAS has 11 TDs (7 rush, 4 rec.) in past 15 vs. division. Is 1 of 4 in team history with 2,500 rush yards (2,518) & 150 rec. (167)…In past 3 vs. Car., TE JIMMY GRAHAM has 19 catches for 275 yards (91.7 per game) & 2 TDs. Aims for 3rd meeting in row with 100 yards or TD. In last game vs. Car., WR MARQUES COLSTON had 7 catches for 145 yards (20.7 avg.) & 2 TDs. WR LANCE MOORE had 6 catches for 120 yards & TD last week…Since entering NFL in 2006, S ROMAN HARPER has 17 sacks, most by DB. CB PATRICK ROBINSON aims for 3rd in row vs. Car. with INT…PANTHERS: QB CAM NEWTON has 16 TDs (10 pass, 6 rush) in 7 career games vs. division. In 4 career Sept. games, has 1,315 pass yards (328.8 per game) & 7 TDs (5 pass, 2 rush)…RB DE ANGELO WILLIAMS has rushed for 581 yards (116.2 per game) & 4 TDs in past 5 meetings. When RB JONATHAN STEWART has 14 att., Panthers are 18-4 (.818). In those 22, has rushed for 2,022 yards (91.9 per game) & 19 TDs…WR STEVE SMITH aims for 3rd in row vs. NO with TD catch. Has 9 rec. TDs vs. NO, his most vs. single opponent. WR BRANDON LA FELL had 3 catches for 65 yards & TD in Week 1. Has TD catch in 2 of past 3 games, incl. 91-yarder on 12/24/11. TE GREG OLSEN had 6 catches for 56 yards last week…Pass defense ranks 2nd in NFL (128.0 per game). DE CHARLES JOHNSON has 17 sacks in past 23. DE GREG HARDY had sack in last home meeting vs. NO. Had sack last week. DT DWAN EDWARDS had sack in Week 1, his 1st game with Panthers.

CLEVELAND BROWNS (0-1) AT CINCINNATI BENGALS (0-1)

SERIES

BROWNS

BENGALS

SERIES LEADER

41-36

STREAKS

12 of past 15

COACHES VS. OPP.

Shurmur: 0-2

Lewis: 13-5

LAST WEEK

L 17-16 vs. Eagles

L 44-13 at Ravens

LAST GAME

11/27/11: Browns 20 at Bengals 23. Cincinnati RB Cedric Benson rushes for 106 yards & TD as Mike Nugent kicks game-winning FG with 38 seconds remaining in 4th quarter.

LAST GAME AT SITE

11/27/11

BROADCAST

CBS (1:00 PM ET): Bill Macatee, Steve Tasker. SIRIUS: 106 (Cle.), 93 (Cin.). XM: 226 (Cin.).

STATS

PASSING

Weeden (R): 12-35-118-0-4-5.1

Dalton: 22-37-221-0-1-65.3

RUSHING

Richardson (R): 19-39-2.1-0

Green-Ellis: 18-91-5.1-1

RECEIVING

Massaquoi: 3-41-13.7-0

Hawkins: 8 (T3C)-86-10.8-0

OFFENSE

210.0

322.0

TAKE/GIVE

1

-2

DEFENSE

456.0

430.0

SACKS

Fort (R), Ward: 1

Atkins: 2 (T1C)

INTs

4 tied: 1 (T1C)

PUNTING

Hodges: 44.0

Huber: 45.8

KICKING

Dawson: 10 (1/1 PAT; 3/3 FG)

Nugent: 7 (1/1 PAT; 2/2 FG)

NOTES

BROWNS: QB BRANDON WEEDEN (No. 22 overall) became 1st Browns rookie QB to start season opener in SB era…Browns are 3rd team since '70 to start rookie QB (Weeden), RB (TRENT RICHARDSON) & WR (JOSH GORDON) in season opener…WR GREG LITTLE had 5 catches for 57 yards with 1 TD in last game at Cin. For career, WR MOHAMED MASSAQUOIaverages 18.1 yards per catch against Bengals (14 catches, 253 receiving yards). In 2 games at Cin. (w/ Browns), TE BENJAMIN WATSON has 9 catches for 106 yards (11.8 avg.)…Club tied for NFL-best with 5 takeaways against Phi. (4 INTs, 1 FR)…C ALEX MACK aims to make 50th consecutive start since entering NFL in '09…LB D'QWELL JACKSON had 27-yard INT-TD return last week. Jackson had career-best 2 sacks against Bengals on 9/11/11…DE JABAAL SHEARD had 1 sack & FF in last game against Bengals…DE FROSTEE RUCKER spent 5 seasons (2007-11) with Bengals…In NFL debut, LBs L.J. FORT&CRAIG ROBERTSON registered 1st career INTs…S T.J. WARDhad team-best 8 tackles & 1 sack last week…BENGALS: MARVIN LEWIS (69) has most regular season wins as head coach in franchise history…Club aims for 4th consecutive win against Browns…In 2 career meetings against Browns, QB ANDY DALTONhas completed 31 of 46 passes (67.4 pct.) for 351 yards with 2 TDs vs. 0 INTs & 104.5 passer rating…RB BEN JARVUS GREEN-ELLIS had 91 rush yards on 18 carries (5.1 avg.) with rush TD in Bengals debut. Since '10, Green-Ellis has 25 rush TDs, 3rd-most in NFL (ARIAN FOSTER, 28; ADRIAN PETERSON, 26)…WR A.J. GREEN has 4 receptions for 151 yards (37.8 avg.) with 1 TD in 2 meetings against Browns. WR ANDREW HAWKINS had career-best in catches (8) & receiving yards (86) last week.TE JERMAINE GRESHAM aims for 3rd consecutive game with TD catch against Browns. Gresham has 10 career TD catches…DT GENO ATKINS registered career-high 2 sacks last week. Atkins has 2 sacks in past 3 against Browns…S REGGIE NELSON had INT in last game vs. Browns. Led club with 8 tackles last week…CB LEON HALL has 5 career INTs against Browns, most vs. any team.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS (1-0) AT INDIANAPOLIS COLTS (0-1)

SERIES

VIKINGS

COLTS

SERIES LEADER

14-7-1

STREAKS

5 of past 8

Past 3

COACHES VS. OPP.

Frazier: 0-0

Pagano: 0-0

LAST WEEK

W 26-23 (OT) vs. Jaguars

L 41-21 at Bears

LAST GAME

9/14/08: Colts 18 at Vikings 15. Indianapolis WR Anthony Gonzalez catches 9 passes for 137 yards as Colts score 18 unanswered points for comeback victory in Week 2.

LAST GAME AT SITE

11/8/04: Colts 31, Vikings 28. Indianapolis QB Peyton Manning throws 4 TD passes, including 2 to TE Marcus Pollard, & K Mike Vanderjagt converts game-winning FG.

BROADCAST

FOX (1:00 PM ET): Thom Brennaman, Brian Billick, Laura Okmin (Field reporter). SIRIUS: 138 (Min.), 94 (Ind.). XM: 227 (Ind.).

