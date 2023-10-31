Colts stand pat at NFL trade deadline

The NFL trade deadline came and went at 4 p.m. ET Tuesday with the Colts not making any moves. 

The Colts did not make a trade before the NFL's 4 p.m. deadline on Tuesday.

The Colts' decision to stand pat at the trade deadline shouldn't come as much of a surprise. While the NFL trade deadline has picked up steam in recent years, it's not at the frenzied levels seen in other pro sports leagues like the NBA and Major League Baseball. 

In franchise history, the Colts have only made a handful of in-season trades prior to the deadline. In 2006, the Colts sent a second-round pick to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for defensive tackle Booger McFarland – with McFarland going on to help the Colts win Super Bowl XLI over the Chicago Bears. In 2013, the Colts traded a first-round pick to the Cleveland Browns for running back Trent Richardson.

And last year, the Colts traded running back Nyheim Hines to the Buffalo Bills for a fifth-round pick and running back Zack Moss. Moss enters Week 9 second in the NFL with 589 rushing yards.

