NFL CAPSULES -- WEEK 13

WEEK 13 – THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 29, 2012

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS (5-6) AT ATLANTA FALCONS (10-1)

SERIES

SAINTS

FALCONS

SERIES LEADER

45-41

STREAKS

Past 4 & 11 of past 13

COACHES VS. OPP.

Vitt: 1-0

Smith: 2-7

LAST WEEK

L 31-21 vs. 49ers

W 24-23 at Buccaneers

LAST GAME

11/11/12: Falcons 27 at Saints 31. New Orleans TE Jimmy Graham catches 7 passes for 146 yards & 2 TDs (29, 14) as Saints defeat Atlanta.

LAST GAME AT SITE

11/13/11: Saints 26, Falcons 23 (OT). New Orleans K John Kasay converts 4 FGs, including game-winning 26-yarder in OT.

BROADCAST

NFLN (8:20 PM ET): Brad Nessler, Mike Mayock, Alex Flanagan (Field reporter). Dial Global Radio: Ian Eagle, Trent Green, Laura Okmin (Field reporter). SIRIUS: 88 (DGR), 94 (NO), 93 (Atl.). XM: 88 (DGR), 225 (NO), 226 (Atl.).

STATS

PASSING

Brees: 276-442-3,333-31 (1L)-11-98.5

Ryan: 294-429-3,425 (2L)-21 (T3C)-13-96.1

RUSHING

P. Thomas: 75-341-4.5-1

Turner: 168-592-3.5-6

RECEIVING

Colston: 55-757-13.8-8 (T1C)

Gonzalez (TE): 69 (3C)-712-10.3-6

OFFENSE

381.9

385.9 (2C)

TAKE/GIVE

2

3

DEFENSE

454.8

344.9

SACKS

Jordan: 6

Abraham: 9 (T3C)

INTs

P. Robinson: 3

DeCoud: 4

PUNTING

Morstead: 50.3 (1C)

Bosher: 47.1

KICKING

Hartley: 66 (39/39 PAT; 9/12 FG)

Bryant: 108 (3L) (30/30 PAT; 26/31 FG)

NOTES

SAINTS:Since joining NO in 2006, QB DREW BREES is 11-2 vs. Atl. with 100.6 rating. Avg. 302.8 yards per game in those 13 (3,937 yards) & has 29 TDs. Aims for 5th win in row vs. Atl. Has TD pass in NFL-record 54 games in row. Has 20 comp. in 47 consecutive games, longest streak in NFL history…RB CHRIS IVORY had 56-yard rush TD in last meeting. RB-PR DARREN SPROLES had TD catch in last meeting…TE JIMMY GRAHAM has 5 TDs in past 4 meetings & aims for 5th in row vs. Atl. with TD. In last meeting, had 7 catches for 146 yards with 2 TDs & was named NFC Off. Player of Week. Incl. playoffs, has TD catch in 12 of past 15. Since 2010, Graham leads NFC TEs with 27 TDs (incl. playoffs). WR MARQUES COLSTON has 56 career TDs & passed DEUCE MC ALLISTER for most by Saint. Has 8 TDs in past 8…Since 2006, S ROMAN HARPER has 18.5 sacks, most by DB (incl. playoffs)…FALCONS: QB MATT RYAN is only QB in SB era to win 31 of 1st 35 home starts. In last game vs. NO, had 411 yards & 3 TDs. In past 3 meetings, has 1,135 pass yards (378.3 per game). In career, Falcons are 30-1 (.968) when he has 100 rating. Aims for 5th in row with 300 yards…RB MICHAEL TURNER aims for 3rd in row at home with rush TD…TE TONY GONZALEZ became 8th player (1st TE) in NFL history with 14,000 rec. yards (14,050). In last meeting, had 11 catches for 122 yards & 2 TDs. In past 2 meetings, WR JULIO JONES has 12 catches for 203 yards (101.5 per game) & TD. Had 6 catches for 147 yards & TD (80 yards) last week. WR RODDY WHITE aims for 3rd in row vs. NO with 100 yards. In past 2 meetings, has 18 catches for 241 yards (120.5 per game). Since 2007, has 538 receptions, most in NFC…DE JOHN ABRAHAM has 13.5 sacks in past 14. LB STEPHEN NICHOLAS had sack in last meeting. CB ASANTE SAMUEL had INT in last meeting.

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 2, 2012

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS (2-9) AT BUFFALO BILLS (4-7)

SERIES

JAGUARS

BILLS

SERIES LEADER

Series tied, 5-5

STREAKS

3 of past 4

COACHES VS. OPP.

Mularkey: 0-0

Gailey: 0-1

LAST WEEK

W 24-19 vs. Titans

L 20-13 at Colts

LAST GAME

10/10/10: Jaguars 36 at Bills 26. Jacksonville QB David Garrard completes 16 of 20 passes & 3 TDs (2 to TE Marcedes Lewis) as K Josh Scobee makes 5 FGs (49, 49, 34, 40, 46).

LAST GAME AT SITE

10/10/10

BROADCAST

CBS (1:00 PM ET): Spero Dedes, Steve Beuerlein. SIRIUS: 104 (Jax.), 112 (Buf.). XM: 231 (Buf.).

STATS

PASSING

Henne: 54-97-830-7-2-99.6

Fitzpatrick: 219-356-2,359-18-11-84.9

RUSHING

Jones-Drew: 86-414-4.8-1

Spiller: 123-830-6.7-4

RECEIVING

Blackmon (R): 38-548-14.4-3

St. Johnson: 53-687-13.0-4

OFFENSE

286.5

346.6

TAKE/GIVE

0

-6

DEFENSE

410.5

380.5

SACKS

5 tied: 2

M. Williams: 8.5

INTs

Cox: 3

Byrd: 4 (T3C)

PUNTING

Anger (R): 48.3

Powell (R): 45.0

KICKING

Scobee: 70 (13/14 PAT; 19/20 FG)

Lindell: 73 (28/28 PAT; 15/16 FG)

NOTES

JAGUARS: MIKE MULARKEY spent 2 seasons as Bills head coach (2004-05). Jax. has won past 2 vs. Bills…In past 2, QB CHAD HENNEhas passed for 615 yards with 6 TDs vs. 1 INT & 119 passer rating. For career, Henne is 2-2 as starter vs. Buf…RB RASHAD JENNINGSposted 2nd rush TD of season last week. Jennings (924) needs 76 rush yards to reach 1,000 career…Rookie WR JUSTIN BLACKMON has totaled 12 receptions for 298 receiving yards with 2 TD rec. in past 2. In past 6 starts (1st of career),WR CECIL SHORTS is averaging 90.3 receiving yards per game (542 total). Has 3 TD catches of 50 yards in '12 (80, 67, 59), single-season club record & tied for most in NFL this season (A.J. GREEN). Averages 20.8 yards per catch in '12 (36 catches, 747 yards)…TE MARCEDES LEWIS tied career-best with 2 TD catches in last game vs. Bills. Ranks 3rd in Jaguars history with 21 career TD rec…LBs RUSSELL ALLEN &PAUL POSLUSZNY are tied for team-high with 92 tackles. Posluszny spent 4 seasons with Bills…Rookie CB MIKE HARRIS had 5 tackles, sack, INT & 3 PDs last week…BILLS: QB RYAN FITZPATRICK(74) needs 4 TD passes to surpass JACK KEMP (77) for 3rd-most in Bills history. Had 3 TDs vs. 0 INTs & 121.5 passer rating in last game vs. Jaguars (10/10/10)… RB C.J. SPILLER has totaled 100 scrimmage yards in 6 straight games. Spiller is averaging 99 rush yards per game in past 2 (198). Averages NFL-best 6.7 yards per carry (123 att., 830 yards). Aims for 3rd straight game with 90 rush yards in Dec…WR STEVIE JOHNSON posted 1st 100-yard receiving game of season & 5th of career last week. Has 6 receptions in each of past 3 games…Since '11, TE SCOTT CHANDLER is tied for 2nd among AFC TEs with 11 TD catches....DE MARIO WILLIAMS had season-high 3 sacks last week. Has 4 sacks in past 2 games. Williams (8.5) needs 1.5 to become 1st Bill since 2009 to reach double-digits sacks in season (AARON SCHOBEL, 10)…Since entering NFL in '09, S JAIRUS BYRD is tied for 3rd in league with 17 INTs…PR LEODIS MC KELVIN has NFL-best 20.8 PR avg.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS (6-5) AT CHICAGO BEARS (8-3)

SERIES

SEAHAWKS

BEARS

SERIES LEADER

9-4

STREAKS

5 of past 7

COACHES VS. OPP.