STATS

PASSING

Ponder: 20-27-270-0-0-105.5

Luck (R): 23-45-309 (1C)-1-3-52.9

RUSHING

Peterson: 17-84-4.9-2 (T1L)

D. Brown: 9-48-5.3-1 (T3C)

RECEIVING

Harvin: 6-84-14.0-0

Wayne: 9 (T2L)-135 (1L)-15.0-0

OFFENSE

389.0

356.0

TAKE/GIVE

0

-4

DEFENSE

355.0

428.0

SACKS

C. Cook, Er. Henderson: 1

Mathis: 2 (T1C)

INTs

Freeman (R): 1 (T1C)

PUNTING

Kluwe: 48.4

McAfee: 51.4

KICKING

Walsh (R): 14 (3C) (2/2 PAT; 4/4 FG)

Vinatieri: 3 (3/3 PAT; 0/1 FG)

NOTES

VIKINGS:In 3 starts vs. AFC, QB CHRISTIAN PONDER has 862 pass yards (287.3 per game) & 5 TDs. Last week, reached 2,000 pass yards for career (2,123)…Since entering NFL in 2007, RB ADRIAN PETERSON leads league with 6,836 rush yards & 66 rush TDs. Last week, passed ROBERT SMITH (6,818) for most rush yards in franchise history. In last meeting vs. Ind., rushed for 160 yards. Since 2007, has 8 games with 160 rush yards, most in NFL…WR-KR PERCY HARVIN has 20 catches for 313 yards (104.3 per game) & 3 TDs in past 3 vs. AFC. Scored rush, rec. & KR TD in 2010 & 2011, only player in NFL to accomplish feat. Is only player in NFL with KR-TD in each of previous 3 seasons (2009-11)…DE JARED ALLEN has 32 sacks in past 26, incl. 20.5 in past 15. Since entering NFL in 2004, has NFL-best 105 sacks. His 105 sacks are 2nd most by active player. CB ANTOINE WINFIELD had INT in last meeting. Has 4 INTs in career vs. Ind., his most vs. single opponent…Rookie K BLAIR WALSH had 4 FGs, incl. game-tying 55-yarder & game-winning 38-yarder in OT…COLTS:Club has 21-11 (.656) record at Lucas Oil Stadium…Colts have won 3 of past 4 vs. Vikings…QB ANDREW LUCK passed for 309 yards in NFL debut, 3rd-most among rookie QBs in season opener in NFL history…RB DONALD BROWN is averaging 5.1 yards per carry in past 4 against NFC. Had 18-yard rush TD last week. WR REGGIE WAYNE (11,843) needs 62 receiving yards to surpass HOFer MICHAEL IRVIN (11,904) for No. 20 on all-time receiving yards list. Posted 39th 100-yard receiving game of career last week. WR DONNIE AVERY had TD catch in Colts debut…Rookie TE COBY FLEENER (2nd round, No. 34) led NFL rookies in catches (6) & ranked 2nd in rec. yards (82) in Week 1…LB DWIGHT FREENEY has 102.5 career sacks, 3rd-most among active players (JOHN ABRAHAM, 113; JARED ALLEN, 105). Freeney has 3 sacks in 2 career games against Min. LB ROBERT MATHIS posted 18th career game with 2 sacks last week…Rookie LB JERRELL FREEMAN (undrafted) had INT in NFL debut.

HOUSTON TEXANS (1-0) AT JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS (0-1)

SERIES

TEXANS

JAGUARS

SERIES LEADER

11-9

STREAKS

Past 3

COACHES VS. OPP.

Kubiak: 7-5

Mularkey: 1-0

LAST WEEK

W 30-10 vs. Dolphins

L 26-23 (OT) at Vikings

LAST GAME

11/27/11: Texans 20 at Jaguars 13. Houston QB Matt Leinart throws 20-yard TD pass to TE Joel Dreessen & RB Arian Foster adds TD run as Texans earn road win.

LAST GAME AT SITE

11/27/11

BROADCAST

CBS (1:00 PM ET): Marv Albert, Rich Gannon. SIRIUS: 113 (Hou.), 104 (Jax.). XM: 234 (Jax.).

STATS

PASSING

Schaub: 20-31-266-1-0-102.4

Gabbert: 23-39-260-2 (T3C)-0-96.1

RUSHING

Foster: 26-79-3.0-2 (T1L)

Jones-Drew: 19-77-4.1-0

RECEIVING

A. Johnson: 8 (T3C)-119 (T3L)-14.9-1 (T2C)

L. Robinson: 5-66-13.2-0

OFFENSE

337.0

355.0

TAKE/GIVE

4 (T1L)

0

DEFENSE

275.0 (2C)

389.0

SACKS

Watt: 1.5

Alualu, Knighton: 1

INTs

3 tied: 1 (T1C)

PUNTING

Do. Jones: 43.6

Anger (R): 53.5 (2C)

KICKING

S. Graham: 12 (T3C) (3/3 PAT; 3/4 FG)

Scobee: 9 (0/1 PAT; 3/3 FG)

NOTES

TEXANS:Club aims for 4th consecutive win vs. Jaguars…For career vs. Jax., QB MATT SCHAUB has completed 149 of 217 passes (68.7 pct.) for 1,865 yards with 11 TDs vs. 3 INTs & 106.3 passer rating. Schaub (99) needs TD pass to reach 100 career. Schaub had 3-0 record as starter vs. AFC South in '11…In 4 career starts vs. Jaguars, RB ARIAN FOSTER averages 103.3 rush yards per game (413 total) & has 5 rush TDs. Since '10, Foster averages 117.7 rush yards per game vs. AFC South (1,177 total). Foster (3,176) needs 20 rush yards to surpass DOMANICK WILLIAMS (3,195) for most career rush yards in franchise history…WR ANDRE JOHNSON has 87 career receptions against Jaguars, tied for most vs. any team (87 vs. Ten.). Registered 39th career game with 100 rec. yards last week…Defense totaled 7 sacks in last game vs. Jax…LB CONNOR BARWIN had career-best 4 sacks in last meeting vs. Jax…DE J.J. WATT had 3 tackles, 1.5 sacks & 3 passes defensed in season opener…LB BRIAN CUSHING, CB KAREEM JACKSON & CB JOHNATHAN JOSEPHeach had INT vs. Mia. last week…JAGUARS: QB BLAINE GABBERT had career-best in completions (23) & yards (260) & tied career-high with 2 TD passes in season opener. Gabbert completed 10 of 14 passes (71.4 pct.) for 127 yards with TD & 123.2 passer rating in 4th quarter last week…RB MAURICE JONES-DREW (62) needs rush TD to surpass FRED TAYLOR (62) for most career rush TDs in franchise history. Jones-Drew totaled 166 scrimmage yards in last game vs. Texans (99 rushing, 67 receiving). Since '10, Jones-Drew leads NFL with 3,007 rush yards (Foster ranks 2nd in NFL during span with 2,919 rush yards). For career, Jones-Drew averages 100.2 scrimmage yards per game…WR LAURENT ROBINSON tied for team-best with 5 catches last week. WR CECIL SHORTShad career-long 39-yard TD rec. last week & totaled team-high 74 rec. yards…TE MARCEDES LEWIS has most career rec. yards (2,736) & TD catches (18) by TE in club history. Had 1-yard TD reception vs. Min…DTs TYSON ALUALU&TERRANCE KNIGHTONhad 1 sack apiece in season debut last week…CB RASHEAN MATHIS has 2 career INTs vs. Hou.

