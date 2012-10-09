NFL GAME CAPSULES -- WEEK 6

]()

PITTSBURGH STEELERS (2-2) AT TENNESSEE TITANS (1-4)

SERIES

STEELERS

TITANS

SERIES LEADER

41-29

STREAKS

6 of past 9

COACHES VS. OPP.

Tomlin: 3-1

Munchak: 0-1

LAST WEEK

W 16-14 vs. Eagles

L 30-7 at Vikings

LAST GAME

10/9/11: Titans 17 at Steelers 38. Pittsburgh QB Ben Roethlisberger throws 5 TD passes, including 2 to WR Hines Ward. Steelers RB Jonathan Dwyer rushes for 107 yards.

LAST GAME AT SITE

9/19/10: Steelers 19, Titans 11. Pittsburgh's Antonio Brown opens game with 89-yard KR-TD as Steelers defense limits Tennessee to 238 total yards while forcing 7 TOs (3 INTs, 4 FRs).

BROADCAST

NFLN (7:00 PM CT): Brad Nessler, Mike Mayock, Alex Flanagan (Field reporter). Dial Global Radio: Ian Eagle, Trent Green, Laura Okmin (Field reporter). SIRIUS: 88 (DGR), 92 (Pit.), 93 (Ten.). XM: 88 (DGR), 225 (Pit.), 226 (Ten.).

STATS

PASSING

Roethlisberger: 103-157-1,111-8-1-100.6 (3C)

Hasselbeck: 49-79-436-3-3-73.6

RUSHING

Redman: 45-113-2.5-1

C. Johnson: 73-210-2.9-0

RECEIVING

A. Brown: 25-326-13.0-1

Wright (R): 27-214-7.9-2

OFFENSE

347.8

305.0

TAKE/GIVE

2

-6

DEFENSE

280.0 (2C)

423.8

SACKS

Woodley, Worilds: 2

Mi. Martin (R): 2

INTs

Clark: 1

3 tied: 1

PUNTING

Butler (R): 42.7

Kern: 47.7

KICKING

Suisham: 33 (9/9 PAT; 8/8 FG)

Bironas: 28 (10/10 PAT; 6/8 FG)

NOTES

STEELERS:Club is 15-5 (.750) in Oct. under MIKE TOMLIN. Have NFL-best 53.2 pct. 3rd-down conversion rate…QB BEN ROETHLISBERGER (27,690) needs 300 pass yds to surpass TERRY BRADSHAW (27,989) for most in team history. In 4 career gms vs. Ten., Roethlisberger is 3-1 & has completed 91 of 127 passes (71.7 pct.) for 1,138 yds with 10 TDs vs. 5 INTs & 109 rating. Has 6 TDs vs. 1 INT & 103.6 rating on road in '12…RB RASHARD MENDENHALL totaled 101 scrim. yds (81 rush, 20 rec.) w/ rush TD in season debut last week…WR MIKE WALLACE had 6 rec. for 82 yds & TD in last mtg. WR ANTONIO BROWN has 70 rec. yds in each of past 4…LB LA MARR WOODLEY has 2 sacks in past 3. Has 2.5 sacks in past 2 vs. Ten. LB JAMES HARRISON had 2 sacks, 2 FFs & FR in last game at Ten…DE ZIGGY HOODposted 1st sack of season last week...TITANS:Have won 2 of past 3 at home vs. Pit…QB MATT HASSELBECK(197) needs 3 TDs to reach 200 career…RB CHRIS JOHNSON (38) needs 2 rush TDs to become 3rd player in club history to reach 40 career (EARL CAMPBELL, 73; EDDIE GEORGE, 64). Has 29 career 100-yard rush games & Titans are 21-8 (.724) in such games. Needs 100-yard rush game to join Campbell (39) & George (36) as only players to reach 30 in club history. Since'08, Johnson leads NFL with 5,855 rush yds…WR NATE WASHINGTON averages 19.8 yds/catch in '12 (13 rec., 257 yards). Washington spent 4 seasons w/Pit (2005-08). Has rec. in 67 consecutive games. WR KENDALL WRIGHT leads NFL rookies with 27 rec. WR KENNY BRITT (1,848) needs 152 rec. yds to reach 2,000 career…Since '11, TE JARED COOK ranks 2nd in AFC among TEs w/ 996 rec. yds…LB AKEEM AYERSleads team w/ 50 tackles…S JORDAN BABINEAUX& S ROBERT JOHNSONeach recorded 1st INT of '12 last week.

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 14, 2012

OAKLAND RAIDERS (1-3) AT ATLANTA FALCONS (5-0)

SERIES

RAIDERS

FALCONS

SERIES LEADER

7-5

STREAKS

3 of past 5

Past 2

COACHES VS. OPP.

Allen: 0-0

Smith: 1-0

LAST WEEK

Bye (Wk. 4: L 37-6 at Broncos)

W 24-17 at Redskins

LAST GAME

11/2/08: Falcons 24 at Raiders 0. Atlanta's defense holds Oakland to 77 total yards & forces 2 turnovers in shutout victory. Falcons WR Michael Jenkins adds 2 rec. TDs (37, 27).

LAST GAME AT SITE

12/12/04: Falcons 35, Raiders 10. Trailing 3-0 entering 2nd quarter, Atlanta scores 35 consecutive points, powered by RB T.J. Duckett's 3 rushing TDs (28, 2, 1).

BROADCAST

CBS (1:00 PM ET): Greg Gumbel, Dan Dierdorf. SIRIUS: 113 (Oak.), 93 (Atl.). XM: 226 (Atl.).

STATS

PASSING

Palmer: 99-162-1,081-5-2-86.0

Ryan: 136-199-1,507 (T3L)-13 (2L)-3-106.1 (2L)

RUSHING

McFadden: 57-201-3.5-1

Turner: 73-324-4.4-3

RECEIVING

McFadden (RB): 18-111-6.2-0

Gonzalez (TE): 39 (1L)-388-9.9-4 (T3L)

OFFENSE

318.8

376.4

TAKE/GIVE

0

10 (T1L)

DEFENSE

411.5

345.8

SACKS

Shaughnessy: 1.5

Abraham, Weatherspoon: 3

INTs

DeCoud: 4 (T1L)

PUNTING

Lechler: 49.4

Bosher: 45.9

KICKING

Janikowski: 29 (5/5 PAT; 8/8 FG)

Bryant: 46 (16/16 PAT; 10/10 FG)

