Colts announce Adam Munoz as 2023 NFL Diversity in Sports Medicine Pipeline Initiative candidate

The initiative is in its second year and provides medical students an opportunity to complete a clinical rotation with an NFL club's medical staff. 

Jul 18, 2023 at 11:10 AM
2023_headshot_stankevitz_02
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

Lucas-Oil-Stadium-Generic

The Colts on Tuesday announced Adam Munoz as the team's candidate for the 2023 NFL Diversity in Sports Medicine Pipeline Initiative.

The program, which is in its second year, provides a diverse group of medical students an opportunity to complete a clinical rotation with an NFL team's medical staff with the ultimate goal of increasing and diversifying the pipeline of students pursuing a career in sports medicine.

"The NFL and our club medical staffs are thrilled to welcome these impressive medical students from around the country to the league this season," NFL Chief Medical OfficerDr. Allen Sills said. "The league-wide expansion of the NFL Diversity in Sports Medicine Pipeline Initiative this season demonstrates strong interest in sports medicine from diverse and under-represented medical students and is indicative of our clubs' commitment to diversity in all facets of the game."

Munoz is currently pursuing his Doctor of Medicine from the Morehouse School of Medicine, and earned his bachelor's degree from Georgia State in 2015. Prior to pursuing his Doctor of Medicine, Munoz worked as a clinical researcher in psychiatry (2015-2019) and lab technician in psychiatry (2015-2019) at the Emory University School of Medicine.

Together with the NFL Physicians Society (NFLPS) and the Professional Football Athletic Trainers Society (PFATS), the NFL in May expanded the NFL Diversity in Sports Medicine Pipeline Initiative to include candidates from 19 medical schools. Those qualified candidates have an interest in primary care sports medicine and orthopedic surgery and, through their rotations, will have opportunities to work directly with NFL medical staffs while providing world-class care to players.

"I am overjoyed to be a part of this experience and excited to see what medicine is like behind the scenes of the NFL," Munoz said. "This is truly a unique opportunity that I am sure to never forget."

The Diversity in Sports Medicine Pipeline Initiative is part of the NFL's commitment to ensuring its workforce – both at the club and league level – reflect the racial and gender makeup of the United States. The Diversity in Sports Medicine Pipeline Initiative also pushes forward existing efforts to recruit and hire diverse medical staff and build diversity across NFL medical committees.

Related Content

news

Colts Owner & CEO Jim Irsay honored by Indiana Black Expo with Rev. Charles Williams Award, donates $1 million to organization

Irsay received the honor at the Indiana Convention Center on July 14.

news

Colts Reunion Podcast: Edgerrin James on lessons he learned from Gene Huey

Listen to the full podcast in the player below or by subscribing to the Colts Audio Network on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts.

news

Colts Reunion Podcast: Anthony Castonzo remembers how facing Dwight Freeney, Robert Mathis accelerated his transition to NFL

Listen to the full podcast in the player below or by subscribing to the Colts Audio Network on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts.

news

Colts position reset: Special teams

The Colts added Matt Gay in free agency and are on track to get Rigoberto Sanchez back at punter for the 2023 season.

news

Colts position reset: Safeties

Julian Blackmon's move to strong safety was an intriguing development to come out of the Colts' offseason program.

news

Colts Reunion Podcast: Adam Vinatieri on how stint in NFL Europe sparked his legendary career

Listen to the full podcast in the player below or by subscribing to the Colts Audio Network on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts.

news

Colts announce football operations moves

The Colts on Wednesday announced several promotions within the team's football operations department.

news

Colts position reset: Cornerbacks

The Colts' cornerback room is setting up to be one of the most competitive position groups during training camp – and into the regular season – this year.

news

Colts position reset: Linebackers

Zaire Franklin set a franchise record with 166 tackles in 2022, while the status of Shaquille Leonard will be an important storyline during training camp.

news

Colts position reset: Defensive line

The Colts added depth to Nate Ollie's defensive line room through free agency and the NFL Draft earlier this year.

news

'Colts Flex Plans' Now Available for 2023 Home Games

Indianapolis Colts fans will be able to handpick a package of 2023 games at Lucas Oil Stadium.

2023 Colts Schedule Is Here!

2023 Colts Schedule Is Here!

The 2023 Colts Schedule has been revealed and single game tickets are on sale now! Score tickets to your favorite matchups today!

Find Tickets
Advertising