Carroll: 3-2

Smith: 4-3

LAST WEEK

L 24-21 at Dolphins

W 28-10 vs. Vikings

LAST GAME

12/18/11: Seahawks 38 at Bears 14. Seattle scores 31 2nd-half points as Seahawks CB Brandon Browner (42) & DE Red Bryant (20) each produce INT-TDs.

LAST GAME AT SITE

12/18/11

BROADCAST

FOX (12:00 PM CT): Chris Myers, Tim Ryan, Jaime Maggio (Field reporter). Dial Global Radio: Kevin Kugler, Mark Malone. SIRIUS: 139 (Sea.), 135 (Chi.). XM: 228 (Chi.).

STATS

PASSING

Wilson (R): 178-280-2,051-17-8-93.9

Cutler: 174-286-2,002-13-11-81.1

RUSHING

Lynch: 231-1,051 (3L)-4.5-5

Forté: 158-683-4.3-3

RECEIVING

Rice: 37-524-14.2-6

Marshall: 81 (3L)-1,017 (2C)-12.6-8 (T1C)

OFFENSE

316.7

299.1

TAKE/GIVE

2

13 (T1C)

DEFENSE

309.4 (3C)

307.0 (3L)

SACKS

Clemons: 8

Melton, Peppers: 6

INTs

Sherman: 4

Jennings: 8 (1L)

PUNTING

Ryan: 47.7 (3C)

Podlesh: 42.3

KICKING

Hauscka: 69 (24/25 PAT; 15/18 FG)

Gould: 89 (29/29 PAT; 20/24 FG)

NOTES

SEAHAWKS: QB RUSSELL WILSON has completed 51 of 80 (63.8 pct.) for 539 yards with 7 TDs vs. 1 INT for 107.2 rating in 3 games vs. NFC North. Aims for 4th in row with 125 rating. In past 3, has completed 49 of 70 (70 pct.) for 585 yards with 7 TDs vs. 0 INTs for 128.6 rating. 1st rookie in NFL history with 3 consecutive games with 125 rating…RB MARSHAWN LYNCH has 100 rush yards in 4 of past 5. In past 5, has 502 yards (100.4 per game) & 3 TDs. Since Nov. 2011, leads NFL with 1,992 rush yards, 236 more than 2nd place (ARIAN FOSTER). Has 3 rush TDs in 2 games vs. Chi. RB-PR-KR LEON WASHINGTON had 98-yard KR-TD last week, his 8th career KR-TD, tied for most in NFL history. Ranks 3rd in NFL with 31.9 KR avg...WR GOLDEN TATE has 4 TDs (3 rec., 1 pass) in past 3 overall & 4 TDs in past 3 vs. NFC North. WR SIDNEY RICE has 5 TDs in past 6…DE CHRIS CLEMONShas 14 sacks in past 18. Rookie DE BRUCE IRVIN leads NFL rookies with 7 sacks. Rookie LB BOBBY WAGNER leads team with 89 tackles. Had 1st career INT last week…BEARS: QB JAY CUTLER had 2 TDs, 0 INTs & 111.3 rating in 2010 Div. meeting (1/16/11). Also rushed for 2 TDs. Incl. playoffs, when he has 100 rating, his teams are 26-0…RB MATT FORTÉ had 134 scrimmage yards in Div. Has 867 scrimmage yards & needs 133 to reach 1,000 for 5th consecutive season. RB MICHAEL BUSH had 2 rush TDs last week, his 2nd 2-TD game this year…WR BRANDON MARSHALL has 65 catches for 803 yards (100.4 per game) & 7 TDs in past 8. Is 5th player in NFL history with 1,000 rec. yard-season with 3 different teams. In 12/3/06 game vs. Sea. (with Den.), Marshall caught 71-yard TD from Cutler…Bears have allowed 175 points (15.9 per game), 2nd fewest in NFL. Defense has 7 INT-TDs, tied for 3rd most in season in NFL history. CB CHARLES TILLMAN leads NFL with 7 FFs & ties for NFL lead with 2 INT-TDs. LB LANCE BRIGGS also ties for NFL lead with 2 INT-TDs. Since entering NFL in 2003, Tillman has 35 FFs, most by DB. Is only player with 30 INTs (32) & 30 FFs in that span. CB TIM JENNINGS leads NFL with 8 INTs, incl. 3 games with 2 INTs. DE JULIUS PEPPERS had sack & FF in last meeting.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS (7-4) AT DETROIT LIONS (4-7)

SERIES

COLTS

LIONS

SERIES LEADER

20-18-2

STREAKS

5 of past 7

COACHES VS. OPP.

Arians: 0-0

Schwartz: 0-0

LAST WEEK

W 20-13 vs. Bills

L 34-31 (OT) vs. Texans

LAST GAME

12/14/08: Lions 21 at Colts 31. Indianapolis RB Dominic Rhodes has 2 TD runs while TE Dallas Clark (142) & WR Reggie Wayne (104) each record 100 receiving yards.

LAST GAME AT SITE

11/25/04: Colts 41, Lions 9. Indianapolis QB Peyton Manning registers 6 TD passes, 3 each to WR Marvin Harrison & WR Brandon Stokley. Colts defense forces 5 TOs (4 FR, 1 INT).

BROADCAST

CBS (1:00 PM ET): Ian Eagle, Dan Fouts. SIRIUS: 125 (Ind.), 136 (Det.). XM: 230 (Det.).

STATS

PASSING

Luck (R): 255-449-3,205 (3C)-13-13-76.7

Stafford: 296-488-3,429 (1L)-14-10-82.9

RUSHING

Ballard (R): 118-427-3.6-0

Leshoure: 136-534-3.9-6

RECEIVING

Wayne: 84 (1L)-1,105 (1C)-13.2-3

Johnson: 73-1,257 (1L)-17.2-4

OFFENSE

386.0

412.9 (1C)

TAKE/GIVE

-14

-7

DEFENSE

355.0

343.8

SACKS

Mathis: 7

Avril: 7.5

INTs

Butler: 2

Houston: 2

PUNTING

McAfee: 48.1

Harris: 40.4

KICKING

Vinatieri: 84 (21/21 PAT; 21/28 FG)

Hanson: 91 (28/28 PAT; 21/24 FG)

NOTES

COLTS: QB ANDREW LUCK's 7 wins are tied for most by rookie QB who was drafted No. 1 overall since 1970 merger (SAM BRADFORD, 2010). Luck has passed for 3,205 yards, most by rookie QB in NFL history through his team's 1st 11 games. Has 5 300-yard passing games, most by rookie all-time. Leads AFC QBs in rush yards (183) & rush TDs (5)…For career, RB DONALD BROWN averages 5 yards per carry on road against NFC…WR REGGIE WAYNE (1,105) needs 95 receiving yards to reach 1,200 for 6th time in career. Wayne (946) needs 6 receptions to surpass ANDRE REED (951) for 10th-most in NFL annals. Had 7 catches for 104 yards in last game vs. Det. WR T.Y. HILTON has 4 TDs in past 2 games (3 TD receptions, 1 PR-TD). Has 3 100-yard receiving games, most among NFL rookies…LB ROBERT MATHIShas 7 sacks in 7 games in '12. Has 5 sacks in past 4 vs. NFC. LB JERRELL FREEMANleads team with 101 tackles…S TOM ZBIKOWSKI posted 1st INT of season last week…LIONS:In past 2 seasons, QB MATTHEW STAFFORD is 5-2 vs. AFC with 2,329 yards (332.7 per game), 17 TDs vs. 1 INT & 106.6 rating. When he has 105 rating, Lions are 10-0. Had 441 yards last week, his 4th career 400-yard game…RB MIKEL LESHOURE had TD last week & has 5 rush TDs in past 4. RB JOIQUE BELL aims for 3rd in row vs. AFC with rush TD…WR CALVIN JOHNSON aims for 5th consecutive 100-yard game. In past 4, has 32 catches for 619 yards (154.8 per game) & 3 TDs. In past 7 vs. AFC, has 47 catches for 903 yards (129 per game) & 8 TDs. Aims for 7th in row vs. AFC with 100 rec. yards. In only meeting, had 9 catches for 110 yards & TD (33 yards). Leads NFL with 1,257 rec. yards. Since 2011, has 2,938 rec. yards, most in NFL, & his 108.8 yards per game avg. during span ranks 1st. Since 2008, has 49 rec. TD, most in NFL. Led NFL with 619 rec. yards in November. Since 2010, TE BRANDON PETTIGREWis 3rd among NFL TEs with 208 rec. Rookie WR RYAN BROYLES had career-high 126 yards (6 catches) last week. WR MIKE THOMAS had TD last week…DE CLIFF AVRIL has 3 sacks & FF in past 2. Is 1 of 2 in NFL with 18 sacks (18.5) & 7 FFs (7) since 2011. DT NICK FAIRLEY has 3 sacks in past 3 games.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS (6-5) AT GREEN BAY PACKERS (7-4)

SERIES

VIKINGS

PACKERS

SERIES LEADER

53-47-1

STREAKS

Past 4 & 9 of past 12

COACHES VS. OPP.