NOTES

RAIDERS:Club has won 3 of past 5 at Atl…In 2 games vs. Atl., QB CARSON PALMERhas completed 60 of 86 passes (69.8 pct.) for 678 yards with 5 TDs vs. 0 INTs & 112.5 rating. Had 412 pass yards, 3 TDs vs. 0 INTs, & 116.4 rating in last game vs. Atl…RB DARREN MC FADDEN aims for 4th consecutive game with 100 rush yards vs. NFC (145, 105, 111). Raiders are 8-2 when he has 100 rush yards. Will play in 50th career game…For career, WR DENARIUS MOORE avg. 17.8 yards per catch (45 receptions, 801 yards). In past 2 vs. NFC, WR DARRIUS HEYWARD-BEY had 13 catches for 233 yards (17.9 avg.) with TD…TE BRANDON MYERS has career-best 228 receiving yards in '12…LB PHILIP WHEELER leads team with 34 tackles…DE MATT SHAUGHNESSY has 3 sacks in past 3 against NFC…DT TOMMY KELLY has 6.5 sacks in past 6 vs. NFC…DT RICHARD SEYMOUR has 16.5 career sacks with Raiders…FALCONS:Are 5-0 for 1st time in team history…QB MATT RYAN completed 17 of 22 (77.3 pct.) for 220 yards with 2 TDs vs. 0 INTs for 138.4 rating in last meeting. In career, Falcons are 27-0 when Ryan has 100 rating (4-0 in 2012). When Ryan has 3 TD passes, team is 14-0 (3-0 in 2012)…RB MICHAEL TURNER rushed for 139 yards in last meeting. When he has 23 att., his teams are 21-1 (.955)…WR RODDY WHITE has 93 catches for 1,343 yards (111.9 per game) & 11 TDs in past 12 vs. AFC. In past 6 at home, has 47 catches for 742 yards (123.7 per game) & 6 TDs. Since 2007, has 502 rec., most in NFC. WR JULIO JONES has 6 TDs in 6 career games vs. AFC. TE TONY GONZALEZ had 8 catches for 110 yards in last meeting. Has 99 rec. TDs & needs 1 for 100. Aims for 4th in row vs. AFC with TD…DE JOHN ABRAHAM has 7 sacks, 3 FFs & FR in 4 career meetings & has sack in all 4 games. Had 3 sacks in last game vs. Oak. & 5 sacks in past 2 meetings. Has 115 sacks, most by active player. S THOMAS DE COUD has 3 INTs in past 2 vs. AFC.

DALLAS COWBOYS (2-2) AT BALTIMORE RAVENS (4-1)

SERIES

COWBOYS

RAVENS

SERIES LEADER

3-0

STREAKS

3-0

COACHES VS. OPP.

Garrett: 0-0

Harbaugh: 1-0

LAST WEEK

Bye (Wk. 4: L 34-18 vs. Bears)

W 9-6 at Chiefs

LAST GAME

12/20/08: Ravens 33 at Cowboys 24. Baltimore RBs Le'Ron McClain (139) & Willis McGahee (108) each rush for 100 yards, including TD runs of 82 yards (McClain) & 77 yards (McGahee).

LAST GAME AT SITE

11/21/04: Cowboys 10 at Ravens 30. Baltimore QB Kyle Boller throws 2 TD passes (17, 31) as Ravens score 30 unanswered points in 2nd half.

BROADCAST

FOX (1:00 PM ET): Thom Brennaman, Brian Billick, Laura Okmin (Field reporter). SIRIUS: 117 (Dal.), 86 (Bal.). XM: 229 (Bal.).

STATS

PASSING

Romo: 101-151-1,148-5-8-78.5

Flacco: 112-183-1,456 (2C)-7-4-89.9

RUSHING

Murray: 61-237-3.9-1

Rice: 81-419-5.2-3

RECEIVING

Bryant: 21-269-12.8-0

Boldin: 23-331-14.4-1

OFFENSE

364.0

398.8 (3C)

TAKE/GIVE

-7

6 (3C)

DEFENSE

277.5 (3C)

379.8

SACKS

Ware: 5

Ellerbe: 2.5

INTs

Lee: 1

E. Reed, Ca. Williams: 2 (T2C)

PUNTING

Moorman: 44.1

Koch: 46.7

KICKING

Bailey: 21 (6/6 PAT; 5/5 FG)

Tucker (R): 46 (3C) (13/13 PAT; 11/12 FG)

NOTES

COWBOYS: QB TONY ROMO threw TD in last game, his 154th of career, & passed HOFer ROGER STAUBACH (153) for 3rd most in team history. Romo aims for 3rd win in row vs. AFC. In career, when Romo starts & has 100 rating (min. 10 att.), Cowboys are 34-8 (.810)…In past 2 vs. AFC, RB DE MARCO MURRAY has rushed for 222 yards (111 per game) & TD. Has 4 130-yard rush games in career & team is 4-0 in those contests…TE JASON WITTEN had 13 catches for 112 yards & TD in last game. Had 5 catches for 87 yards & TD in last meeting. Since 2007, has 465 catches, 2nd most by NFL TE. In Week 4, Witten (112 yards) & WR DEZ BRYANT (105) each had 100-yard game, 1st time 2 Cowboys had 100 rec. yards in same game since 9/18/11. In past 9 vs. AFC, WR MILES AUSTIN has 57 catches for 980 yards (108.9 per game) & 6 TDs. Austin has TD catch or 100 yards in 7 of past 8, incl. TD in Week 4…LB DE MARCUS WARE has 30.5 sacks in past 23. Since 2006, has 96.5 sacks, most in NFL. Ware has 3 sacks & 3 FFs in past 2. Had sack & 2 FFs in last game vs. Bal. DT JOSH BRENT had 1st career sack in Week 4…RAVENS:Club has won 13 consecutive reg.-sea. home games, longest active streak in NFL…Ravens are 11-6 vs. NFC under head coach JOHN HARBAUGH…QB JOE FLACCOis 8-0 at home vs. NFC & has 13 TDs vs. 3 INTs & 98.7 rating. For career, Flacco has 30-5 (.857) record at home. Ravens are 25-2 (.926) when he has 100 rating…Last week vs. KC, RB RAY RICEposted 15th career game with 100 rush yards & Ravens are 13-2 (.867) in such games…WR TORREY SMITH is averaging 112 rec. yards per game in past 2 at home. In past 2, WR ANQUAN BOLDIN has 13 catches for 213 yards. Since '03, Boldin ranks 2nd in NFL among WRs with 730 rec. (REGGIE WAYNE, 822)…C MATT BIRK will play in 200th career game…Defense allows 17.8 pts per game, 2nd-lowest in AFC (Hou., 14.6)…S ED REED has 3 INTs in 2 career games vs. Cowboys…CB CARY WILLIAMS aims for 3rd consecutive game with INT. CB LARDARIUS WEBB registered 1st INT of season last week.

CINCINNATI BENGALS (3-2) AT CLEVELAND BROWNS (0-5)

SERIES

BENGALS

BROWNS

SERIES LEADER

42-36

STREAKS

13 of past 16

COACHES VS. OPP.

Lewis: 14-5

Shurmur: 0-3

LAST WEEK

L 17-13 vs. Dolphins

L 41-27 at Giants

LAST GAME

9/16/12: Browns 27 at Bengals 34. Cincinnati QB Andy Dalton passes for 318 yards with 3 TDs & 128.2 passer rating. Bengals CB Adam Jones adds 81-yard PR-TD.

LAST GAME AT SITE

9/11/11: Bengals 27, Browns 17. Cincinnati scores 14 4th-quarter points, including 41-yard TD pass from QB Bruce Gradkowski to rookie WR A.J. Green as Bengals win on Kickoff Wkd.

BROADCAST

CBS (1:00 PM ET): Kevin Harlan, Solomon Wilcots. SIRIUS: 91 (Cin.), 148 (Cle.). XM: 234 (Cle.).