ARIZONA CARDINALS (1-0) AT NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (1-0)

SERIES

CARDINALS

PATRIOTS

SERIES LEADER

Series tied, 6-6

STREAKS

Past 5

COACHES VS. OPP.

Whisenhunt: 0-1

Belichick: 3-0

LAST WEEK

W 20-16 vs. Seahawks

W 34-13 at Titans

LAST GAME

12/21/08: Cardinals 7 at Patriots 47. New England RB LaMont Jordan rushes for 2 TDs & QB Matt Cassel throws 3 TD passes, including 76-yard TD to WR Randy Moss in home win.

LAST GAME AT SITE

12/21/08

BROADCAST

FOX (1:00 PM ET): Dick Stockton, John Lynch, Jennifer Hale (Field reporter). SIRIUS: 125 (Arz.), 91 (NE). XM: 228 (NE).

STATS

PASSING

Kolb: 6-8-66-1-0-138.5

Brady: 23-31-236-2 (T3C)-0-117.1

RUSHING

Roberts (WR): 1-15-15.0-0

Ridley: 21-125 (3L)-6.0-1 (T3C)

RECEIVING

Roberts: 5-54-10.8-1 (T3C)

Gronkowski (TE): 6-60-10.0-1 (T2C)

OFFENSE

253.0

390.0

TAKE/GIVE

0

2 (T3C)

DEFENSE

254.0

284.0

SACKS

Lenon: 2 (T2L)

Cunningham, C. Jones (R): 1

INTs

A. Wilson: 1

T. Wilson (R): 1 (T1C)

PUNTING

Zastudil: 47.6

Mesko: 38.5

KICKING

Feely: 8 (2/2 PAT; 2/2 FG)

Gostkowski: 10 (4/4 PAT; 2/2 FG)

NOTES

CARDINALS: QB KEVIN KOLB completed 6 of 8 (75 pct.) for 66 yards & threw game-winning TD in relief last week. Is 3rd in NFL with 138.5 4th Q rating…RB BEANIE WELLS has rush TD in 2 of past 3 vs. AFC…WR LARRY FITZGERALD has 697 catches & can become youngest to reach 700. Since 2005, leads NFL in rec. yards (8,898) & rec. TDs (65). In last game vs. NE, had 3 catches for 101 yards (33.7 avg.) & TD. His 33.7 avg. was highest in his career for single game with 100 yards. WR ANDRE ROBERTS had TD catch last week & has TD in 3 of past 5…Pass def. ranks 3rd in NFC (139.0 yards per game). S ADRIAN WILSON had INT last week. Is 1 of 5 S in NFL history with 20 sacks (22.5) & 25 INTs (27). CB-PR PATRICK PETERSON has 4 80 yard PR-TDs in career & needs 1 to tie career record of 5 (DEVIN HESTER, ERIC METCALF). Avg. 15.3 yards per PR, highest among active players (min. 40 PR). Since 2007, DT DARNELL DOCKETT has 28.5 sacks, most by DT. LB DARYL WASHINGTON had sack last week. Is 1 of 5 NFL players with 6 sacks (6) & 2 INTs (2) since 2011. DE CALAIS CAMPBELLhas sack in 3 of past 6 games.

PATRIOTS:Club is 10-0 at Gillette Stadium in home openers…NE is 38-10 (.792) vs. NFC in reg. sea. under HC BILL BELICHICK. Belichick (193) needs win to surpass HOFer CHUCK KNOX (193) for 8th most among head coaches in NFL history…QB TOM BRADY registered 125th career win as starter last week & reached milestone in fewest starts (160) in NFL history. Has won 35 of past 36 starts at home with 75 TDs vs. 18 INTs & 106.2 passer rating. Has thrown TD pass in 33 straight games…RB STEVAN RIDLEY rushed for career-best 125 yards on 21 att. (6 avg.) & registered 2nd career TD run last week vs. Ten…WR WES WELKER (557) needs catch to surpass TROY BROWN (557) for most in club history…TE ROB GRONKOWSKI has 18 TD catches in past 17 games. TE AARON HERNANDEZ had 23-yard TD catch last week…Rookie DE CHANDLER JONES(No. 21 overall) registered FF vs. Ten., leading to 6-yard FR-TD by rookie LB DONT'A HIGHTOWER (No. 25 overall). Rookie CB TAVON WILSON (2nd round, No. 48) had INT in NFL debut.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS (1-0) AT NEW YORK GIANTS (0-1)

SERIES

BUCCANEERS

GIANTS

SERIES LEADER

11-6

STREAKS

6 of past 9

COACHES VS. OPP.

Schiano: 0-0

Coughlin: 4-1

LAST WEEK

W 16-10 vs. Panthers

L 24-17 vs. Cowboys

LAST GAME

9/27/09: Giants 24 at Buccaneers 0. New York RB Ahmad Bradshaw rushes for 104 yards & RB Brandon Jacobs rushes for 92 yards & TD as Giants defense allows just 86 total yards.

LAST GAME AT SITE

10/29/06: Giants 17, Buccaneers 3. New York QB Eli Manning hits WR Plaxico Burress for 7-yard TD & RB Brandon Jacobs adds TD run as Giants defense holds Bucs to 174 total yards.

BROADCAST

FOX (1:00 PM ET): Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Pam Oliver (Field reporter). Dial Global Radio: Chuck Cooperstein, Tony Boselli. SIRIUS: 135 (TB), 85 (NYG). XM: 230 (NYG).