Frazier: 0-2

McCarthy: 9-3

LAST WEEK

L 28-10 at Bears

L 38-10 at Giants

LAST GAME

11/14/11: Vikings 7 at Packers 45. Green Bay WR-PR Randall Cobb records 80-yard PR-TD & Packers QB Aaron Rodgers throws 4 TDs as Packers reach 9-0.

LAST GAME AT SITE

11/14/11

BROADCAST

FOX (12:00 PM CT): Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Pam Oliver (Field reporter). SIRIUS: 106 (Min.), 86 (GB). XM: 229 (GB).

STATS

PASSING

Ponder: 228-359-2,186-13-9-82.0

Rodgers: 252-379-2,838-28 (2L)-7-105.6 (1L)

RUSHING

Peterson: 213-1,236 (1L)-5.8-7 (3C)

Green: 97-302-3.1-0

RECEIVING

Harvin: 62-677-10.9-3

Cobb: 58-613-10.6-7

OFFENSE

333.4

342.9

TAKE/GIVE

-5

5

DEFENSE

336.6

348.1

SACKS

Allen: 7

Matthews: 9 (T3C)

INTs

Winfield: 3

Hayward (R): 5 (T2L)

PUNTING

Kluwe: 44.3

Masthay: 44.0

KICKING

Walsh (R): 94 (3C) (22/22 PAT; 24/26 FG)

Crosby: 67 (31/31 PAT; 12/20 FG)

NOTES

VIKINGS: QB CHRISTIAN PONDER made 1st career NFL start vs. GB (10/23/11) & threw 1st 2 TD passes…RB ADRIAN PETERSON has rushed for 737 yards (147.4 per game) & 5 TDs in past 5. Aims for 6th in row with 100 yards. Has 11 career 150 yard rush games, most by active player. Since 2007, leads NFL with 7,988 rush yards & 71 rush TDs. Has rush TD in 7 of past 8 vs. GB. Aims for 5th in row at Lambeau with rush TD. Has 5 career 100-yard games vs. GB…WR-KR PERCY HARVIN & HOFer GALE SAYERS are only players in NFL history w/ 20 scrim. TDs & 5 KR-TDs in 1st 4 seasons. Harvin, Sayers & TIMMY BROWN are only players in NFL history w/ rush, rec. & KR TD in 3 seasons in row. In past 3 vs. division, has 3 TDs (rec., KR, rush). TE KYLE RUDOLPH aims for 3rd in row with TD. WR MICHAEL JENKINS had career-high 111 yards (3 catches, 37.0 avg.) & TD in 10/23/11 meeting…DE JARED ALLEN has 12.5 sacks in past 7 meetings. Has 39 sacks in past 36. Since entering NFL in 2004, Allen has NFL-best 112 sacks. CB ANTOINE WINFIELD had sack in last meeting…PACKERS:Have won 9 division games in row…QB AARON RODGERS aims for 5th win in row vs. Min. In 8 career starts vs. Min., has 19 TDs, 3 INTs & 116.5 rating. Packers are 25-0 when he starts & has 115 rating. Incl. playoffs, has TD pass in 35 consecutive home games. Rodgers leads NFL with 105.6 rating…WR-PR-KR RANDALL COBB has 6 rec. TDs in past 5. Has 3 TDs in past 2 at home. Is only player in NFL with 700 KR (783), 600 receiving (613), 200 PR (231) & 100 rush (127) yards. Had 80-yard PR-TD in last meeting. WR JAMES JONES ties for NFC lead with 8 rec. TDs. WR JORDY NELSON had 61-yard TD catch last week. Had 2 TDs in last meeting. Has 7 TDs in past 6 division games. WR GREG JENNINGS has 7 TDs in past 5 vs. Min. & aims for 6th meeting in row with TD…Since 2010 (incl. playoffs), CB TRAMON WILLIAMS ties for NFL lead with 15 INTs. Has INT in 2 of past 3 meetings. LB CLAY MATTHEWS has 4 sacks in past 3 meetings & aims for 4th in row vs. Min. with sack. CB CASEY HAYWARD leads all rookies with 5 INTs. Rookie LB DEZMAN MOSES aims for 3rd game in row with sack.

CAROLINA PANTHERS (3-8) AT KANSAS CITY CHIEFS (1-10)

SERIES

PANTHERS

CHIEFS

SERIES LEADER

Series tied, 2-2

STREAKS

Past 2

COACHES VS. OPP.

Rivera: 0-0

Crennel: 0-1

LAST WEEK

W 30-22 at Eagles

L 17-9 vs. Broncos

LAST GAME

10/5/08: Chiefs 0 at Panthers 34. Carolina RB DeAngelo Williams rushes for 2 TDs (10, 32) & catches 25-yard TD pass in 1st half as Panthers earn shutout win to start season 4-1.

LAST GAME AT SITE

9/19/04: Panthers 28, Chiefs 17. Carolina QB Jake Delhomme throws 3 TD passes & RB DeShaun Foster runs for 174 yards, including 4th-quarter 3-yard TD.

BROADCAST

FOX (12:00 PM CT): Ron Pitts, Mike Martz, Kristina Pink (Field reporter). SIRIUS: 134 (Car.), 128 (KC). XM: 226 (KC).

STATS

PASSING

Newton: 189-328-2,701-11-10-82.9

Quinn: 48-83-434-0-4-52.0

RUSHING

Newton (QB): 88-446-5.1-6

Charles: 195-928-4.8-3

RECEIVING

Olsen (TE): 49-589-12.0-3

Bowe: 53-667-12.6-3

OFFENSE

339.8

336.2

TAKE/GIVE

0

-21

DEFENSE

347.1

346.0

SACKS

Johnson: 8.5

Houston: 9

INTs

Munnerlyn, Nakamura: 2

Flowers: 3

PUNTING

Nortman (R): 42.4

Colquitt: 46.0

KICKING

Gano: 6 (3/4 PAT; 1/1 FG)

Succop: 81 (12/12 PAT; 23/26 FG)

NOTES

PANTHERS: QB CAM NEWTON passed for 306 yards, 2 TDs with 125 rating & rushed for 2 TDs last week…In only meeting, RB DE ANGELO WILLIAMS rushed for 123 yards with 2 TDs & had 25-yard TD catch. Is 1 of 3 career games with 3 scrimmage TDs & only game with both rush & rec. TD…In only meeting, WR STEVE SMITH had 6 catches for 96 yards. Has 8 career 100-yard games vs. AFC.WR BRANDON LA FELL aims for 3rd in row with TD. Has 8 catches for 167 yards (20.9 avg.) & 2 TDs in past 2. TE GREG OLSEN has 6 career TDs vs. AFC. Has 49 catches & needs 1 for 3rd career 50-catch season. Has 589 rec. yards, his 4th 500-yard season in past 5 years. TE GARY BARNIDGE had 1st career TD last week…CB CAPTAIN MUNNERLYN ties for NFL lead with 2 INT-TDs. DE CHARLES JOHNSON has 25.5 sacks in past 33. Has 8.5 sacks in past 8. Had sack in last meeting. Has 5 FFs in past 5. DE GREG HARDY has 6 sacks in past 5. Rookie LB LUKE KUECHLY leads team with 106 tackles. Aims for 3rd in row with FR…CHIEFS:Club has won 4 of past 5 at home vs. NFC…In 2 career road starts vs. NFC, QB BRADY QUINN has 484 yards with 4 TDs vs. 2 INTs & 88 rating…Club averages 145.6 rush yards per game, best in AFC…In past 3, RB JAMAAL CHARLES has averaged 98 rush yards per game (294 total). Since 2010, averages 108.4 scrimmage yards per game (2,478 rush; 666 rec.). Charles (928) needs 72 yards to reach 1,000 for 3rd time in career (1,120 in '09; 1,467 in '10). RB PEYTON HILLIS rushed for 131 yards on 26 att. (5 avg.) with career-best 3 rush TDs in only meeting vs. Car. (w/ Cle. on 11/28/10)…WR DWAYNE BOWE(39) needs TD catch to become 5th player in club history with 40 career…In past 3, TE TONY MOEAKI has 9 receptions for 181 yards (20.1 avg.)…LB TAMBA HALI has 7 sacks in past 6 vs. NFC. Hali (59.5) has 3rd-most sacks in Chiefs annals (DERRICK THOMAS, 126.5; NEIL SMITH, 85.5). LB JUSTIN HOUSTON has career-high 9 sacks this season. Has 4 sacks in 4 career games in Dec…CB BRANDON FLOWERS posted 3rd INT of season last week.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (8-3) AT MIAMI DOLPHINS (5-6)

SERIES

PATRIOTS

DOLPHINS

SERIES LEADER

49-41

STREAKS

Past 4 & 8 of past 10

COACHES VS. OPP.