STATS

PASSING

Dalton: 111-169-1,345-9 (3C)-6-92.9

Weeden (R): 112-202-1,288-5-9-64.5

RUSHING

Green-Ellis: 91-300-3.3-2

Richardson (R): 81-303-3.7-4 (T2L)

RECEIVING

Green: 36 (T2C)-493-13.7-4 (T1C)

Richardson (R) (RB): 20-169-8.5-1

OFFENSE

371.0

324.2

TAKE/GIVE

-4

-2

DEFENSE

348.2

423.0

SACKS

Atkins: 6 (T3L)

D. Jackson: 3

INTs

Crocker: 1

D. Jackson, Robertson: 2 (T2C)

PUNTING

Huber: 43.0

Hodges: 43.6

KICKING

Nugent: 41 (14/14 PAT; 9/10 FG)

Dawson: 40 (10/10 PAT; 10/10 FG)

NOTES

BENGALS:Have won 3 of past 4 at Cle…Club has averaged 33 points per game in 3 wins in '12…QB ANDY DALTONhas NFL-best 127.7 4th-quarter rating. For career, Dalton is 3-0 vs. Browns & has completed 55 of 77 passes (71.4 pct.) for 669 yards with 5 TDs vs. 1 INT & 114 rating. Has 7-4 record on road as starter…Since '10, RB BEN JARVUS GREEN-ELLIS is tied for 2nd in NFL w/ 26 rush TDs (ARIAN FOSTER, 31)…WR A.J. GREEN is 1st player in NFL history with at least 100 rec., 1,500 yards & 10 TDs in 1st 20 career games. Aims for 5th consecutive game with TD catch. Averages 19 yards per catch vs. Cle. (11 rec., 209). WR ANDREW HAWKINS scored 1st career TD (50-yard catch) in last game vs. Cle…TE JERMAINE GRESHAM ranks 3rd among AFC TEs with 22 rec. (OWEN DANIELS, 23; ROB GRONKOWSKI, 23)… Defense is tied for NFL-best with 18 sacks…DT GENO ATKINShas 4 sacks in past 3. Atkins (6) needs 2 sacks to surpass career-best of 7.5 in '11…DE MICHAEL JOHNSON (5) needs 1.5 sacks to surpass career-high of 6 in '11…PR-CB ADAM JONES had 81-yard PR-TD in last game vs. Cle…BROWNS:Rookie QB BRANDON WEEDEN has passed for 1,288 yards, 2nd-most in NFL history by rookie in team's 1st 5 games (CAM NEWTON, 1,610). Weeden had career-best in passing yards (322) in last game vs. Cin. & tied career-high in TDs (2)…Rookie RB TRENT RICHARDSON posted career-high 109 yards vs. Bengals on 9/16/12. Is 1st Browns rookie to record rush TD in 4 straight games. Leads AFC rookies with 303 rush yards. Aims for 5th consecutive game with rush TD…WR GREG LITTLE seeks 3rd consecutive game with TD catch vs. Cin. WR JORDAN NORWOOD had career-best in catches (9) & rec. yards (81) last week. Rookie WR JOSH GORDON had 2 TD rec. last week, incl. 62-yard TD rec…Browns are tied for AFC lead w/ 7 INTs this season…LB D'QWELL JACKSON had career-high 3 sacks & INT in last game against Bengals. S T.J. WARD & Jackson are tied for team-high w/ 31 tackles apiece…S USAMA YOUNG posted 1st INT of season last week.

ST. LOUIS RAMS (3-2) AT MIAMI DOLPHINS (2-3)

SERIES

RAMS

DOLPHINS

SERIES LEADER

9-2

STREAKS

Past 2

COACHES VS. OPP.

Fisher: 3-7

Philbin: 0-0

LAST WEEK

W 17-3 vs. Cardinals

W 17-13 at Bengals

LAST GAME

11/30/08: Dolphins 16 at Rams 12. Miami RB Ronnie Brown rushes for TD & K Dan Carpenter converts 3 FGs (37, 47, 42) as Dolphins defense has 3 2nd-half INTs.

LAST GAME AT SITE

10/24/04: Dolphins 31, Rams 14. Miami QB Jay Fiedler connects on 13 of 17 passes for 203 yards & 2 TDs, including 71-yarder to WR Chris Chambers.

BROADCAST

FOX (1:00 PM ET): Chris Myers, Tim Ryan, Jaime Maggio (Field reporter). SIRIUS: 138 (StL.), 128 (Mia.). XM: 233 (Mia.).

STATS

PASSING

Bradford: 84-146-1,022-6-5-78.6

Tannehill (R): 97-169-1,269-2-6-70.4

RUSHING

S. Jackson: 77-271-3.5-0

Bush: 86-417-4.8-3

RECEIVING

B. Gibson: 13-184-14.2-2

Hartline: 29-514 (1L)-17.7-1

OFFENSE

278.0

373.4

TAKE/GIVE

2

-4

DEFENSE

335.4

343.2

SACKS

Quinn: 6 (T3L)

Wake: 5.5

INTs

Finnegan: 3 (T3L)

Jones, S. Smith: 2

PUNTING

Hekker (R): 49.5 (2C)

Fields: 50.3 (3C)

KICKING

Zuerlein (R): 46 (7/7 PAT; 13/13 PAT)

Carpenter: 29 (11/11 PAT; 6/10 FG)

NOTES

RAMS: QB SAM BRADFORD aims for 3rd win in row. Passed for 2 TDs last week…RB STEVEN JACKSON rushed for 94 yards & had 110 scrimmage yards in last meeting. In past 3 vs. AFC, has 421 scrimmage yards (140.3 per game). Since 2006, avg. 111.9 scrimmage yards per game (10,187 yards, 91 games), best in NFL (min. 60 games). Rookie RB DARYL RICHARDSON is 3rd among NFC rookie RBs with 170 rush yards…Rookie WR CHRIS GIVENS had 1st career TD last week (51 yards). Aims for 3rd in row with 50 yard reception. TE LANCE KENDRICKS scored 1st career TD last week…Rams had 9 sacks in Week 5, incl. career-high 3 by DE ROBERT QUINN. Quinn has 6 sacks in 5 games in 2012 & has sack in 4 of 5.DE CHRIS LONG has 3 sacks in past 3. LB JAMES LAURINAITIS had sack last week. Is 1 of 2 NFC players (PATRICK WILLIS) with 9 sacks (9) & 5 INTs (5) since 2009. CB CORTLAND FINNEGAN has INT or sack in 4 of 1st 5 games with Rams…Rookie K GREG ZUERLEIN ties for NFL lead with 13 FGs (13/13) & has 4 FGs of 53 yards, most in season by rookie in NFL history…DOLPHINS:Club is 4-1 at home all-time vs. Rams…QB RYAN TANNEHILL has passed for 1,269 yards, 3rd-most in NFL history by rookie in team's 1st 5 games (CAM NEWTON, 1,610; BRANDON WEEDEN, 1,288). Tannehill is 1st rookie in NFL history to pass for 1,250 yards & record 2 wins in team's 1st 5 games…In past 4 at home,RB REGGIE BUSHis averaging 109 rush yards per game (436 total). For career vs. Rams, Bush averages 6.3 yards per carry (22 att., 139 rush yards)…WR BRIAN HARTLINE (514) needs 102 rec. yards to surpass career-high of 615 receiving yards in '10. In past 3 vs. NFC, Hartline is averaging 20.8 yards per catch (17 rec., 354 yards). In past 3, WR DAVONE BESS is averaging 18.4 yards per catch (14 rec., 258 yards)…Defense allows NFL-low 61.4 rush yards per game in '12…DE CAMERON WAKE has 5.5 sacks in past 2 games…DT RANDY STARKS had 0.5 sack, INT & 2 passes defensed last week…CB SEAN SMITHhas team-high 7 passes defensed.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS (2-2) AT NEW YORK JETS (2-3)

SERIES

COLTS

JETS

SERIES LEADER

40-26

STREAKS

7 of past 10

COACHES VS. OPP.