STATS

PASSING

Freeman: 16-24-138-1-0-95.5

Manning: 21-31-213-1-0-94.9

RUSHING

Martin (R): 24-95-4.0-0

Bradshaw: 17-78-4.6-1

RECEIVING

Jackson: 4-47-11.8-0

Cruz: 6-58-9.7-0

OFFENSE

258.0

269.0

TAKE/GIVE

2

0

DEFENSE

301.0

433.0

SACKS

3 tied: 1

Bernard, Joseph: 1

INTs

Barber, A. Black: 1

Boley: 1

PUNTING

Koenen: 46.0

Weatherford: 50.3

KICKING

Barth: 10 (1/1 PAT; 3/3 FG)

Tynes: 5 (2/2 PAT; 1/1 FG)

NOTES

BUCCANEERS:Head coach GREG SCHIANO returns to NJ. Was born in Wyckoff, NJ & was head coach at Rutgers for 11 seasons (2001-11). Off. Coor. MIKE SULLIVAN spent 8 years as coach with NYG (2004-11) & won 2 SBs…Since 2010, QB JOSH FREEMAN is 1 of 2 QBs with 7,000 pass (7,181) & 600 rush (615) yards (AARON RODGERS). Had 95.5 rating last week & when Freeman has 95 rating, Bucs are 10-4 (.714)…Rookie RB DOUG MARTIN rushed for 95 yards & had 4 catches for 23 yards in NFL debut. RB LE GARRETTE BLOUNT has 7 career 100-yard games…WR VINCENT JACKSON had 2 TDs in only game vs. NYG (11/8/09 with SD). Since 2008, Jackson avg. 17.88 yards per catch, best in NFL (min. 200 catches). WR MIKE WILLIAMS had TD catch last week. TE DALLAS CLARK aims for 3rd in row vs. NYG with TD…Defense allowed 10 rush yards last week, tying club record. CB RONDE BARBER started 200th consecutive game last week, most by CB in NFL history. Had sack & INT. Is only player in NFL annals with 25 sacks (28) & 40 INTs (44). GIANTS:Head coach TOM COUGHLIN is 3-0 vs. TB with NYG (incl. playoffs)…QB ELI MANNING is 3-0 in career vs. TB (incl. playoffs). In those 3, has completed 50 of 82 (61 pct.) for 500 yards with 5 TDs vs. 0 INTs for 98.6 rating. In past 6 starts (incl. postseason), Manning has 106.9 rating, completing 151 of 228 (66.2 pct.) for 1,778 yards with 13 TDs vs. 1 INT. NYG is 5-1 in those 6…In last meeting, RB AHMAD BRADSHAW rushed for 104 yards (14 att., 7.4 avg.). Has 8 100-yard rushing games in career & team has won all 8. Rushed for TD last week & aims for 3rd in row with rush TD (incl. playoffs)…WR VICTOR CRUZ has 9 career rec. TDs & avg. 52 yards per TD (468 yards). Has 5 TDs of 65 yards & 8 TDs of 20 yards. WR HAKEEM NICKS has 2 catches in all 24 career home games (incl. playoffs). TE MARTELLUS BENNETT had TD catch in NYG debut last week…DE JASON PIERRE-PAUL has 6 sacks in past 5. In WC meeting (1/6/08), CB COREY WEBSTER had INT & FR. NYG is 12-4 when Webster has INT (incl. playoffs).

BALTIMORE RAVENS (1-0) AT PHILADELPHIA EAGLES (1-0)

SERIES

RAVENS

EAGLES

SERIES LEADER

Series tied, 1-1-1

STREAKS

Series tied, 1-1-1

COACHES VS. OPP.

Harbaugh: 1-0

Reid: 1-1

LAST WEEK

W 44-13 vs. Bengals

W 17-16 at Browns

LAST GAME

11/23/08: Eagles 7 at Ravens 36. Baltimore QB Joe Flacco hits WR Mark Clayton for 53-yard TD & S Ed Reed has 107 yard INT return TD as Ravens score 26 2nd-half points.

LAST GAME AT SITE

10/31/04: Eagles 15, Ravens 10. Philadelphia WR Terrell Owens has 101 rec. yards & TD catch as K David Akers adds 3 FGs. Eagles start season 7-0.

BROADCAST

CBS (1:00 PM ET): Greg Gumbel, Dan Dierdorf. SIRIUS: 134 (Bal.), 128 (Phi.). XM: 229 (Phi.).

STATS

PASSING

Flacco: 21-29-299 (2C)-2 (T3C)-0-128.4 (2C)

Vick: 29-56-317-2-4-51.0

RUSHING

Rice: 10-68-6.8-2 (T1L)

McCoy: 20-110 (3C)-5.5-0

RECEIVING

Pitta (TE): 5-73-14.6-1 (T2C)

Maclin: 7-96-13.7-1 (T3C)

OFFENSE

430.0 (1C)

456.0 (2L)

TAKE/GIVE

2 (T3C)

-1

DEFENSE

322.0

210.0 (1L)

SACKS

Ngata: 2 (T1C)

Babin, Cox: 1

INTs

E. Reed: 1 (T1C)

Coleman, Rodgers-Cromartie: 2 (T1L)

PUNTING

Koch: 43.5

Henry: 55.0 (2L)

KICKING

Tucker (R): 14 (2C) (5/5 PAT; 3/3 FG)

Henery: 5 (2/2 PAT; 1/2 FG)

NOTES

RAVENS: JOHN HARBAUGHspent 10 seasons as Eagles asst. coach (1998-2007)…Club is 11-5 (.688) vs. NFC under Harbaugh…Offense posted AFC-best 430 yards on Kickoff Weekend…QB JOE FLACCOhas 45-20 (.692) record, tied for most wins by NFL QB since '08 (DREW BREES, 45). Ravens are 24-2 (.923) when he has 100 rating…RB RAY RICE avg. 6.8 yards per carry in season opener (10 att., 68 rush yards). Since '09, Rice leads NFL with 5,978 scrimmage yards…For career, WR TORREY SMITH avg. 17.3 yards per catch (52 rec., 898 yards). WR ANQUAN BOLDIN posted 55th TD rec. last game…TE DENNIS PITTA led team with career-high 73 rec. yards, 5 catches & TD…LB RAY LEWIS led club with 14 tackles last game & registered sack & FF…S ED REED (1,497) had 34-yard INT-TD last week & surpassed HOFer ROD WOODSON (1,483) for most INT-return yards in NFL history. Since '02, has NFL-best 58 INTs…DT HALOTI NGATA tied career-high with 2 sacks last week…EAGLES:Head coach ANDY REID won 137th game (incl. playoffs) last week & passed HOFer HANK STRAM (136)…As Eagles starter, QB MICHAEL VICK is 6-1 vs. AFC. In those 7 games, has passed for 1,925 yards with 12 TDs & has rushed for 315 yards & 4 TDs…RB LE SEAN MC COY has 9 TDs (8 rush, 1 rec) in past 6 vs. AFC. Rushed for 110 yards last week. In past 2 vs. AFC, has rushed for 212 yards (106 per game) & 3 TDs. In past 5 home games, McCoy has rushed for 8 TDs. Aims for 6th in row at home with rush TD…Incl. playoffs, WR-PR DE SEAN JACKSON has 30 TDs (23 rec., 4 PR, 3 rush) in career & averages 45.4 yards per TD (1,361 yards). WR JEREMY MACLIN had 7 catches for 96 yards & TD last week. In past 2, has 15 catches for 201 yards (100.5 per game) & TD…DE JASON BABIN has 7 sacks in past 3 vs. AFC & aims for 4th in row vs. AFC with sack. S KURT COLEMAN & CB DOMINIQUE RODGERS-CROMARTIE each had 2 INTs last week, 1st time since 1975 (12/21) 2 Eagles each had 2 INTs in game. Since 2006, DE TRENT COLE has 63 sacks, 3rd most in NFL.