Belichick: 15-11

Philbin: 0-0

LAST WEEK

W 49-19 at Jets

W 24-21 vs. Seahawks

LAST GAME

12/24/11: Dolphins 24 at Patriots 27. New England QB Tom Brady accounts for 3 TDs (2 rushing, 1 passing) as Patriots overcome 17-0 1st-half deficit in comeback victory.

LAST GAME AT SITE

9/12/11: Patriots 38, Dolphins 24. Brady passes for 517 yards & 4 TDs as New England WR Wes Welker totals 160 yards receiving, including 99-yard TD catch.

BROADCAST

CBS (1:00 PM ET): Greg Gumbel, Dan Dierdorf. SIRIUS: 92 (NE), 113 (Mia.). XM: 232 (Mia.).

STATS

PASSING

Brady: 274-421-3,299 (1C)-24 (2C)-3-105.0 (1C)

Tannehill (R): 197-334-2,373-7-12-72.9

RUSHING

Ridley: 206-939 (3C)-4.6-8 (T3L)

Bush: 150-662-4.4-5

RECEIVING

Welker: 80 (2C)-961-12.0-3

Hartline: 55-807-14.7-1

OFFENSE

435.8 (1L)

321.3

TAKE/GIVE

24 (1L)

-10

DEFENSE

390.2

358.5

SACKS

Jones (R), Ninkovich: 6

Wake: 9.5 (3C)

INTs

Wilson (R): 4 (T1C)

3 tied: 2

PUNTING

Mesko: 42.4

Fields: 50.5 (2L)

KICKING

Gostkowski: 111 (1C) (48/48 PAT; 21/26 FG)

Carpenter: 65 (23/23 PAT; 14/19 FG)

NOTES

PATRIOTS:Aim for 12th consecutive win in Dec. Club is averaging 44 points per game in past 4 wins at Mia. Average NFL-best in points per game (37) & yards per game (435.8)…QB TOM BRADYhas 14-6 career record (.700) vs. Mia. with 36 TDs & 91.1 rating. Has thrown TD pass in 43 consecutive games, 3rd-longest streak in NFL history.*In past 5 (all wins), has 14 TDs vs. 0 INTs & 115.7 rating. Has 37-5 (.881) record in Dec…RBSTEVAN RIDLEY (939) needs 61 rush yards for 1st 1,000-yard season. Aims for 5th straight game with rush TD. RB SHANE VEREEN had career-best 91 rec. yards last week, incl. career-long 83-yard TD rec. WR WES WELKER has 6 catches in 9 consecutive games. Welker (961) needs 39 rec. yards to reach 1,000 for 5th time in career. Has 20 catches for 298 yards with 2 TDs in past 2 vs. Mia. PR-WR JULIAN EDELMAN has 4 TDs in past 2 games (2 rec., 1 PR, 1 FR)…TE AARON HERNANDEZ posted 7 receptions for 103 yards w/ TD in last game at Mia…Rookie DB TAVON WILSON is tied for AFC-best with 4 INTs…S STEVE GREGORY had 5 tackles, INT, FF & 2 FRs, incl. 32-yard FR-TD last week…DOLPHINS: QB RYAN TANNEHILL (2,373) surpassed HOFer DAN MARINO (2,210 in 1983) for most pass yards by rookie in Dolphins history. Team is 4-1 when Tannehill has 90 rating. RB REGGIE BUSHaims for 5th consecutive game with 100 rush yards in Dec. (100, 103, 203, 113). Bushrushed for 113 yards on 22 att. (5.1 avg.) in last game vs. Patriots. Since entering NFL in 2006, Bush leads NFL RBs in receptions (361)…WR BRIAN HARTLINEhas career-best in catches (55) & rec. yards (807) in '12.WR DAVONE BESShas 41 receptions for 526 receiving yards & 4 TD catches vs. NE (all most vs. any opponent). Had career-high 129 rec. yards last week, 4th career 100-yard rec. game…TE CHARLES CLAYhad career-high in catches (6) & rec. yards (84) last week…DE CAMERON WAKEhas 9.5 sacks in past 8. Wake needs half sack to reach 10 for 2nd time in career (14 in '10)…LB KARLOS DANSBY *leads team with 83 tackles.

ARIZONA CARDINALS (4-7) AT NEW YORK JETS (4-7)

SERIES

CARDINALS

JETS

SERIES LEADER

5-2

STREAKS

Past 5

COACHES VS. OPP.

Whisenhunt: 0-1

Ryan: 0-0

LAST WEEK

L 31-17 vs. Rams

L 49-19 vs. Patriots

LAST GAME

9/28/08: Cardinals 35 at Jets 56. New York QB Brett Favre throws 6 TD passes (3 to WR Laveranues Coles & 2 to WR Jerricho Cotchery) & CB Darrelle Revis has 2 INTs.

LAST GAME AT SITE

9/28/08

BROADCAST

FOX (1:00 PM ET): Thom Brennaman, Brian Billick, Laura Okmin (Field reporter). SIRIUS: 148 (Arz.), 94 (NYJ). XM: 227 (NYJ).

STATS

PASSING

Lindley (R): 40-72-376-0-4-47.0

Sanchez: 194-350-2,339-12-10-75.6

RUSHING

Stephens-Howling: 91-312-3.4-4

Greene: 186-702-3.8-5

RECEIVING

Fitzgerald: 55-627-11.4-4

Kerley: 45-664-14.8-2

OFFENSE

292.0

310.7

TAKE/GIVE

4

-3

DEFENSE

327.9

354.1

SACKS

Washington: 9 (T3C)

Thomas: 2.5

INTs

Peterson: 4

Cromartie: 3

PUNTING

Zastudil: 46.8

Malone: 46.7

KICKING

Feely: 72 (18/18 PAT; 18/21 FG)

Folk: 69 (24/24 PAT; 15/18 FG)

NOTES

CARDINALS:Have won 4 of past 5 in Dec/Jan…Rookie QB RYAN LINDLEY made 1st career start last week & passed for 312 yards…RB BEANIE WELLS rushed for 2 TDs last week, his 3rd career game with 2 rush TDs. RB LA ROD STEPHENS-HOWLING has rush TD in 3 of past 5…WR LARRY FITZGERALD had 8 catches for 122 yards (15.3 avg.) in last game at NYJ. Aims for 3rd in row vs. AFC with TD catch. Since 2007 (incl. playoffs), leads NFL with 7,812 yards & 62 rec. TDs. Has 100 yards in 3 of past 4 in Dec/Jan. WR ANDRE ROBERTS had career-high 9 catches (92 yards) last week. Has 100 yards or TD in 4 of past 5 in Dec. Has 3 TDs in past 3 vs. AFC…LB DARYL WASHINGTON had sack last week. Has 10 sacks in past 12. Is 1 of 2 in NFL (CLAY MATTHEWS) with 14 sacks, 3 INTs & 2 FFs since 2011. Aims for 3rd in row vs. AFC with FF. DT DARNELL DOCKETT aims for 3rd in row vs. NYJ with 0.5 sack. Has 6 sacks in past 7 games in Dec/Jan. DE CALAIS CAMPBELL has 9 sacks in past 12 Dec. games. S KERRY RHODES played 1st 5 seasons (2005-09) with NYJ & had 15 INTs & 9 sacks. CB PATRICK PETERSON aims for 4th in row vs. AFC with INT or FR. Had INT last week…K JAY FEELY played 2 seasons (2008-09) with NYJ & scored 100 points in each…JETS:Dating back to 10/22/78, Jets are 5-0 against Cardinals…In past 2, QB MARK SANCHEZ has completed 41 of 56 passes (73.2 pct.) for 479 yards with 2 TDs & 103.2 passer rating. Club has 10-2 record (.833) when Sanchez has 100 rating…For career, RB SHONN GREENE averages 103.3 rush yards per game with 20 att. Club is 5-0 when Greene has 100 rush yards. Green has 5 rush TDs in past 5 in Dec. RB BILAL POWELL has 3 rush TDs in past 2 games…WR JEREMY KERLEY tied career-high with 7 receptions last week…TE DUSTIN KELLER had 24-yard TD reception in only meeting vs. Arz. Posted 2nd TD reception of season last week…LB DAVID HARRIS leads team with 85 tackles. LB CALVIN PACE was selected No. 18 overall in 2003 NFL Draft & spent 5 seasons with Cardinals. Registered 6 tackles, 1 sack, FF & FR in only meeting vs. Arz. (9/28/08)…KR-RB JOE MC KNIGHT has 28.4 KR avg. tied for 3rd-best in AFC.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS (8-2-1) AT ST. LOUIS RAMS (4-6-1)