Arians: 0-0

Ryan: 2-1

LAST WEEK

W 30-27 vs. Packers

L 23-17 vs. Texans

LAST GAME

12/27/09: Jets 29 at Colts 15. New York RB Thomas Jones rushes 105 yards & DE Marques Douglas recovers fumble for TD. Jets WR-KR Brad Smith adds 106-yard KR-TD.

LAST GAME AT SITE

10/1/06: Colts 31, Jets 28. Indianapolis QB Peyton Manning engineers 61-yard TD drive in final 2:20, scoring 1-yard TD run himself to seal comeback victory.

BROADCAST

CBS (1:00 PM ET): Jim Nantz, Phil Simms. SIRIUS: 106 (Ind.), 85 (NYJ). XM: 230 (NYJ).

STATS

PASSING

Luck (R): 96-177-1,208-7-5-77.1

Sanchez: 77-159-1,043-6-6-66.6

RUSHING

D. Brown: 60-239-4.0-1

Greene: 76-217-2.9-1

RECEIVING

Wayne: 36 (T2C)-506 (3L)-14.1-2

Kerley: 15-291-19.4-2

OFFENSE

383.8

284.4

TAKE/GIVE

-4

-3

DEFENSE

361.0

371.8

SACKS

Mathis: 5

McIntyre: 2

INTs

Freeman, Powers: 1

Cromartie: 2 (T2C)

PUNTING

McAfee: 49.0

Malone: 45.1

KICKING

Vinatieri: 29 (8/8 PAT; 7/10 FG)

Folk: 32 (11/11 PAT; 7/7 FG)

NOTES

COLTS:Have won 3 of past 4 at NYJ…QB ANDREW LUCK is 1st rookie in NFL history to pass for 1,200 yards (1,208) & record at least 2 wins in team's 1st 4 games. Luck & CAM NEWTON are only players in NFL history to pass for at least 300 yards in 3 of 1st 4 career games. Leads AFC QBs with 104 rush yards & posted 1st career rush TD last week…RB DONALD BROWN had season-best 84 rush yards last week…WR REGGIE WAYNE averages NFL-best 126.5 rec. yards per game in '12 (506 rec. yards in 4 games). Posted career-high 212 rec. yards last week. Wayne (898) needs 2 catches to become 14th player in NFL history to reach 900 career rec. Rookie WR T.Y. HILTON averages 20.6 yards per catch (8 rec., 165 yards)…Rookie TE DWAYNE ALLEN has 2 TD catches in past 3 games…LB ROBERT MATHIS aims for 8th game in row with at least 1 sack. LB DWIGHT FREENEY has 3 sacks in 3 reg. season games vs. Jets…DE CORY REDDING had 2 sacks last week, 1st sacks as Colt…CB JERRAUD POWERS posted 1st INT of season last week…JETS:Club has won 2 of past 3 at home in Oct…QB MARK SANCHEZ is 1-0 against Colts in regular season. Club has 8-2 record when Sanchez has 100 passer rating. Since '11, QB TIM TEBOW leads AFC QBs with 717 rush yards…RB SHONN GREENE had 95 rush yards on 16 att. (5.9 avg.) in only reg. season meeting vs. Colts. Club is 4-0 when Greene has 100 rush yards…WR JEREMY KERLEY posted career-best 94 rec. yards last week & tied career-high with 5 catches. Kerley averages 19.4 yards per catch in '12 (15 receptions, 291 yards)…TE JEFF CUMBERLAND registered 1st career TD catch last week. TE DUSTIN KELLER has registered 9 of 15 career TD receptions at home…CB ANTONIO CROMARTIEhad career-high 3 INTs vs. Colts on 11/11/07 (w/Chargers). Since '07, Cromartie is tied for 4th in NFL with 24 INTs. Posted 2nd INT of season last week…LB DAVID HARRIS leads team with 46 tackles…Incl. postseason, LB CALVIN PACE has 2 sacks in 3 career games vs. Colts…KR JOE MC KNIGHT had 100-yard KR-TD last week, 2nd of career (107). Since '11, McKnight has 30.9 KR avg., 2nd-highest in NFL (PERCY HARVIN, 34.6 avg.).

DETROIT LIONS (1-3) AT PHILADELPHIA EAGLES (3-2)

SERIES

LIONS

EAGLES

SERIES LEADER

14-12-2

STREAKS

Past 5

COACHES VS. OPP.

Schwartz: 0-1

Reid: 3-0

LAST WEEK

Bye (Wk. 4: L 20-13 vs. Vikings)

L 16-14 at Steelers

LAST GAME

9/9/10: Eagles 35 at Lions 32. Philadelphia RB LeSean McCoy rushes for 120 yards & 3 TDs, including 46-yarder in 4th quarter, as Eagles thwart late Detroit comeback attempt.

LAST GAME AT SITE

9/23/07: Eagles 56, Lions 21. Philadelphia QB Donovan McNabb completes 21 of 26 pass attempts (80.8 pct.) for 381 yards with 4 TDs & 158.3 passer rating in Eagles win.

BROADCAST

FOX (1:00 PM ET): Kenny Albert, Daryl Johnston, Tony Siragusa (Field reporter). Dial Global Radio: Tom McCarthy, Tony Boselli. SIRIUS: 112 (Det.), 92 (Phi.). XM: 225 (Phi.).

STATS

PASSING

Stafford: 114-173-1,182-3-4-81.6

Vick: 108-185-1,321-6-6-77.8

RUSHING

Leshoure: 39-126-3.2-1

McCoy: 97-437 (3C)-4.5-1

RECEIVING

Johnson: 29-423-14.6-1

D. Jackson: 24-391-16.3-1

OFFENSE

412.3 (3L)

383.4

TAKE/GIVE

-3

-7

DEFENSE

315.8

307.2

SACKS

Suh: 2.5

Babin: 2.5

INTs

Rodgers-Cromartie: 3

PUNTING

Harris: 39.6

McBriar: 44.8

KICKING

Hanson: 44 (8/8 PAT; 12/13 FG)

Henery: 32 (8/8 PAT; 8/9 FG)

NOTES

LIONS: QB MATTHEW STAFFORD passed for 319 yards in Week 4. Since Dec. 2011, has 3,101 pass yards, 3rd most in NFL. Lions are 10-0 when Stafford has 105 rating…RB MIKEL LE SHOURE rushed for 100 yards & TD in NFL debut in Week 3. RB JOIQUE BELL had career-high 6 catches & 72 yards in Week 4. Ranks 3rd among NFL RBs with 175 rec. yards…WR CALVIN JOHNSON had TD in last meeting. Since 2008, has 46 TD catches, most in NFL. In past 4 road games, has 38 catches for 716 yards (179 per game) & 4 TDs. Has 2 200 yard games & 3 150 yard games in those 4. Since 2011, has 2,104 rec. yards, most in NFL & his 105.2 yards per game avg. during span ranks 1st. Since 2010, TE BRANDON PETTIGREWis 3rd among TEs with 177 catches. Had 7 catches for 108 yards in last meeting…DE CLIFF AVRIL is 1 of 2 NFC players with 12 sacks (12.5) & 6 FFs (6) since 2011 (JOHN ABRAHAM). Since 2010, DT NDAMUKONG SUH has 16.5 sacks, tied for most by NFL DT. DE KYLE VANDEN BOSCH had 1.5 sacks in last game vs. Phi…EAGLES: QB MICHAEL VICK won last start vs. Det. & completed 21 of 34 (61.8 pct.) for 284 yards with 2 TDs vs. 0 INTs for 108 rating. Since 2010, is only NFL player with 7,500 pass (7,642) & 1,000 rush (1,411) yards…RB LE SEAN MC COY rushed for 120 yards & 3 TDs in only game vs. Det. Eagles are 10-1 when McCoy rushes for 100 yards. In past 7 at home, has rushed for 674 yards (96.3 per game) & 9 TDs…In last meeting, WR-PR DE SEAN JACKSON had 4 catches for 135 yards (33.8 avg.) & TD (45 yards). Incl. playoffs, has 31 TDs (24 rec., 4 PR, 3 rush) & avg. 44.5 yards per TD (1,380 yards). WR JEREMY MACLIN has 100 yards or TD in 4 of past 6. Had TD in last meeting…DE JASON BABIN has 10.5 sacks in past 10. In 9/23/07 game vs. Det., DE TRENT COLE had 3.5 sacks & FF. Since 2006, has 64.5 sacks, 3rd most in NFL. In last game vs. Det. (12/20/09 with Arz.), CB DOMINIQUE RODGERS-CROMARTIE had 2 INTs. S NATE ALLEN had INT in last meeting. DE BRANDON GRAHAM had 1st career sack vs. Det.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS (1-4) AT TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS (1-3)