WASHINGTON REDSKINS (1-0) AT ST. LOUIS RAMS (0-1)

SERIES

REDSKINS

RAMS

SERIES LEADER

22-9-1

STREAKS

2 of past 3 overall & 6 of past 8 on road

COACHES VS. OPP.

Shanahan: 4-3

Fisher: 3-2

LAST WEEK

W 40-32 at Saints

L 27-23 at Lions

LAST GAME

10/2/11: Redskins 17 at Rams 10. Washington takes 17-0 3rd-quarter lead and holds off late St. Louis comeback attempt in Week 4 victory.

LAST GAME AT SITE

10/2/11

BROADCAST

FOX (3:05 PM CT): Chris Myers, Tim Ryan, Jaime Maggio (Field reporter). SIRIUS: 134 (Was.), 93 (StL.). XM: 226 (StL.).

STATS

PASSING

Griffin III (R): 19-26-320-2-0-139.9 (1L)

Bradford: 17-25-198-1-0-105.1

RUSHING

Morris (R): 28-96-3.4-2 (T1L)

S. Jackson: 21-53-2.5-0

RECEIVING

Garcon: 4-109-27.3-1 (T3C)

Amendola: 5-70-14.0-0

OFFENSE

464.0 (1L)

251.0

TAKE/GIVE

3 (T3L)

3 (T3L)

DEFENSE

358.0

429.0

SACKS

Hall, Kerrigan: 1

Quinn: 1

INTs

Gomes, Doughty: 1

3 tied: 1

PUNTING

Rocca: 46.3

Hekker (R): 48.2

KICKING

Cundiff: 16 (T1L) (4/4 PAT; 4/4 FG)

Zuerlein (R): 11 (2/2 PAT; 3/3 FG)

NOTES

REDSKINS:Traded up with Rams in 2012 NFL Draft to select QB ROBERT GRIFFIN III with No. 2 overall pick. Griffin completed 19 of 26 (73.1 pct.) for 320 yards with 2 TDs & 0 INTs for 139.9 rating. Is 1st QB to pass for 300 yards, 2 TDs & 0 INTs in NFL debut. Only QB to pass for 300 yards & win in debut…Rookie ALFRED MORRIS rushed for 96 yards & 2 TDs in NFL debut. RB EVAN ROYSTER has 100 rush yards in both NFL starts. Has 245 rush yards (122.5 per game) in his 2 career starts. RB ROY HELU has started 5 games & rushed for 100 yards in 3 of them…WR SANTANA MOSS aims for 3rd in row vs. StL with rec. TD. In 9/26/10 meeting, had 6 catches for 124 yards (20.7 avg.) & TD. WR PIERRE GARCON had 4 catches for 109 yards & TD (88 yards) last week…LB BRIAN ORAKPO had 2.5 sacks & FF in last game vs. StL. In past 2 meetings, has 3.5 sacks & aims for 3rd in row vs. Rams with sack. Has 28.5 career sacks & needs 1.5 to reach 30. LB RYAN KERRIGAN had sack & FF in only career meeting. Defense had 7 sacks in last game vs. StL. S DE JON GOMES had 1st career INT (49 yards) last week…RAMS: QB SAM BRADFORD had 105.1 rating last week, his 4th career game with 100 rating. Won 1st NFL game vs. Was. (9/26/10)…RB STEVEN JACKSON had 252 scrimmage yards in 12/24/06 meeting with 150 rush & 102 rec. yards. Also had rush & rec. TD in that contest. Since 1960, is 1 of 6 players in NFL with 150 rush yards, 100 rec. yards, rush TD & rec. TD in same game. Since 2006, averages 114.4 scrimmage yards per game (9,952 yards, 87 games), most in NFL (min. 60 games)…WR-KR DANNY AMENDOLA had 6 catches (56 yards) in his last game vs. Was. Had 5 catches for 70 yards in Week 1. WR BRANDON GIBSON had TD catch last week…DE CHRIS LONG has 10 sacks in past 11 games with sack in 7 of past 11. In past 13 home games, Long has 13 sacks. Has sack in 10 of past 13 games at home. LB JAMES LAURINAITIS had INT in last game vs. Was. Is only NFC player with 8 sacks (8) & 5 INTs (5) since 2009. CB CORTLAND FINNEGAN had 31-yard INT-TD last week, his 1st game with StL. Rookie CB JANORIS JENKINS had 1st career INT (34 yards) in NFL debut.

DALLAS COWBOYS (1-0) AT SEATTLE SEAHAWKS (0-1)

SERIES

COWBOYS

SEAHAWKS

SERIES LEADER

9-4

STREAKS

4 of past 5

COACHES VS. OPP.

Garrett: 1-0

Carroll: 1-1

LAST WEEK

W 24-17 at Giants

L 20-16 at Cardinals

LAST GAME

11/6/11: Seahawks 13 at Cowboys 23. Dallas rookie RB DeMarco Murray rushes for 135 yards & QB Tony Romo throws 2 TDs as Cowboys defense forces 3 INTs in home win.

LAST GAME AT SITE

10/23/05: Seahawks 13, Cowboys 10. Seattle QB Matt Hasselbeck throws TD to TE Ryan Hannam & K Josh Brown hits 50-yard FG as time expires for comeback win.

BROADCAST

FOX (1:05 PM PT): Kenny Albert, Daryl Johnston, Tony Siragusa (Field reporter). SIRIUS: 85 (Dal.), 127 (Sea.). XM: 232 (Sea.).

STATS

PASSING

Romo: 22-29-307-3 (T1L)-1-129.5 (3L)

Wilson (R): 18-34-153-1-1-62.5

RUSHING

Murray: 20-131 (1C)-6.6-0

Lynch: 21-85-4.0-0

RECEIVING

Ogletree: 8 (3C)-114 (3C)-14.3-2 (T1L)

Edwards: 5-43-8.6-0

OFFENSE

433.0 (3L)

254.0

TAKE/GIVE

0

0

DEFENSE

269.0

235.0 (3L)

SACKS

Ware: 2 (T2L)

Clemons: 1

INTs

Sherman: 1

PUNTING

C. Jones: 54.0

Ryan: 46.3

KICKING

Bailey: 6 (3/3 PAT; 1/1 FG)

Hauschka: 10 (1/1 PAT; 3/4 FG)