SERIES

49ERS

RAMS

SERIES LEADER

Series tied, 61-61-3

STREAKS

7 of past 9

COACHES VS. OPP.

Harbaugh: 2-0-1

Fisher: 2-2-1

LAST WEEK

W 31-21 at Saints

W 31-17 at Cardinals

LAST GAME

11/11/12: Rams 24 at 49ers 24 (OT). San Francisco K David Akers converts 33-yard FG with 3 seconds remaining to force OT, where game ends in first tie since 2008.

LAST GAME AT SITE

1/1/12: 49ers 34, Rams 27. San Francisco WR Michael Crabtree catches 2 TD passes, including one from K David Akers. 49ers QB Alex Smith has TD run & pass in Week 17 win.

BROADCAST

FOX (12:00 PM CT): Kenny Albert, Daryl Johnston, Tony Siragusa (Field reporter). SIRIUS: 93 (SF), 138 (StL.). XM: 234 (StL.).

STATS

PASSING

Ale. Smith: 152-217-1,731-13-5-104.1 (3C) OR

Kaepernick: 48-74-680-3-1-102.3

Bradford: 210-349-2,447-14-9-84.1

RUSHING

Gore: 176-914-5.2-5

Jackson: 174-724-4.2-2

RECEIVING

Crabtree: 50-567-11.3-5

Amendola: 51-576-11.3-2

OFFENSE

365.5

330.7

TAKE/GIVE

6

-3

DEFENSE

278.4 (1C)

340.8

SACKS

Ald. Smith: 16.5 (1L)

Quinn: 8.5

INTs

Goldson: 3

Finnegan, Jenkins (R): 3

PUNTING

Lee: 46.8

Hekker (R): 47.4

KICKING

Akers: 88 (31/31 PAT; 19/27 FG)

Zuerlein (R): 75 (18/18 PAT; 19/24 FG)

NOTES

49ERS: QB COLIN KAEPERNICKis 2-0 as starter with 110.9 rating & 4 TDs (3 pass, 1 rush). In past 2 vs. division, QB ALEX SMITH has 92.6 comp. pct. (25 of 27) with 4 TDs, 0 INTs & 153.2 rating. In career (incl. playoffs), SF is 15-0 when he starts & has 100 rating (min. 15 att.)…RB FRANK GORE rushed for 97 yards & TD in last meeting. Has 12 rush TDs in past 11 vs. Rams. Is only player since 2006 with 10,000 scrimmage yards (10,354) & 50 TDs (55)…TE VERNON DAVIS had 8 catches for 118 yards in last game at StL. Since 2009 (incl. playoffs),*leads NFC TEs with 35 TDs.WR MICHAEL CRABTREEhas 4 TDs in past 4. Aims for 6th in row vs. StL with TD…49ers lead NFL allowing 14.1 points per game (155 points).LB ALDON SMITHhas 30.5 career sacks & needs 1 to pass HOFerREGGIE WHITE(31) for most by player in 1st 2 NFL seasons. Has 12 sacks in past 5. Since 2007,LB PATRICK WILLISis only NFC player with 17 sacks (17.5) & 6 INTs.CB*TARELL BROWN had 2 INTs in last game at StL…RAMS: QB SAM BRADFORD has completed 84 of 118 (71.2 pct.) for 818 yards with 4 TDs vs. 0 INTs for 101.6 rating in 3 starts vs. SF. Is unbeaten (3-0-1) in past 4 division starts…RB STEVEN JACKSON rushed for 101 yards & TD in last meeting. Since 2006, has NFL-best 10,721 scrimmage yards. Rushed for 139 yards last week…WR DANNY AMENDOLA had 11 catches for 102 yards in last meeting. Rookie WR BRIAN QUICK had 1st career TD (36 yards) in last game vs. SF. Rookie WR CHRIS GIVENS had 5 catches for 115 yards & TD last week. Has 35 yard catch in 6 of past 7.WR AUSTIN PETTIS had TD in last meeting…CB JANORIS JENKINS had 2 INT-TDs last week, 4th rookie in NFL history with 2 INT-TDs in game. DE ROBERT QUINN had 1.5 sacks in last meeting. Has 8.5 sacks in past 11. DE CHRIS LONG has 7 sacks in past 9. Has 16 sacks in past 19 at home. LB JAMES LAURINAITIS is only NFC player with 8.5 sacks & 6 INTs since 2009.

HOUSTON TEXANS (10-1) AT TENNESSEE TITANS (4-7)

SERIES

TEXANS

TITANS

SERIES LEADER

14-7

STREAKS

5 of past 8

COACHES VS. OPP.

Kubiak: 5-8

Munchak: 1-2

LAST WEEK

W 34-31 (OT) at Lions

L 24-19 at Jaguars

LAST GAME

9/30/12: Titans 14 at Texans 38. Houston QB Matt Schaub passes for 202 yards & 2 TDs. Texans S Danieal Manning (55 yards) & CB Kareem Jackson (63 yards) each post INT-TD.

LAST GAME AT SITE

10/23/11: Texans 41, Titans 7. Houston RB Arian Foster scores 2 rushing TDs & catches 78-yard TD pass as Foster (115) & RB Ben Tate (104) each rush for 100 yards.

BROADCAST

CBS (12:00 PM CT): Kevin Harlan, Solomon Wilcots. SIRIUS: 137 (Hou.), 117 (Ten.). XM: 233 (Ten.).

STATS

PASSING

Schaub: 245-378-2,855-19-9-94.4

Locker: 99-167-1,164-7-4-84.5

RUSHING

Foster: 269-1,064 (1C)-4.0-12 (1L)

C. Johnson: 191-942 (2C)-4.9-4

RECEIVING

A. Johnson: 69 (3C)-1,058 (3L)-15.3-3

Wright (R): 48-438-9.1-4

OFFENSE

394.8 (3L)

327.7

TAKE/GIVE

8 (T3C)

-4

DEFENSE

319.7 (3C)

391.9

SACKS

Watt: 14.5 (1C)

Wimbley: 4.5

INTs

Jackson: 4 (T1C)

McCourty, Verner: 2

PUNTING

Do. Jones: 46.3

Kern: 48.3

KICKING

S. Graham: 97 (2C) (37/37 PAT; 20/25 FG)

Bironas: 84 (24/24 PAT; 20/24 FG)