SERIES

CHIEFS

BUCCANEERS

SERIES LEADER

Series tied, 5-5

STREAKS

Past 3

COACHES VS. OPP.

Crennel: 0-1

Schiano: 0-0

LAST WEEK

L 9-6 vs. Ravens

Bye (Wk. 4: L 24-22 vs. Redskins)

LAST GAME

11/2/08: Buccaneers 30 at Chiefs 27 (OT). Tampa Bay WR Antonio Bryant catches 24-yard TD pass with :19 remaining to force OT, where K Matt Bryant converts decisive 34-yard FG.

LAST GAME AT SITE

11/7/04: Buccaneers 34, Chiefs 31. Tampa Bay RB Michael Pittman rushes for 128 yards & 2 TDs, including game-winning 3-yard score in 4th quarter.

BROADCAST

CBS (1:00 PM ET): Marv Albert, Rich Gannon. SIRIUS: 136 (KC), 94 (TB). XM: 227 (TB).

STATS

PASSING

Cassel: 103-176-1,150-5-9-66.2 OR

Quinn: 3-3-32-0-0-111.1

Freeman: 65-119-790-5-4-75.3

RUSHING

Charles: 102-551 (1L)-5.4-2

Martin (R): 71-247-3.5-1

RECEIVING

Bowe: 31-402-13.0-3

Jackson: 16-304-19.0-2

OFFENSE

402.4 (2C)

276.0

TAKE/GIVE

-15

3

DEFENSE

326.8 (3C)

419.0

SACKS

Houston: 6 (T3L)

Bennett: 4

INTs

Flowers: 2 (T2C)

6 tied: 1

PUNTING

Colquitt: 45.9

Koenen: 43.6

KICKING

Succop: 38 (8/8 PAT; 10/11 FG)

Barth: 34 (7/7 PAT; 9/9 FG)

NOTES

CHIEFS:Have won 6 of past 7 in Oct…In past 10 vs. NFC, QB MATT CASSELis 7-3 with 85.7 rating. QB BRADY QUINN made 1st NFL appearance since 12/20/09 (w/Cle.) last wk…KC averages AFC-best 180.8 rush yards per game in '12…In past 3, RB JAMAAL CHARLES is averaging 153.6 rush yards/game (461 total). Averages NFL-best 133.8 scrim. yds/game in '12 (551 rush; 118 rec.). Since '10, avg. 118.7 rush yards/game vs. NFC (831 yds, 7 games)…WR DWAYNE BOWE had TD catch in only career mtg. vs. TB on 11/2/08. Bowe (39) needs TD rec. to become 5th player in club history with 40 career…Since Week 13 of '11 season, LB JUSTIN HOUSTON is tied for NFL-best with 11.5 sacks (JARED ALLEN). LB TAMBA HALI will play in 100th career game. Has 3 sacks in past 2 games…CB BRANDON FLOWERSaims for 3rd consec. game w/ INT…BUCCANEERS: QB JOSH FREEMAN has won 4 of past 6 starts in Oct. Since 2010, is 1 of 2 QBs with 7,800 pass (7,833) & 600 rush (624) yds (AARON RODGERS). When Freeman has 95 rating, Bucs are 10-4 (.714)…Rookie RB DOUG MARTIN is 3rd among NFL rookies with 247 rush yards…WR VINCENT JACKSON has 100 yards & TD in 2 of past 3. Since 2008, Jackson avg. 18.1 yards per catch (217 rec., 3,923 yards), best in NFL (min. 200 catches). WR MIKE WILLIAMS had career-high 115 yards in Week 4, 2nd career 100-yd game. Has TD catch or 100 yards in 3 of past 4. Williams (19.9) & Jackson (19.0) only teammates to each avg. 19 yds per game (min. 10 rec). Since entering NFL in 2003, TE DALLAS CLARK has 50 TDs (incl. playoffs), 3rd most by NFL TE…Club's rushing defense is 4th in NFL (73.8 yds per game). Buccaneers tie for 2nd in NFL in red zone defense with 28.6 TD pct. (14 poss, 4 TDs allowed). TB has 6 different players with INT. DB RONDE BARBER is only player in NFL annals with 25 sacks (28) & 40 INTs (44). DE MICHAEL BENNETT has 3 sacks in past 2 & has 6 sacks in past 7 games. LB MASON FOSTER leads team with 36 tackles followed by 2 rookies: LB LAVONTE DAVID (33) & S MARK BARRON (27).

BUFFALO BILLS (2-3) AT ARIZONA CARDINALS (4-1)

SERIES

BILLS

CARDINALS

SERIES LEADER

5-4

STREAKS

4 of past 5

COACHES VS. OPP.

Gailey: 0-0

Whisenhunt: 1-0

LAST WEEK

L 45-3 at 49ers

L 17-3 at Rams

LAST GAME

10/5/08: Bills 17 at Cardinals 41. Arizona RBs Edgerrin James (1) & Tim Hightower (17,2) combine for 3 rush TDs. WR Larry Fitzgerald adds 2 rec. TDs (2, 2) for Cardinals.

LAST GAME AT SITE

10/5/08

BROADCAST

CBS (1:05 PM MST): Bill Macatee, Steve Tasker. Dial Global Radio: Kevin Kugler, Mark Malone. SIRIUS: 85 (Buf.), 137 (Arz.). XM: 232 (Arz.).