NOTES

COWBOYS: QB TONY ROMO has won 3 in row vs. Sea. & aims for 4th in row with 100 rating. In past 3, has completed 62 of 101 (61.4 pct.) for 866 yards with 8 TDs & 1 INT for 111.2 rating. Last week, was 22 of 29 (75.9 pct.) for 307 yards with 3 TDs vs. 1 INT for 129.5 rating. Incl. playoffs, when Romo starts & has 100 rating (min. 10 att.), team is 35-8 (.814). RB DE MARCO MURRAYrushed for 131 yards last week, his 4th career game with 130 yards. Also had 139 rush yards vs. Sea. last year. Team is 4-0 when Murray rushes for 130 yards…WR KEVIN OGLETREE had 8 catches for 114 yards & scored 1st 2 TDs last week. Entered avg. 8.3 catches & 98 yards per season in NFL career. Since 2007, TE JASON WITTEN has 446 catches, most by NFL TE. WR DEZ BRYANT had 4 catches for 76 yards (19 avg.) in last game vs. Sea. WR MILES AUSTIN had 4 catches for 73 yards & TD (34 yards) last week…LB DE MARCUS WARE has 27.5 sacks in past 20. Since 2006, has 93.5 sacks, most in NFL. Reached 100 sacks (101.5) last week & is 1 of 5 active players with 100 . Has played fewest games (113) among those 5. DT JASON HATCHER had 1st career INT vs. Sea. last year… SEAHAWKS:Rookie QB RUSSELL WILSON threw 1st career TD pass last week…RB MARSHAWN LYNCH rushed for 135 yards & TD in last meeting. Since Dal. game on 11/6/11, Lynch leads NFL with 1,026 rush yards. RB-PR-KR LEON WASHINGTON had 189 combined return yards (133 KR, 56 PR) last week. Leads NFC with 28.0-yard PR avg. & is 2nd in NFC with 44.3 KR avg. Had 83-yard KR & 52-yard PR...In 1/17/10 Div. playoff vs. Dal. (with Min.), WR SIDNEY RICE had 6 catches for 141 yards (23.5 avg.) & 3 TDs. His 3 rec. TDs tied for most ever in playoff game. WR BRAYLON EDWARDS led team with 5 catches & 43 yards in Sea. debut. In 11/26/09 game vs. Dal. (with Oak.), TE ZACH MILLER had 5 catches for 73 yards…Since 2011, club had 23 INTs, tied for 3rd in NFC & tied for 4th in NFL. DE CHRIS CLEMONS has 12 sacks in past 16. CB RICHARD SHERMAN aims for INT in 3rd game in row. Has INT in 3 of past 4.

OAKLAND RAIDERS (0-1) AT MIAMI DOLPHINS (0-1)

SERIES

RAIDERS

DOLPHINS

SERIES LEADER

16-14-1

STREAKS

12 of past 15

COACHES VS. OPP.

Allen: 0-0

Philbin: 0-0

LAST WEEK

L 22-14 vs. Chargers

L 30-10 at Texans

LAST GAME

12/4/11: Raiders 14 at Dolphins 34. Miami defense limits Oakland to 46 rush yards & LB Kevin Burnett adds 34-yard TD on INT return as Dolphins score 34 unanswered points.

LAST GAME AT SITE

12/4/11

BROADCAST

CBS (1:00 PM ET): Kevin Harlan, Solomon Wilcots. SIRIUS: 117 (Oak.), 136 (Mia.). XM: 233 (Mia.).

STATS

PASSING

Palmer: 32-46-297 (3C)-1-0-94.2

Tannehill (R): 20-36-219-0-3-39.0

RUSHING

McFadden: 15-32-2.1-0

Bush: 14-69-4.9-0

RECEIVING

McFadden (RB): 13 (1L)-86-6.6-0

Bush (RB): 6-46-7.7-0

OFFENSE

321.0

275.0

TAKE/GIVE

-1

-4

DEFENSE

258.0 (1C)

337.0

SACKS

Shaughnessy, Wheeler: 0.5

Starks: 2 (T1C)

INTs

PUNTING

Lechler: 57.0

Fields: 44.3

KICKING

Janikowski: 6 (0/0 PAT; 2/2 FG)

Carpenter: 4 (1/1 PAT; 1/1 FG)

NOTES

RAIDERS: QB CARSON PALMER has 5 TDs vs. 2 INTs & 96.2 passer rating in 2 games at Mia. In 10 starts with Raiders, Palmer averages 293.4 passing yards per game…RB DARREN MC FADDEN had career-high 13 receptions last week & tied career-high with 86 receiving yards. Raiders are 7-2 when McFadden has 100 rush yards. McFadden (3,936; 2,659 rushing; 1,277 receiving) needs 64 scrimmage yards to reach 4,000 career…WR DARRIUS HEYWARD-BEY(102) reached 100 career receptions last week. For career, WR DENARIUS MOORE averages 18.7 yards per catch (33 catches, 618 receiving yards). Rookie WR ROD STREATER (undrafted free agent) hauled in 2-yard TD catch in NFL debut…TE BRANDON MYERS had career highs in rec. (5) & rec. yards (65) in season opener…Since '11, DTs TOMMY KELLY (7.5) & RICHARD SEYMOUR (6) have combined for 13.5 sacks. Seymour has 5 career sacks against Dolphins…Rookie LB MILES BURRIS (4th round, No. 129) led team with 9 tackles in NFL debut…DOLPHINS:Have won 6 of past 7 at home against Raiders…Rookie QB RYAN TANNEHILL (No. 8 overall) became 1st Dolphins rookie QB to start season opener in club history…Dolphins rushed for 209 yards in last meeting against Raiders…RB REGGIE BUSHregistered 100 rush yards & TD in last game vs. Raiders. Bush aims for 3rd consecutive game at home with 100 rush yards (100, 103). Totaled 115 scrimmage yards last week against Hou. (69 rushing, 46 receiving). RB DANIEL THOMAS had career-long 32-yard reception last week…Since '08, WR DAVONE BESS leads Dolphins in receptions (265) & receiving yards (2,714). Bess had TD catch in last game vs. Raiders. WR BRIAN HARTLINE led team in receiving yards (50) in season opener…TE ANTHONY FASANO ranked 2nd on team with 5 TD catches in '11…DE CAMERON WAKE (28) needs 2 sacks to become 7th Dolphin to reach 30 career sacks…DT RANDY STARKS tied career-best with 2 sacks last week…LB KEVIN BURNETT had sack & 34-yard INT-TD return vs. Raiders on 12/4/11…In NFL debut, KR MARCUS THIGPEN registered 72-yard PR-TD last week. Thigpen played for Hamilton Tiger-Cats of CFL in 2010-11.

NEW YORK JETS (1-0) AT PITTSBURGH STEELERS (0-1)

SERIES

JETS

STEELERS

SERIES LEADER

15-4

STREAKS

3 of past 4

6 of past 9

COACHES VS. OPP.

Ryan: 1-1

Tomlin: 1-2

LAST WEEK

W 48-28 vs. Bills

L 31-19 at Broncos

LAST GAME

12/19/10: Jets 22 at Steelers 17. New York KR Brad Smith has 97-yard KR-TD & QB Mark Sanchez rushes for 7-yard TD. Jets DE Jason Taylor seals road win with 4th-quarter safety.

LAST GAME AT SITE

12/19/10

BROADCAST

CBS (4:25 PM ET): Jim Nantz, Phil Simms. SIRIUS: 92 (NYJ), 86 (Pit.). XM: 229 (Pit.).