NOTES

TEXANS:With win, would set single-season record for most wins in Texans history (10 in 2011). Club is 5-0 on road in '12…QB MATT SCHAUB is averaging 421 passing yards in past 2. In past 15, Schaub is 14-1 with 24 TDs vs. 10 INTs & 97.5 rating. In past 7 vs. Ten., Schaub is 5-2 with 15 TDs vs. 1 INT & 106.9 rating…RB ARIAN FOSTER aims for 6th straight game with 90 rush yards. Foster (1,064) needs 136 rush yards to reach 1,200 for 3rd consecutive season. Posted 22nd 100-yard rush game of career last week. Club is 16-6 (.727) when Foster has 100 rush yards. Since '10, Foster has 38 rush TDs, most in NFL…WR ANDRE JOHNSON has totaled 461 rec. yards in past 2 games, highest total in 2-game span by any player in NFL history. Has 9 career TD rec. vs. Ten., most vs. any opponent. TE OWEN DANIELS has career-best 6 TD rec. in '12…DE J.J. WATT had career-best 3 sacks last week. Watt (14.5) surpassed MARIO WILLIAMS (14 in 2007) for most sacks in season in Texans history…CB KAREEM JACKSON & S DANIEAL MANNING each had INT-return TDs in last game vs. Ten…TITANS:Are 7-3 at home against Texans…In 2 career starts at home, QB JAKE LOCKER has completed 52 of 74 (70.3 pct.) for 607 yards with 3 TDs vs. 1 INT & 102.7 passer rating…For career, RB CHRIS JOHNSON averages 93.6 rush yards per game against Hou. (842 in 9 games). Johnson (942) needs 58 rush yards to reach 1,000 for 5th consecutive season. Has 24 career games with at least 125 rush yards, 2nd-most in player's 1st 5 seasons in NFL history (ERIC DICKERSON, 27). Has 5 career rush TDs of 80 yards, most in NFL history. Aims for 7th straight game with 100 scrimmage yards…WR KENNY BRITT had 128 receiving yards in last game vs. Hou. (12/19/10). WR KENDALL WRIGHT leads NFL rookies with 48 catches.…Since 2011, TE JARED COOK has 1,211 receiving yards, 3rd-most by AFC TE…Defense posted season-high 7 sacks in Week 12…Rookie LB ZACH BROWN posted career-best 2 sacks last week…DE KAMERION WIMBLEY (47) needs 3 sacks to reach 50 career.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS (6-5) AT DENVER BRONCOS (8-3)

SERIES

BUCCANEERS

BRONCOS

SERIES LEADER

5-2

STREAKS

Past 2

COACHES VS. OPP.

Schiano: 0-0

Fox: 11-7

LAST WEEK

L 24-23 vs. Falcons

W 17-9 at Chiefs

LAST GAME

10/5/08: Buccaneers 13 at Broncos 16. Denver QB Jay Cutler throws 10-yard TD pass to WR Brandon Stokley & Matt Prater kicks 3 FGs (55, 40, 27) to seal home win.

LAST GAME AT SITE

10/5/08

BROADCAST

FOX (2:05 PM MT): Dick Stockton, John Lynch, Jennifer Hale (Field reporter). SIRIUS: 136 (TB), 85 (Den.). XM: 235 (Den.).

STATS

PASSING

Freeman: 199-349-2,761-21 (T3C)-7-94.3

Manning: 277-409-3,260 (2C)-26 (1C)-8-104.8 (2C)

RUSHING

Martin (R): 218-1,050 (3C)-4.8-9 (1C)

Hillman (R): 52-197-3.8-1

RECEIVING

Jackson: 47-959-20.4-7

D. Thomas: 61-1,015-16.6-6

OFFENSE

365.4

391.8 (3C)

TAKE/GIVE

11

-3

DEFENSE

397.1

308.4 (2C)

SACKS

Bennett: 7

Miller: 14 (3L)

INTs

Barber: 4

Woodyard: 3

PUNTING

Koenen: 44.9

Colquitt: 47.0

KICKING

Barth: 92 (32/32 PAT; 20/25 FG)

Prater: 84 (36/36 PAT; 16/20 FG)

NOTES

BUCCANEERS:Have won 4 of past 5…In past 7, QB JOSH FREEMAN has 16 TDs vs. 3 INTs & 104.1 rating. Is 3-0 vs. AFC in 2012 with 7 TDs, 1 INT & 121.9 rating. Bucs are 11-3 when he has 100 rating…Rookie RB DOUG MARTIN is 2nd in NFL with 1,382 scrimmage yards (1,050 rush, 332 rec.). Rushed for 2 TDs last week & leads NFC with 9 rush TDs. Has 522 scrimmage yards (395 rush, 127 rec.) & 4 TDs in 3 games vs. AFC…WR VINCENT JACKSON has 6 TDs in past 8. Since 2008, his 18.5 yards per catch avg. (248 rec., 4,578 yards) is best in NFL (min. 100 catches). Jackson (20.4) & WR MIKE WILLIAMS (16.9) are 1st & 3rd in NFC in yards per catch (min. 30 catches). Williams had 28-yard pass last week to Jackson. TE DALLAS CLARK has TD in 2 of past 3. Has 5 TDs in past 3 vs. Den. WR TIQUAN UNDERWOOD had career-high 5 catches & 77 yards last week…Rookie CB LEONARD JOHNSON has INT in each of past 2 vs. AFC, incl. 83-yard INT-TD. S RONDE BARBER had INT last week. Is only player in NFL annals with 25 sacks (28) & 40 INTs (47). DE MICHAEL BENNETT has sack in 3 of past 5. Rookie LB LAVONTE DAVID leads team with 98 tackles. Rookie S MARK BARRON has 62 tackles & 8 PD…BRONCOS:Aim for 7th consecutive win…QB PEYTON MANNING (149) passed HOFer JOHN ELWAY (148) last week for 2nd-most regular-season wins as starter in NFL history. Has 110.2 rating at home in '12, best in AFC. In 2 career games vs. TB, Manning is 2-0 & has 102.2 rating…RB KNOWSHON MORENO had season-high 111 scrim. yards (85 rush, 26 rec.) last week…WR DEMARYIUS THOMAS has registered 100 rec. yards in 3 of 5 homes games in '12 (110, 103, 137). Has 24 receptions for 350 yards with 2 TDs in 3 games vs. NFC this season. WR ERIC DECKER has 8 TD rec. in '12, tied for career single-season high (8 in '11)…Defense has NFL-best 37 sacks in '12…LB VON MILLER had 8 sacks in Nov., surpassing RULON JONES (7.5 in Oct. of 1986) for most sacks in calendar month by Bronco. Aims for 5th consec. game with sack. LB WESLEY WOODYARD has career-highs in sacks (4) & INTs (3) in '12. DE ELVIS DUMERVIL (8) needs 2 sacks to record at least 10 for 3rd time of career.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS (6-5) AT BALTIMORE RAVENS (9-2)

SERIES

STEELERS

RAVENS

SERIES LEADER

18-15

STREAKS

Past 3 & 5 of past 7

COACHES VS. OPP.

Tomlin: 7-6

Harbaugh: 5-6

LAST WEEK

L 20-14 at Browns

W 16-13 (OT) at Chargers

LAST GAME

11/18/12: Ravens 13 at Steelers 10. Baltimore WR Jacoby Jones scores 63-yard PR-TD & Ravens defense notches 3 sacks & an INT as club improves to 8-2.

LAST GAME AT SITE

9/11/11: Ravens 35, Steelers 7. Baltimore QB Joe Flacco passes for 224 yards & 3 TDs for 117.6 rating. RB Ray Rice adds 107 rush yards & TD on Kickoff Weekend.

BROADCAST

CBS (4:25 PM ET): Jim Nantz, Phil Simms. Dial Global Radio: Tom McCarthy, Tony Boselli. SIRIUS: 91 (Pit.), 86 (Bal.). XM: 229 (Bal.).

STATS

PASSING

Roethlisberger: 209-316-2,287-17-4-100.0 (3C) OR

C. Batch: 20-34-199-0-3-38.7

Flacco: 236-392-2,850-14-7-87.0

RUSHING

Dwyer: 98-429-4.4-0

Rice: 186-794-4.3-7 (3C)

RECEIVING

Miller (TE): 51-516-10.1-6

Boldin: 50-669-13.4-1

OFFENSE

339.8

348.2

TAKE/GIVE

-10

12 (2C)

DEFENSE

257.2 (1L)

372.8

SACKS

Worilds: 5

Kruger: 5.5

INTs

Timmons: 3

Ca. Williams: 4 (T1C)

PUNTING

Butler (R): 43.9

Koch: 47.0

KICKING

Suisham: 85 (22/22 PAT; 21/22 FG)

Tucker (R): 95 (3C) (29/29 PAT; 22/24 FG)