STATS

PASSING

Fitzpatrick: 88-151-1,057-12 (1C)-8-84.2

Kolb: 95-157-1,041-7-2-89.7

RUSHING

Spiller: 48-365-7.6-3

Kolb (QB): 11-34-3.1-1

RECEIVING

St. Johnson: 21-234-11.1-3

Fitzgerald: 30-337-11.2-2

OFFENSE

351.0

273.2

TAKE/GIVE

-4

4

DEFENSE

449.4

334.0

SACKS

Ky. Williams: 3.5

Washington: 4

INTs

Scott: 2 (T2C)

Peterson: 2

PUNTING

Powell (R): 45.0

Zastudil: 47.2

KICKING

Lindell: 22 (16/16 PAT; 2/2 FG)

Feely: 34 (10/10 PAT; 8/9 FG)

NOTES

BILLS: QB RYAN FITZPATRICK(68) needs 2 TD passes to become 4th Bills QB to reach 70 career. Fitzpatrick is native of Gilbert, Arz…RB FRED JACKSON(3,867) needs 133 rush yards to join HOFers THURMAN THOMAS (11,938) & O.J. SIMPSON (10,183) & JOE CRIBBS (4,445) as only Bills to reach 4,000 career. Has 5 100-yard rush games in past 7 vs. NFC. Jackson (179) needs 2 rec. to surpass JOE CRIBBS (180) for 2nd-most career rec. among Buf. RBs (Thomas, 456). RB C.J. SPILLER averages 8.4 yards per carry on road in '12 (25 att., 209 rush yards)…WR STEVIE JOHNSON (191) needs 9 catches to reach 200 career. Has at least 1 catch in 37 consecutive games. WR DONALD JONES had career-long 68-yard TD catch Week 4…TE SCOTT CHANDLER is tied among TEs with NFL-best 4 TD rec…DT KYLE WILLIAMShas 3.5 sacks in past 4…Rookie CB STEPHON GILMORE leads team with 8 passes defensed …PR LEODIS MC KELVIN averages NFL-high 29.4 PR avg. in '12…K RIAN LINDELL has made 206 career FGs, 2nd-most in Bills history (STEVE CHRISTIE, 234)…CARDINALS:Are 11-3 in past 14. Have won 8 in row at home, 2nd longest streak in franchise history (9, 1925)…QB KEVIN KOLB aims for 3rd win in row vs. AFC. Cardinals have won past 5 at home in which Kolb has played…WR LARRY FITZGERALD has 9,952 rec. yards & needs 48 to become 2nd youngest in NFL history with 10,000. Has catch in 122 consecutive games, longest streak in franchise history. Since 2005, leads NFL in rec. yards (9,172) & rec. TDs (67). WR ANDRE ROBERTS has 6 TDs in past 9. Aims for 3rd in row vs. AFC with TD (3 TDs in past 2). Has 5 TDs in past 6 at home…LB DARYL WASHINGTON has sack in 5 of past 6. Is 1 of 3 NFC players with 9 sacks (9) & 2 INTs (2) since 2011 (CLAY MATTHEWS, RYAN KERRIGAN). DE CALAIS CAMPBELL has 3 sacks in past 3 vs. AFC. LB SAM ACHO has sack in 5 of 6 games vs. AFC. Aims for 4th in row vs. AFC with sack. CB-PR PATRICK PETERSON has 4 career 80 yards PR-TDs & needs 1 to tie NFL record. S ADRIAN WILSON has played in 170 games & last week passed HOFer LARRY WILSON (169) for 3rd most by defender in team history.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (3-2) AT SEATTLE SEAHAWKS (3-2)

SERIES

PATRIOTS

SEAHAWKS

SERIES LEADER

8-7

STREAKS

Past 2

5 of past 7

COACHES VS. OPP.

Belichick: 3-1

Carroll: 1-1

LAST WEEK

W 31-21 vs. Broncos

W 16-12 at Panthers

LAST GAME

12/7/08: Patriots 24 at Seahawks 21. Trailing 21-13 entering 4th quarter, New England scores final 11 points, capped by RB Sammy Morris' 1-yard TD run with 2:44 remaining.

LAST GAME AT SITE

12/7/08

BROADCAST

CBS (1:25 PM PT): Ian Eagle, Dan Fouts. SIRIUS: 91 (NE), 139 (Sea.). XM: 231 (Sea.).

STATS

PASSING

Brady: 124-185-1,450 (3C)-8-1-102.8 (1C)

Wilson (R): 79-125-815-5-6-75.3

RUSHING

Ridley: 102-490 (3C)-4.8-4 (T2L)

Lynch: 113-508 (1C)-4.5-2

RECEIVING

Welker: 38 (1C)-484-12.7-1

Rice: 17-199-11.7-1

OFFENSE

439.4 (1L)

287.2

TAKE/GIVE

10 (T1L)

-1

DEFENSE

373.8

258.6 (1L)

SACKS

Jones (R): 3

Clemons: 5.5 (3C)

INTs

McCourty, Wilson (R): 2 (T2C)

Sherman: 2

PUNTING

Mesko: 39.3

Ryan: 48.9 (3C)

KICKING

Gostkowski: 51 (1C) (18/18 PAT; 11/14 FG)

Hauschka: 38 (8/8 PAT; 10/11 FG)

NOTES

PATRIOTS:Club averages NFL-best 33 pts per game…NE is 38-11 (.776) vs. NFC under head coach BILL BELICHICK…QB TOM BRADYhas thrown TD pass in 37 consecutive games, 3rd-longest streak in NFL history.*Brady (48) needs 300-yard passing game to tie HOFerWARREN MOON(49) for 7th-most all-time. As starter, Brady has 17-3 (.850) career road record vs. NFC clubs. Seeks 4th consecutive game with 100 rating (101.2, 120.1, 104.6)…Pats rank 3rd in NFL with 165.4 rush yards per game in '12.RB*STEVAN RIDLEY had career-high 151 rush yards last week. Ridley is 1st Patriot with back-to-back 100-yard rushing games since '07 (LAURENCE MARONEY). Rookie RB BRANDON BOLDEN averages 5.6 yards per carry. WR WES WELKER aims for 4th consecutive game with 8 rec. & 100 receiving yards. In past 4 vs. NFC, Welker is averaging 108 rec. yards per game. Had 12 rec. for 134 yards in last game against Seahawks…TE ROB GRONKOWSKI has 5 TD catches in past 4 vs. NFC…S TAVON WILSON leads NFL rookies with 2 INTs…LB ROB NINKOVICH aims for 3rd consecutive game with sack…LB JEROD MAYO leads team with 52 tackles in '12…SEAHAWKS:Head coach PETE CARROLL was NE head coach from 1997-99…QB RUSSELL WILSON is 2-0 at home, completing 25 of 41 (61 pct.) for 281 yards with 3 TDs vs. 0 INTs for 105.8 rating…RB MARSHAWN LYNCH leads NFC with 508 rush yards. Has 85 rush yards in 13 of past 14 games. Since Nov. 2011, Lynch leads NFL with 1,449 rush yards. Aims for 10th in row at home with 95 rush yards or rush TD. In past 7 home games, has 810 rush yards (115.7 per game) & 6 TDs. RB-PR-KR LEON WASHINGTON ranks 2nd in NFL with 34.3 KR avg. In 11/13/08 game vs. NE (with NYJ), Washington had TD catch & 92-yard KR-TD...11 different players have 1 catch led by WR SIDNEY RICE (17)…Defense leads NFL allowing 258.6 yards per game. Team ranks 3rd in rush defense (66.6) & 5th in pass defense (192.0). Seahawks are only club in NFL to rank in top 5 in all 3 categories. Team has allowed 70 points, 2nd fewest in NFL. DE CHRIS CLEMONShad career-high 4 sacks in last game at home. Rookie DE BRUCE IRVIN leads NFL rookies with 4.5 sacks. Rookie LB BOBBY WAGNER had 1.5 sacks last week, 1st of career.

NEW YORK GIANTS (3-2) AT SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS (4-1)

SERIES

GIANTS

49ERS

SERIES LEADER

Series tied, 14-14

STREAKS

3 of past 4

COACHES VS. OPP.