STATS

PASSING

Sanchez: 19-27-266-3 (T1L)-1-123.4 (3C)

Roethlisberger: 22-40-245-2 (T3C)-1-79.7

RUSHING

Greene: 27-94 (3C)-3.5-1 (T3C)

Dwyer: 9-43-4.8-0

RECEIVING

Hill (R): 5-89-17.8-2 (T1L)

A. Brown: 4-74-18.5-0

OFFENSE

384.0

284.0

TAKE/GIVE

3 (T3L)

0

DEFENSE

390.0

334.0

SACKS

Foote, Worilds: 1

INTs

3 tied: 1 (T1C)

PUNTING

Malone: 51.5

Butler (R): 47.3

KICKING

Folk: 12 (T3C) (6/6 PAT; 2/2 FG)

Suisham: 7 (1/1 PAT; 2/2 FG)

NOTES

JETS:Aim for 3rd straight regular season win against Pit…In 2 career meetings against Steelers (incl. postseason), QB MARK SANCHEZ has passed for 403 yards with 2 TDs vs. 0 INTs & 92.3 passer rating. For career, Sanchez is 8-2 in Sept. & has 19 TDs vs. 7 INTs & 96.3 passer rating. Club has 8-2 record when Sanchez has 100 passer rating…RB SHONN GREENE totaled 94 rush yards with TD on Kickoff Weekend…WR SANTONIO HOLMES spent 4 seasons (2006-09) w/Steelers. Rookie WR STEPHEN HILL (2nd round, No. 43) posted 5 catches for 89 yards (17.8 avg.) with 2 TDs & became 1st rookie since WR ANQUAN BOLDIN (217 rec. yards, 2 TD catches w/ Cardinals in '03) to register 80 rec. yards & 2 TD catches on Kickoff Weekend. WR-PR JEREMY KERLEY (68-yard PR-TD; 12-yard TD rec.) became 1st NFL player since 2000 (AZ-ZAHIR HAKIM) to have TD rec. & PR-TD in season opening game…CB DARRELLE REVIS is native of Aliquippa, PA. Had team-high 3 passes defensed vs. Bills. CBs ANTONIO CROMARTIE, Revis & KYLE WILSON each registered INT last week...STEELERS:Have won 9 consecutive home openers, 2nd-longest active streak in NFL (PATRIOTS, 10)…Incl. postseason, Pit. has 8-1 record at home against Jets…QB BEN ROETHLISBERGER has 44-13 (.772) career record at home as starter. Roethlisberger (26,824) needs 176 pass yards to join HOFer TERRY BRADSHAW as 2nd Steeler to reach 27,000 career…In 2 career meetings vs. Jets (incl. playoffs), RB RASHARD MENDENHALL has totaled 220 rush yards on 44 att. (5 avg.) with 2 rush TDs. For career, RB JONATHAN DWYERaverages 5.7 yards per carry (34 rush, 194 yards)…WR MIKE WALLACE had 7 catches for 102 yards (14.6 avg.) in only reg. season meeting vs. NYJ. Wallace has 5 TD catches in past 5 in Sept…TE HEATH MILLER (3,914) needs 86 rec. yards to become 8th Steeler to record 4,000 career receiving yards…LB LA MARR WOODLEY (48) needs 2 sacks to become 6th Steeler to reach 50 career. LB JAMES HARRISON (58) needs 3 sacks to surpass KEITH WILLIS (59) & JOEY PORTER (60) for 2nd-most sacks in franchise history…Incl. postseason, S TROY POLAMALU has 2 INTs in 5 career games vs. NYJ…LB LARRY FOOTE posted 20th career sack last week.

TENNESSEE TITANS (0-1) AT SAN DIEGO CHARGERS (1-0)

SERIES

TITANS

CHARGERS

SERIES LEADER

24-13-1

STREAKS

Past 7

COACHES VS. OPP.

Munchak: 0-0

Turner: 6-2

LAST WEEK

L 34-13 vs. Patriots

W 22-14 at Raiders

LAST GAME

10/31/10: Titans 25 at Chargers 33. San Diego RBs Mike Tolbert & Ryan Mathews each add TD run as TE Antonio Gates catches 5 passes for 123 yards & TD in win on Halloween.

LAST GAME AT SITE

10/31/10

BROADCAST

CBS (1:25 PM PT): Ian Eagle, Dan Fouts. Dial Global Radio: Wayne Larrivee, Mark Malone. SIRIUS: 91 (Ten.), 94 (SD). XM: 227 (SD).

STATS

PASSING

Locker: 23-32-229-1-1-89.2

Rivers: 24-33-231-1-0-102.0

RUSHING

Locker (QB): 2-11-5.5-0

Brinkley: 10-12-1.2-0

RECEIVING

C. Johnson (RB): 6-47-7.8-0

R. Brown (RB): 5-26-5.2-0

OFFENSE

284.0

258.0

TAKE/GIVE

-2

1

DEFENSE

390.0

321.0

SACKS

Wimbley: 1

Phillips: 2 (T1C)

INTs

PUNTING

Kern: 52.3 (3C)

Scifres: 54.3 (1C)

KICKING

Bironas: 7 (1/1 PAT; 2/2 FG)

Kaeding: 16 (T1L) (1/1 PAT; 5/5 FG)

NOTES

TITANS: QB JAKE LOCKERcompleted 23 of 32 passes (71.9 pct.) for 229 yards with 1 TD vs. 1 INT & 89.2 passer rating in 1st career start. Completed at least 1 pass to 9 different players last week…RB CHRIS JOHNSON (200) joined EDDIE GEORGE (259) last week as only RBs to reach 200 career rec. in franchise history. Johnson (38) needs 2 rush TDs to join HOFer EARL CAMPBELL (73) & George (64) as only players to reach 40 career in club annals. In 2 career meetings vs. SD, Johnson has rushed for 201 yards on 36 carries (5.6 avg.) with 2 rush TDs…WR NATE WASHINGTON had 4 catches for 117 yards (29.3 avg.), incl. 71-yard TD catch in last game against Chargers. Had 29-yard TD catch last week. For career, WR KENNY BRITT averages 17.5 yards per catch (101 catches, 1,765 rec. yards)…Since '11, TE JARED COOK ranks 3rd in AFC among TEs with 823 receiving yards (ROB GRONKOWSKI, 1,387; AARON HERNANDEZ, 969)…DE KAMERION WIMBLEY had career-best 4 sacks vs. Chargers on 11/10/11 (w/ Raiders). Registered 1st career sack in Titans debut…CHARGERS:Seek 8th consecutive win vs. Titans…QB PHILIP RIVERS has 37-11 (.771) career record at home as starter with 97.8 passer rating. For career, Rivers is 4-0 with 7 TDs vs. 3 INTs & 97.9 passer rating vs. Ten. Rivers is 38-8 (.826) as starter when posting 100 passer rating…Chargers are 7-1 when RB RYAN MATHEWS has 80 rush yards in game. RB RONNIE BROWN had team-high 5 rec. in Chargers debut…TE ANTONIO GATES (597) has most career rec. in franchise history. Gates (76) trails only HOFer LANCE ALWORTH (81) for most TD catches in franchise history. Had 5 rec. for 123 yards (24.6 avg.) with TD in last meeting vs. Ten…WR MALCOM FLOYD had 6-yard TD rec. last week. WR ROBERT MEACHEM had 46-yard reception in Chargers debut…LB TAKEO SPIKES made 200th career start last week…LB SHAUN PHILLIPS (62) posted 2 sacks last week & has 3rd-most sacks among Chargers (LESLIE O'NEAL, 105.5; LEE WILLIAMS, 65.5) since sacks became official stat in '82…S ERIC WEDDLE is tied for NFL-best with 7 INTs since '11…TE DANTE ROSARIO registered blocked punt in SD debut.