NOTES

STEELERS:Club has won 8 of past 10 in Dec. Steelers were last team to defeat Ravens at home (12/5/10)…QB BEN ROETHLISBERGER is 23-9 (.719) as starter in Dec. Has 28,866 career passing yards, most in Steelers annals. QB CHARLIE BATCH is 5-3 as starter with Pit. RB RASHARD MENDENHALL (29) needs rush TD to join HOFer FRANCO HARRIS (91) & JEROME BETTIS (78) as only Steelers RBs with 30 career rush TDs…WR MIKE WALLACE had 8 receptions for 107 yards in last game at Bal. WR EMMANUEL SANDERS averages 18.9 yards per catch vs. Bal. (8 rec., 151 yards)…TE HEATH MILLER (388) needs 12 receptions to become 3rd Steeler to reach 400 career…Defense allows NFL-low 257.2 yards per game in '12…LB JAMES HARRISON (61 sacks) surpassed JOEY PORTER (60) last week for 2nd-most sacks by Steeler since sacks became official statistic in 1982 (JASON GILDON, 77). LB LAWRENCE TIMMONS has career-best 3 INTs in '12…DE BRETT KEISEL has 3 sacks in past 3...RAVENS:Aim for 3rd consecutive season with at least 10 wins…Club has won 15 consecutive regular-season home games, longest active streak in NFL…QB JOE FLACCO has 32-5 (.865) in home starts, 2nd-best record by starting QB since 1970 (min. 20 starts). In past 3 at home vs. Pit., Flacco has 5 TDs vs. 0 INTs & 101.7 passer rating…RB RAY RICEtotaled 164 scrimmage yards (97 rush, 67 receiving) last week. Rice has NFL-best among RBs with 48 receptions this season. Since 2009, Rice averages 120.1 scrimmage yards per game, 2nd-most in NFL…WR TORREY SMITH had season-best in receptions (7) & receiving yards (144) last week. Ravens are 9-1 when Smith has TD reception. Has 7 TD receptions in '12, tied with 2011 rookie total. WR ANQUAN BOLDIN (9,913) needs 87 yards to reach 10,000 career. Has 15 catches in past 2 vs. Pit…LB PAUL KRUGER has 4 sacks in past 3 games…KR-WR JACOBY JONES had 63-yard PR-TD in last game vs. Steelers.

CLEVELAND BROWNS (3-8) AT OAKLAND RAIDERS (3-8)

SERIES

BROWNS

RAIDERS

SERIES LEADER

11-8

STREAKS

4 of past 6

COACHES VS. OPP.

Shurmur: 0-1

Allen: 0-0

LAST WEEK

W 20-14 vs. Steelers

L 34-10 at Bengals

LAST GAME

10/16/11: Browns 17 at Raiders 24. Oakland RB Darren McFadden has TD run & WR Jacoby Ford has 101-yard KR-TD. Raiders P Shane Lechler throws 35-yard TD to TE Kevin Boss.

LAST GAME AT SITE

10/16/11

BROADCAST

CBS (1:25 PM PT): Bill Macatee, Steve Tasker. SIRIUS: 113 (Cle.), 92 (Oak.). XM: 225 (Oak.).

STATS

PASSING

Weeden (R): 222-397-2,456-12-13-70.9 OR

McCoy ('11): 265-463-2,733-14-11-74.6

Palmer: 271-449-3,181-18-12-84.1

RUSHING

Richardson (R): 209-755-3.6-6

McFadden: 139-455-3.3-2

RECEIVING

Richardson (R) (RB): 41-316-7.7-1

Myers (TE): 55-591-10.7-3

OFFENSE

305.2

355.6

TAKE/GIVE

8 (T3C)

-7

DEFENSE

362.1

379.0

SACKS

4 tied: 3

Shaughnessy: 3.5

INTs

Haden: 3

Huff: 2

PUNTING

Hodges: 42.2

Lechler: 48.3 (3C)

KICKING

Dawson: 83 (20/20 PAT; 21/21 FG)

Janikowski: 88 (19/19 PAT; 23/24 FG)

NOTES

BROWNS:Rookie QB BRANDON WEEDEN (2,456) surpassed TIM COUCH (2,447) for most passing yards by rookie in club history last week. In past 2 on road, Weeden has 4 TDs vs. 0 INTs & 95 rating. QB COLT MC COY had 2 TDs vs. 0 INTs in last meeting vs. Oak…In past 4, rookie RB TRENT RICHARDSON is averaging 101.8 rush yards per game. Has 3 games with 100 rush yards, tied for most ever by Browns rookie. Leads AFC rookies with 755 rush yards. Needs 188 to surpass HOFer JIM BROWN (942 in 1957) for most rush yards by Browns rookie…WR JOSH GORDON ranks 2nd among NFL rookies in rec. yards (530). Averages 18.9 yards per catch in 2012. WR GREG LITTLE (92) needs 8 rec. to reach 100 career…TE JORDAN CAMERON posted 1st TD rec. of career last week…Defense registered 8 takeaways last week (5 FRs, 3 INTs)…LB D'QWELL JACKSON has*team-high 85 tackles…CBsJOE HADEN& *SHELDON BROWN& rookieDT BILLY WINNhad INTs last week.* Since entering NFL in 2010, Haden leads team with 9 INTs…DL PHIL TAYLORposted 1st sack of season last week…S T.J. WARDhad 2 FFs vs. Pit…K PHIL DAWSONhas made 27 consecutive FGs, longest active streak in NFL. Has made all 21 FGs in 2012, best pct. in NFL…KR-WR JOSHUA CRIBBShad 99-yard KR-TD vs. Raiders on 9/23/07...RAIDERS: Seek 3rd straight win against Browns at home…For career,QB CARSON PALMERis 9-3 (.750) as starter against Browns & has 25 TDs vs. 14 INTs & 90.6 passer rating. Palmer (3,181) has reached 3,000 passing yards for 6th time in career. Palmer averages 306 passing yards per game at home in '12 (1,530 total)…RB DARREN MC FADDENrushed for 91 yards with TD in last game vs. Browns. Raiders are 9-2 (.818) when McFadden has 100 rush yards.RB MARCEL REECEhas 95 scrimmage yards in past 4 games. Has 447 receiving yards in '12, most among NFL RBs…WR DARRIUS HEYWARD-BEYhad 6 receptions for 82 yards in only game vs. Browns.WR DENARIUS MOOREnow has career-best 6 TD receptions in '12…TE BRANDON MYERShas career-best in catches (55), receiving yards (591) & TDs (3) in '12…LB PHILIP WHEELER *has team-best 84 tackles.

CINCINNATI BENGALS (6-5) AT SAN DIEGO CHARGERS (4-7)

SERIES

BENGALS

CHARGERS

SERIES LEADER

19-11

STREAKS

5 of past 7

COACHES VS. OPP.

Lewis: 2-2

Turner: 1-1

LAST WEEK

W 34-10 vs. Raiders

L 16-13 (OT) vs. Ravens

LAST GAME

12/26/10: Chargers 20 at Bengals 34. Cincinnati QB Carson Palmer completes 16 of 21 passes for 269 yards & 4 TDs, 2 to WR Jerome Simpson (10, 59).

LAST GAME AT SITE

12/20/09: Chargers 27, Bengals 24. Cincinnati scores 11 4th-quarter points to tie score at 24, but San Diego's Nate Kaeding kicks game-winning 52-yard FG with 3 seconds remaining.

BROADCAST

CBS (1:25 PM PT): Marv Albert, Rich Gannon. SIRIUS: 93 (Cin.), 94 (SD). XM: 227 (SD).