Coughlin: 5-1

Harbaugh: 1-1

LAST WEEK

W 41-27 vs. Browns

W 45-3 vs. Bills

LAST REG-SEA GAME

11/13/11: Giants 20 at 49ers 27. San Francisco DT Justin Smith knocks down New York QB Eli Manning's 4th-down pass from 49ers' 10-yard line with :34 remaining to preserve victory.

LAST REG-SEA GAME AT SITE

11/13/11

BROADCAST

FOX (1:25 PM PT): Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Pam Oliver (Field reporter). SIRIUS: 92 (NYG), 86 (SF). XM: 229 (SF).

STATS

PASSING

Manning: 128-197-1,579 (2L)-10 (T3C)-5-96.0

Ale. Smith: 94-137-1,087-8-1-108.7 (1L)

RUSHING

Bradshaw: 65-333-5.1-2

Gore: 80-432-5.4-4 (T1C)

RECEIVING

Cruz: 37 (3C)-438-11.8-5 (T1L)

Crabtree: 27-311-11.5-1

OFFENSE

429.2 (1C)

401.2

TAKE/GIVE

4

5

DEFENSE

372.8

262.6 (2L)

SACKS

Blackburn, Umenyiora: 2

Ald. Smith: 4.5

INTs

Boley: 3 (T3L)

4 tied: 1

PUNTING

Weatherford: 45.2

Lee: 47.5

KICKING

Tynes: 54 (1L) (15/15 PAT; 13/14 FG)

Akers: 47 (T3C) (17/17 PAT; 10/13 FG)

NOTES

REMATCH of 2011 NFC Champ Game (NYG 20, SF 17 in OT)…GIANTS:Incl. playoffs, QB ELI MANNING has won 4 of 5 vs. SF. Has 200 pass yards in 24 consecutive games, 2nd longest streak in NFL history. Incl. playoffs, has won 9 of past 11…RB AHMAD BRADSHAW had 126 scrimmage yards (74 rush, 52 rec.) in NFC Champ. Rushed for career-high 200 yards last week. Rookie RB DAVID WILSONhad 40-yard TD run vs. Browns… WR VICTOR CRUZ had career-best 3 TDs in Week 5. Had 10 catches for 142 yards in NFC Champ. Since Jan. 1 (7 games), WR HAKEEM NICKS has 47 catches for 757 yards (108.1 per game; 16.1 avg.) & 6 TDs. Rookie WR RUEBEN RANDLE had career-high 6 catches & 82 yards last week…LB MICHAEL BOLEY leads NFL LBs with 3 INTs. DE JUSTIN TUCK has 5 sacks in 4 career meetings, incl. 1.5 in NFC Champ. In 4 meetings (incl. playoffs), DE OSI UMENYIORA has 3.5 sacks, 2 FRs & FF. CB COREY WEBSTER aims for 3rd in row vs. SF (incl. playoffs) with INT or FF…49ERS:Last week became 1st team in NFL history with 300 rush (311) & pass (310) yards. Had franchise-record 621 total net yards. QB ALEX SMITH leads NFL with 108.7 rating & had 156.3 rating last week. In career, SF is 13-0 when he starts & has 100 rating. Has won 18 of past 22 starts…Since 2006, RB FRANK GORE has 7,449 rush yards, 2nd most in NFL. RB KENDALL HUNTER had 17-yard TD run in last reg. season meeting…Incl. playoffs, TE VERNON DAVIS has 3 TDs in past 2 vs. NYG, incl. 3 catches for 112 yards (37.3 avg.) & 2 TDs in NFC Champ. Had 106 yards last week. Has 8 TDs in past 7 (incl. playoffs). Since 2009 (incl. playoffs), leads NFL TEs with 34 TDs. WR MARIO MANNINGHAM faces former team (2008-11) for 1st time. Has TD in each of past 2 meetings (both for NYG), incl. NFC Champ. In past 6 vs. NYG, WR RANDY MOSS has 4 games with 100 yards & 2 TDs. In those 4, has 30 catches for 512 yards (128 per game) & 9 TDs. WR MICHAEL CRABTREE had 6 catches for 113 yards & TD last week…DT JUSTIN SMITH had sack in NFC Champ. Incl. playoffs, LB ALDON SMITH has 20.5 sacks in past 20. Since 2007, LB PATRICK WILLIS is 1 of 2 players with 15 sacks (17) & 6 INTs (6).

MINNESOTA VIKINGS (4-1) AT WASHINGTON REDSKINS (2-3)

SERIES

VIKINGS

REDSKINS

SERIES LEADER

Series tied, 8-8

STREAKS

5 of past 7

COACHES VS. OPP.

Frazier: 2-0

Shanahan: 3-4

LAST WEEK

W 30-7 vs. Titans

L 24-17 vs. Falcons

LAST GAME

12/24/11: Vikings 33 at Redskins 26. Minnesota QB Joe Webb passes for 2 TDs & RB Toby Gerhart adds 109 rushing yards as Vikings defeat Washington.

LAST GAME AT SITE

12/24/11

BROADCAST

FOX (4:25 PM ET): Dick Stockton, John Lynch, Jennifer Hale (Field reporter). SIRIUS: 93 (Min.), 128 (Was.). XM: 235 (Was.).

STATS

PASSING

Ponder: 109-158-1,082-6-2-95.5

Griffin III (R): 96-139-1,161-4-1-101.0 (3C)

RUSHING

Peterson: 96-420-4.4-2

Morris (R): 100-491 (2C)-4.9-4 (T1C)

RECEIVING

Harvin: 38 (T2L)-407-10.7-1

F. Davis (TE): 20-266-13.3-0

OFFENSE

344.0

400.6

TAKE/GIVE

1

7 (3C)

DEFENSE

304.2

416.4

SACKS

J. Allen, Griffen: 3

Kerrigan: 3.5

INTs

Robinson, Winfield: 1

6 tied: 1

PUNTING

Kluwe: 46.0

Rocca: 45.3

KICKING

Walsh (R): 48 (3L) (12/12 PAT; 12/13 FG)

Cundiff: 38 (17/17 PAT; 7/12 FG)

NOTES

VIKINGS: QB CHRISTIAN PONDER ranks 2nd in NFL with 69.0 comp. pct. Aims for 4th win in row as starter…Since entering NFL in 2007, RB ADRIAN PETERSON leads league with 7,172 rush yards & 66 rush TDs. Aims for 3rd in row at Was. with rush TD. RB TOBY GERHART rushed for career-high 109 yards in last game vs. Was…WR-KR PERCY HARVIN & HOFer GALE SAYERS are only players in NFL history with 20 scrimmage TDs & 5 KR-TDs in 1st 4 seasons. Harvin had rush & rec. TD last week, finishing with 8 catches for 108 yards. Had TD catch in last meeting. Ties for 2nd in NFL with 38 receptions. Since Ponder's 1st start (10/23/11), Harvin has 100 receptions, 2nd most in NFL. TE KYLE RUDOLPH had 17-yard TD catch in last meeting. Had TD last week…DE JARED ALLEN has 35 sacks in past 30, incl. 23.5 in past 19. Since entering NFL in 2004, Allen has NFL-best 108 sacks. Aims for 4th in row vs. Was. with sack. In past 3 meetings, has 5 sacks, 2 FFs & 2 FRs. LB CHAD GREENWAY had 16 tackles in last meeting. S MISTRAL RAYMOND had 1st career INT in last game vs. Was. DT KEVIN WILLIAMS had sack in last meeting…REDSKINS:Rookie QB ROBERT GRIFFIN III leads NFL with 69.1 comp. pct. & ranks 2nd with 8.35 avg. gain. Leads NFL rookies with 101 rating. Is 1st among NFL QBs with 241 rush yards & 4 TDs. His 4 rush TDs are tied for 2nd by any player…RB ALFRED MORRIS leads NFL rookies with 491 rush yards & ties for 2nd among all players with 4 rush TDs. Redskins are only team with 2 players (Griffin, Morris) with 4 rush TDs. Morris aims for 3rd in row with 100 rush yards…TE FRED DAVIS had TD catch in his last game vs. Min. Is only TE in NFC to lead club in both catches (20) & rec. yards (266). WR PIERRE GARCON avg. 19.1 yards per catch. WR SANTANA MOSS aims for 6th in row vs. Min. with 3 catches. Had 77-yard TD last week, longest rec. TD for Moss since 10/16/05 (78 yards). WR LEONARD HANKERSON has 50 rec. yards in 3 of past 4…LB RYAN KERRIGAN had 28-yard INT-TD last week, 2nd career INT & both have been returned for TDs. LB LONDON FLETCHER had 16 tackles in last meeting. CB DE ANGELO HALL has 2 INTs in 4 career meetings.