SUNDAY NIGHT

DETROIT LIONS (1-0) AT SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS (1-0)

SERIES

LIONS

49ERS

SERIES LEADER

35-26-1

STREAKS

Past 8

COACHES VS. OPP.

Schwartz: 0-2

Harbaugh: 1-0

LAST WEEK

W 27-23 vs. Rams

W 30-22 at Packers

LAST GAME

10/16/11: 49ers 25 at Lions 19. Trailing 19-15 in 4th quarter, San Francisco scores 10 unanswered points for comeback victory. 49ers RB Frank Gore rushes for 141 yards & 1 TD.

LAST GAME AT SITE

12/27/09: 49ers 20, Lions 6. San Francisco uses 3rd-quarter TDs from TE Vernon Davis (2-yard rec.) & RB Gore (1-yard run) to pull away from Detroit.

BROADCAST

NBC (5:20 PM PT): Al Michaels, Cris Collinsworth, Michele Tafoya (Field reporter). Dial Global Radio: Kevin Kugler, James Lofton, Hub Arkush (Field reporter). SIRIUS: 94 (DGR), 92 (Det.), 93 (SF). XM: 227 (DGR), 225 (Det.), 226 (SF).

STATS

PASSING

Stafford: 32-48-355 (1L)-1-3-69.4

Ale. Smith: 20-26-211-2-0-125.6

RUSHING

K. Smith: 13-62-4.8-1

Gore: 16-112 (2C)-7.0-1

RECEIVING

C. Johnson: 6-111-18.5-0

Crabtree: 7-76-10.9-0

OFFENSE

429.0

377.0

TAKE/GIVE

-3

1

DEFENSE

251.0 (2L)

324.0

SACKS

3 tied: 1

3 tied: 1

INTs

Bowman: 1

PUNTING

Graham: 40.3

Lee: 51.2 (3C)

KICKING

Hanson: 9 (3/3 PAT; 2/2 FG)

Akers: 12 (3/3 PAT; 3/3 FG)

NOTES

GAME FEATURES No. 1 overall Draft picks ALEX SMITH of SF (2005) & MATTHEW STAFFORD of Det. (2009)… LIONS:QB Stafford has 350 pass yards in 4 consecutive games, tied with DREW BREES for longest streak in NFL history. Has posted 105 rating 10 times in career & Lions are 10-0. Threw game-winning TD with 0:10 left last week, his 3rd career game-winning TD pass in final minute of 4th Q, most in team history…RB KEVIN SMITH had rush & rec. TD last week, 3rd time he has had both in game…WR CALVIN JOHNSON aims for 3rd in row vs. SF with 7 catches. In past 2 meetings, has 14 catches for 209 yards (104.5 per game). Since 2008, has 45 TD catches, most in NFL. TE BRANDON PETTIGREWhad 8 catches & 16-yard TD in last meeting…DE CLIFF AVRIL is only NFC player with 10 sacks (11) & 6 FFs (6) since 2011. LB STEPHEN TULLOCH had sack in last game vs. SF. Since 2010, DT NDAMUKONG SUH has 15 sacks, 2nd most by NFL DT…49ERS:QB Smith has won 15 of past 18 starts. Is 3-0 in career vs. Lions. In past 11 at home, Smith is 10-1 & has 19 TDs vs. 3 INTs & 102 rating. In career, 49ers are 11-0 when Smith starts & has 100 rating, incl. 125.6 mark last week…RB FRANK GORE rushed for 141 yards & TD in last meeting. In 4 games vs. Lions, has rushed for 501 yards (125.3 per game) with 4 TDs & has 633 scrimmage yards (158.3 per game)…WR MICHAEL CRABTREE aims for 3rd in row vs. Det. with 65 rec. yards. In 13 games vs. Det., WR RANDY MOSS has 72 catches for 1,182 yards (90.9 per game) & 9 TDs. Moss' teams are 11-2 (.846) in those contests. Since 2009, TE VERNON DAVIS has 27 TDs, most by NFC TE…LB ALDON SMITH had 2 sacks, FF & safety in last year's meeting. DT JUSTIN SMITH had 1.5 sacks in last game vs. Det. LB PATRICK WILLIS had team-high 9 tackles & INT in last home meeting vs. Lions.

MONDAY NIGHT – SEPTEMBER 17, 2012

DENVER BRONCOS (1-0) AT ATLANTA FALCONS (1-0)

SERIES

BRONCOS

FALCONS

SERIES LEADER

8-4

STREAKS

6 of last 7

COACHES VS. OPP.

Fox: 7-11

Smith: 0-1

LAST WEEK

W 31-19 vs. Steelers

W 40-24 at Chiefs

LAST GAME

11/16/08: Broncos 24 at Falcons 20. Denver QB Jay Cutler connects with TE Daniel Graham on 9-yard TD pass with 5:35 remaining for decisive points in Broncos victory.

LAST GAME AT SITE

11/16/08

BROADCAST

ESPN (8:30 PM ET): Mike Tirico, Jon Gruden, Lisa Salters (Field reporter). Dial Global Radio: Kevin Harlan, Boomer Esiason, Tony Boselli (Field reporter). SIRIUS: 88 (DGR), 92 (Den.), 93 (Atl.). XM: 88 (DGR), 225 (Den.), 226 (Atl.).

STATS

PASSING

Manning: 19-26-253-2 (T3C)-0-129.2 (1C)

Ryan: 23-31-299-3 (T1L)-0-136.4 (2L)

RUSHING

McGahee: 16-64-4.0-0

Turner: 11-32-2.9-0

RECEIVING

D. Thomas: 5-110 (3C)-22.0-1 (T3C)

Jones: 6-108-18.0-2 (T1L)

OFFENSE

334.0

376.0

TAKE/GIVE

0

3 (T3L)

DEFENSE

284.0 (3C)

393.0

SACKS

V. Miller: 2 (T1C)

3 tied: 1

INTs

Porter: 1 (T1C)

Nicholas, Moore: 1

PUNTING

Colquitt: 45.0

Bosher: 52.0

KICKING

Prater: 5 (2/2 PAT; 1/1 FG)

Bryant: 16 (T1L) (4/4 PAT; 4/4 FG)

NOTES