STATS

PASSING

Dalton: 237-374-2,769-23 (3C)-11-94.0

Rivers: 251-376-18-14-88.0

RUSHING

Green-Ellis: 201-767-3.8-5

Mathews: 146-594-4.1-1

RECEIVING

Green: 67-1,022 (3C)-15.3-10 (T1L)

Floyd: 47-704-15.0-4

OFFENSE

358.5

324.4

TAKE/GIVE

1

-3

DEFENSE

334.5

334.7

SACKS

Atkins: 9

Phillips: 7

INTs

Crocker: 3

Weddle: 3

PUNTING

Huber: 47.1

Scifres: 50.6 (1L)

KICKING

Nugent: 84 (33/33 PAT; 17/21 FG)

Novak: 54 (21/21 PAT; 11/12 FG)

NOTES

BENGALS:Aim for 4th straight win. Since Week 10, Cin. is averaging 31 points per game, 3rd-best in NFL…In past 3, QB ANDY DALTONhas passed for 639 yards with 9 TDs vs. 0 INTs & 117.2 rating. Dalton is 1 of 3 players in NFL history with 20 TD passes in each of 1st 2 seasons (PEYTON MANNING, DAN MARINO). Has 100.1 4th-quarter rating in 2012, 2nd-best in AFC (PEYTON MANNING, 110.5)…Cin. rushed for season-high 221 yards last week…RB BEN JARVUS GREEN-ELLIS aims for 3rd straight with 100 rush yards & rush TD. Has 29 rush TDs since '10, tied for 3rd-most in NFL…WR A.J. GREEN (2,079) reached 2,000 career rec. yards in his 26th game last week, tied for 2nd fewest to reach 2,000 since 1970. Has career-best 10 TD catches, incl. 3 for 50 yards (73, 57, 56). Since '11, Green has 17 TD rec., most among AFC WRs. Rookie WR MOHAMED SANU aims for 4th consecutive game with TD rec…Defense ranks 2nd in NFL with 35 sacks…DT GENO ATKINS (9) needs sack to become 4th Bengal with 10 in season since '82…DE MICHAEL JOHNSON has career-best 8 sacks…CHARGERS:Club is 18-3 (.857) in Dec. under NORV TURNER…Have won 5 of past 6 at home vs. Bengals…QB PHILIP RIVERS (26,974) surpassed QB JOHN HADL (26,938) for 2nd-most pass yards in club history last week, trailing only HOFer DAN FOUTS (43,040). In 3 career games vs. Bengals, Rivers has passed for 902 yards with 7 TDs vs. 3 INTs & 99.4 rating…RB RYAN MATHEWSis averaging 93.5 rush yards per game in past 4 in Dec. (374 total)…TE ANTONIO GATES (80) trails only HOFer LANCE ALWORTH (81) for most TD catches in team history. In 2 career games vs. Cin., WR MALCOM FLOYD averages 19.1 yards per catch. In past 3, WR DANARIO ALEXANDER is averaging 101.3 rec. yards per game with 3 TDs…LB SHAUN PHILLIPS (67) has 2nd-most sacks by Charger (LESLIE O'NEAL, 105.5) since '82…LB TAKEO SPIKES was selected No. 13 overall in '98 NFL Draft by Bengals & spent 5 seasons (1998-02) in Cin…LB ANTWAN BARNES had season-best 2 sacks last week.

SUNDAY NIGHT

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES (3-8) AT DALLAS COWBOYS (5-6)

SERIES

EAGLES

COWBOYS

SERIES LEADER

57-46

STREAKS

3 of past 5

COACHES VS. OPP.

Reid: 17-11

Garrett: 2-3

LAST WEEK

L 30-22 vs. Panthers

L 38-31 vs. Redskins

LAST GAME

11/11/12: Cowboys 38 at Philadelphia 23. Dallas scores 21 4th-quarter points to break 17-17 tie in division win. Cowboys QB Tony Romo records 2 TD passes & 122.1 passer rating.

LAST GAME AT SITE

12/24/11: Eagles 20, Cowboys 7. Philadelphia QB Michael Vick throws 2 1st-half TDs & K Alex Henery kicks 2 FGs (43, 51) as Eagles defense holds Dallas to 238 total net yards.

BROADCAST

NBC (7:20 PM CT): Al Michaels, Cris Collinsworth, Michele Tafoya (Field reporter). Dial Global Radio: Dave Sims, James Lofton, Scott Kaplan (Field reporter).SIRIUS: 94 (DGR), 92 (Phi.), 93 (Dal.). XM: 227 (DGR), 225 (Phi.), 226 (Dal.).

STATS

PASSING

Vick: 185-316-2,165-11-9-79.2 OR

Foles (R): 59-99-542-1-3-65.3

Romo: 302-456-3,357 (3L)-16-15-85.9

RUSHING

McCoy: 177-750-4.2-2

F. Jones: 94-335-3.6-3

RECEIVING

Celek (TE): 43-528-12.3-1

Witten (TE): 82 (1C)-710-8.7-1

OFFENSE

357.1

375.6

TAKE/GIVE

-17

-11

DEFENSE

345.5

328.8

SACKS

Cox (R): 3

Ware: 10 (2C)

INTs

Rodgers-Cromartie: 3

5 tied: 1

PUNTING

McBriar: 48.0 (2C)

Moorman: 44.6

KICKING

Henery: 76 (16/17 PAT; 20/21 FG)

Bailey: 88 (22/22 PAT; 22/24 FG)

NOTES

EAGLES: QB MICHAEL VICK 2-0 at Dal. & has 100 rating. QB NICK FOLES had career-high 76.2 comp. pct. & 89.2 rating last week…In past 4 vs. Dal., RB LE SEAN MC COY has 500 scrimmage yards (125 per game). RB BRYCE BROWN had team rookie record 178 rush yards with 2 TDs last week. Had 65-yard rush TD, longest by Eagle since McCoy (66 yards) on 11/1/09. Brown had 129 rush yards in 1st half, most by player in 1st career start since 11/13/04 (DERRICK BLAYLOCK, 131 yards)…WR JEREMY MACLIN aims for 4th in row vs. Dal. with TD. TE BRENT CELEK has TD in 2 of past 3 meetings…Rookie DT FLETCHER COX had sack in last meeting. Since 2007, DE TRENT COLE has 56.5 sacks, 4th most in NFC. DT MIKE PATTERSON had sack last week… COWBOYS: QB TONY ROMO had 441 yards last week. In past 5, has 1,721 yards (344.2 per game). In Week 10, had 2 TDs & 122.1 rating…In last meeting, RB FELIX JONES had 93 scrimmage yards & rec. TD. When RB DE MARCO MURRAY has 18 att., Cowboys are 7-0. Has 856 rush yards (122.3 per game) in those 7…WR DEZ BRYANT aims for 3rd in row with 145 yards & TD. Aims for 4th in row with TD. PR-WR DWAYNE HARRIS had 78-yard PR-TD in last meeting. TE JASON WITTEN has 74 catches (9.3 per game) in past 8. Since 2007, has 526 catches, most by NFL TE…In last meeting, CB BRANDON CARR had 47-yard INT-TD & DT JASON HATCHER had FR-TD. LB DE MARCUS WARE has 9.5 sacks in past 4 vs. Phi. Has 35.5 sacks in past 30. Has 101.5 sacks since 2006, most in NFL. Has 10 sacks for 7th consecutive season, tying HOFers LAWRENCE TAYLOR & BRUCE SMITH for 3rd-longest streak. LB ANTHONY SPENCER has 3.5 sacks in past 3 games.

MONDAY NIGHT, DECEMBER 3, 2012

NEW YORK GIANTS (7-4) AT WASHINGTON REDSKINS (5-6)

SERIES

GIANTS

REDSKINS

SERIES LEADER

92-63-4

STREAKS

10 of past 13

COACHES VS. OPP.

Coughlin: 13-7

Shanahan: 3-6

LAST WEEK

W 38-10 vs. Packers

W 38-31 at Cowboys

LAST GAME

10/21/12: Redskins 23 at Giants 27. New York WR Victor Cruz catches 77-yard TD pass from QB Eli Manning with 1:13 remaining for decisive points in Giants' victory.

LAST GAME AT SITE

9/11/11: Redskins 28, Giants 14. Washington rookie LB Ryan Kerrigan records 9-yard INT-TD in 3rd quarter as Redskins outscore New York 14-0 in 2nd half for division win.

BROADCAST

ESPN (8:30 PM ET): Mike Tirico, Jon Gruden, Lisa Salters (Field reporter). Dial Global Radio: Kevin Harlan, Boomer Esiason, Tony Boselli (Field reporter). SIRIUS: 88 (DGR), 92 (NYG), 93 (Was.). XM: 88 (DGR), 225 (NYG), 226 (Was.).

STATS

PASSING

Manning: 239-394-2,890-15-11-84.3

Griffin III (R): 206-305-2,504-16-4-104.6 (2C)

RUSHING

Bradshaw: 161-733-4.6-5

Morris (R): 208-982-4.7-6

RECEIVING

Cruz: 63-779-12.4-8 (T1C)

Morgan: 37-382-10.3-0

OFFENSE

369.5 (3C)

384.9

TAKE/GIVE

13 (T1C)

12 (3C)

DEFENSE

366.6

390.5

SACKS

Pierre-Paul: 6.5

Kerrigan: 6.5

INTs

S. Brown: 5 (T2L)

Hall: 4

PUNTING

Weatherford: 46.7

Rocca: 44.0

KICKING

Tynes: 117 (1L) (30/30 PAT; 29/32 FG)

Forbath: 47 (17/18 PAT; 10/10 FG)

