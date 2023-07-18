Colts announce Adam Munoz as 2023 NFL Diversity in Sports Medicine Pipeline Initiative candidate

The Colts on Tuesday announced Adam Munoz as the team's candidate for the 2023 NFL Diversity in Sports Medicine Pipeline Initiative.

The program, which is in its second year, provides a diverse group of medical students an opportunity to complete a clinical rotation with an NFL team's medical staff with the ultimate goal of increasing and diversifying the pipeline of students pursuing a career in sports medicine.

"The NFL and our club medical staffs are thrilled to welcome these impressive medical students from around the country to the league this season," NFL Chief Medical OfficerDr. Allen Sills said. "The league-wide expansion of the NFL Diversity in Sports Medicine Pipeline Initiative this season demonstrates strong interest in sports medicine from diverse and under-represented medical students and is indicative of our clubs' commitment to diversity in all facets of the game."

Munoz is currently pursuing his Doctor of Medicine from the Morehouse School of Medicine, and earned his bachelor's degree from Georgia State in 2015. Prior to pursuing his Doctor of Medicine, Munoz worked as a clinical researcher in psychiatry (2015-2019) and lab technician in psychiatry (2015-2019) at the Emory University School of Medicine.

Together with the NFL Physicians Society (NFLPS) and the Professional Football Athletic Trainers Society (PFATS), the NFL in May expanded the NFL Diversity in Sports Medicine Pipeline Initiative to include candidates from 19 medical schools. Those qualified candidates have an interest in primary care sports medicine and orthopedic surgery and, through their rotations, will have opportunities to work directly with NFL medical staffs while providing world-class care to players.

"I am overjoyed to be a part of this experience and excited to see what medicine is like behind the scenes of the NFL," Munoz said. "This is truly a unique opportunity that I am sure to never forget."