SUNDAY NIGHT

GREEN BAY PACKERS (2-3) AT HOUSTON TEXANS (5-0)

SERIES

PACKERS

TEXANS

SERIES LEADER

Series tied, 1-1

STREAKS

1-1

COACHES VS. OPP.

McCarthy: 0-1

Kubiak: 1-0

LAST WEEK

L 30-27 at Colts

W 23-17 at Jets

LAST GAME

12/7/08: Texans 24 at Packers 21. Houston QB Matt Schaub passes for 414 yards & WR Kevin Walter has 58-yard TD catch as Kris Brown kicks game-winning FG as time expires.

LAST GAME AT SITE

11/21/04: Packers 16, Texans 13. Green Bay's Ryan Longwell kicks 46-yard FG as time expires to cap 13-point 4th-quarter comeback.

BROADCAST

NBC (7:20 PM CT): Al Michaels, Cris Collinsworth, Michele Tafoya (Field reporter). Dial Global Radio: Dave Sims, James Lofton, Hub Arkush (Field reporter). SIRIUS: 94 (DGR), 92 (GB), 93 (Hou.). XM: 227 (DGR), 225 (GB), 226 (Hou.).

STATS

PASSING

Rodgers: 130-189-1,307-10 (T3C)-4-97.0

Schaub: 97-152-1,162-8-2-99.2

RUSHING

Rodgers (QB): 20-108-5.4-0

Foster: 132-532 (2L)-4.0-5 (1L)

RECEIVING

Nelson: 23-289-12.6-1

Daniels (TE): 23-311-13.5-3

OFFENSE

338.0

371.8

TAKE/GIVE

-1

8 (2C)

DEFENSE

344.2

275.6 (1C)

SACKS

Matthews: 8 (1C)

Watt: 8.5 (1L)

INTs

T. Williams: 2

Jackson: 3 (1C)

PUNTING

Masthay: 45.8

Do. Jones: 46.0

KICKING

Crosby: 26 (11/11 PAT; 5/7 FG)

S. Graham: 47 (2C) (17/17 PAT; 10/11 FG)

NOTES

PACKERS: QB AARON RODGERShas 113.6 rating in past 5 vs. AFC with 14 TDs vs. 3 INTs. Packers are 23-0 when Rodgers starts & has 115 rating…RB ALEX GREEN avg. 6.1 yards per carry last week (9 att., 55 yards)…WR JAMES JONES has 4 TDs in past 2 & aims for 3rd in row with 2 TDs. Ties for NFL lead with 5 rec. TDs.WR-PR-KR RANDALL COBB is only player in NFL with 300 KR (300), 200 rec. (244), 100 PR (127) & 25 rush (48) yards. Had TD catch last week. WR JORDY NELSON had TD in last meeting. Has TD in 4 of past 6 vs. AFC (incl. SB). WR GREG JENNINGS has TD in 4 of his past 5 vs. AFC (incl. SB) & has 5 TDs in those 5…CB TRAMON WILLIAMS had INT in last meeting. Since 2010 (incl. playoffs), leads NFL with 15 INTs. Since joining GB in 2006, DB CHARLES WOODSON has 38 INTs (2nd in NFL) & 9 INT-TDs (1st in NFL). LB CLAY MATTHEWS has sack in 4 of 5 games & is 2nd in NFL with 8 sacks. LB NICK PERRY aims for 3rd road game in row with sack…TEXANS:Are 5-0 for 1st time in team history…In past 9, QB MATT SCHAUBis 9-0 & with 13 TDs vs. 3 INTs & 103.3 rating. In last game vs. GB, passed for 414 yards, 3rd-most of career (497, 416)…RB ARIAN FOSTER had season-best 152 rush yards last week. Since '10, averages NFL-best 99.2 rush yards per game. Aims for 3rd consecutive game with 100 rush yards (111, 109) vs. NFC…WR ANDRE JOHNSON (9,939) needs 61 rec. yards to reach 10,000. Since entering NFL in '03, Johnson averages NFL-best in rec. yards per game (78.3) & rec. per game (5.7). Had 107 rec. yards in only home meeting vs. GB (11/21/04)…TE OWEN DANIELS aims for 4th straight gm with TD rec…Defense allows AFC-low in pts. per gm (14.6) & yards per game (275.6)…DE J.J. WATT aims for 6th straight game with at least 1 sack…CB KAREEM JACKSONaims for 3rd straight game with INT.

MONDAY NIGHT, OCTOBER 15, 2012

DENVER BRONCOS (2-3) AT SAN DIEGO CHARGERS (3-2)

SERIES

BRONCOS

CHARGERS

SERIES LEADER

55-48-1

STREAKS

9 of past 12

COACHES VS. OPP.

Fox: 2-2

Turner: 8-8

LAST WEEK

L 31-21 at Patriots

L 31-24 at Saints

LAST GAME

11/27/11: Broncos 16 at Chargers 13 (OT). Denver QB Tim Tebow throws TD pass to WR Eric Decker & RB Willis McGahee adds 117 rushing yards as K Matt Prater converts FG in OT.

LAST GAME AT SITE

11/27/11

BROADCAST

ESPN (5:30 PM PT): Mike Tirico, Jon Gruden, Lisa Salters (Field reporter). Dial Global Radio: Kevin Harlan, Dan Fouts, Mark Malone (Field reporter). SIRIUS: 88 (DGR), 92 (Den.), 93 (SD). XM: 88 (DGR), 225 (Den.), 226 (SD).

STATS

PASSING

Manning: 130-197-1,507 (1C)-11 (2C)-3-101.2 (2C)

Rivers: 114-168-1,251-8-5-93.1

RUSHING

McGahee: 83-376-4.5-3

Mathews: 36-185-5.1-1

RECEIVING

D. Thomas: 30-513 (2L)-17.1-2

Floyd: 20-358-17.9-1

OFFENSE

390.0

334.8

TAKE/GIVE

-6

2

DEFENSE

335.2

334.0

SACKS

Miller: 5

Phillips: 4.5

INTs

Porter, Woodyard: 1

Cason, Weddle: 2 (T2C)

PUNTING

Colquitt: 47.6

Scifres: 50.9 (3L)

KICKING

Prater: 35 (14/14 PAT; 7/ 7 FG)

Kaeding: 27 (6/6 PAT; 7/7 FG)

NOTES