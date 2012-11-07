NFL CAPSULES -- WEEK 10

]()

WEEK 10 – THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 8, 2012

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS (5-3) AT JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS (1-7)

SERIES COLTS JAGUARS SERIES LEADER 15-8 STREAKS Past 3 COACHES VS. OPP. Arians: 0-0 Mularkey: 1-0 LAST WEEK W 23-20 vs. Dolphins L 31-14 vs. Lions LAST GAME 9/23/12: Jaguars 22 at Colts 17. Jacksonville QB Blaine Gabbert throws game-winning 80-yard TD pass to WR Cecil Shorts. RB Maurice Jones-Drew adds 177 rush yards & TD. LAST GAME AT SITE 1/1/12: Jaguars 19, Colts 13. Jones-Drew rushes for 169 yards on 25 carries (6.8 avg.) as Jacksonville K Josh Scobee kicks 4 FGs (25, 32, 47, 39) in Week 17 division win. BROADCAST NFLN (8:00 PM ET): Brad Nessler, Mike Mayock, Alex Flanagan (Field reporter). Dial Global Radio: Ian Eagle, Trent Green, Tony Boselli (Field reporter). SIRIUS: 88 (DGR), 94 (Ind.), 93 (Jax.). XM: 88 (DGR), 225 (Ind.), 226 (Jax.).

STATS PASSING Luck (R): 190-336-2,404 (T2C)-10-8-79.0 Gabbert: 142-245-1,429-9-5-78.4 RUSHING D. Brown: 74-319-4.3-1 Jones-Drew: 86-414-4.8-1 RECEIVING Wayne: 61 (1C)-835 (1L)-13.7-3 Shorts: 23-456-19.8-3 OFFENSE 390.9 (3C) 254.4 TAKE/GIVE -10 -2 DEFENSE 352.3 392.9 SACKS Mathis: 6 Knighton, Mincey: 2 INTs Freeman, Powers: 1 Cox: 2 PUNTING McAfee: 48.1 Anger (R): 48.5 (2C) KICKING Vinatieri: 61 (13/13 PAT; 16/22 FG) Scobee: 47 (5/6 PAT; 14/14 FG)

NOTES

COLTS:Have won 7 straight Thursday games…QB ANDREW LUCK has 4 300-yard passing games, tied with PEYTON MANNING (1998) for most by rookie all-time. Has highest winning pct. (.625) through Week 9 by rookie QB who was No. 1 overall pick in NFL history (min. 2 starts). Averages 300.5 passing yards per game, tied for 3rd-most in NFL. Leads AFC QBs in rush yards (148) & rush TDs (3). Passed for 313 yards with 2 TD passes in last game vs. Jax…Rookie RB VICK BALLARD totaled 98 scrimmage yards last week (60 rush, 38 rec.)…WR REGGIE WAYNE averages NFL-best 104.4 rec. yards per game in '12 (835 rec. yards). Wayne (835) needs 65 rec. yards to reach 900 for 9th straight season. Has 125 career rec. for 1,760 yards vs. Jax., most vs. any opponent. Rookie WR T.Y. HILTON had career-high 113 yards & TD catch in last game vs. Jax. Posted 2nd 100-yard rec. game of career last week (102)…LB DWIGHT FREENEY has 10 career sacks vs. Jax. LB ROBERT MATHIS has 6 sacks in 5 games in '12. Has sack in each of past 4 vs. Jax…JAGUARS:Aim for 4th consecutive win against Colts…In past 3, QB BLAINE GABBERThas 633 yards with 4 TDs & 86 passer rating. Has 3 TDs vs. 1 INT & 84.4 passer rating in 3 career games vs. Ind…RB RASHAD JENNINGShas 100 scrimmage yards in 2 of past 3 (102, 115). In past 3 starts (1st of career),WR CECIL SHORTS is averaging 83.7 receiving yards per game (251 total). Averages 19.8 yards per catch in '12 (23 rec., 456 yards). Had 80-yard game-winning TD catch with 45 seconds remaining in last meeting. Rookie WR JUSTIN BLACKMON posted 1st TD reception of career last week. WR LAURENT ROBINSON had season-high 6 rec. in Week 9…TE MARCEDES LEWIS ranks 3rd in Jaguars history with 19 career TD catches…LB PAUL POSLUSZNY has 2 INTs in past 3 vs. Colts.

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 11, 2012

OAKLAND RAIDERS (3-5) AT BALTIMORE RAVENS (6-2)

SERIES RAIDERS RAVENS SERIES LEADER 5-1 STREAKS 5-1 COACHES VS. OPP. Allen: 0-0 Harbaugh: 2-0 LAST WEEK L 42-32 vs. Buccaneers W 25-15 at Browns LAST GAME 1/3/10: Ravens 21 at Raiders 13. Baltimore RB Willis McGahee rushes for 167 yards & 3 TDs & defense limits Oakland to 51 rushing yards as Ravens clinch Wild Card playoff spot. LAST GAME AT SITE 10/26/08: Ravens 29, Raiders 10. Baltimore rookie QB Joe Flacco throws 70-yard TD pass to WR Demetrius Williams & runs for another. BROADCAST CBS (1:00 PM ET): Greg Gumbel, Dan Dierdorf. SIRIUS: 139 (Oak.), 94 (Bal.). XM: 227 (Bal.).

STATS PASSING Palmer: 201-330-2,355-13-8-85.6 Flacco: 165-276-1,990-10-6-85.0 RUSHING McFadden: 139-455-3.3-2 Rice: 131-622-4.7-6 (T3L) RECEIVING Myers (TE): 39-442-11.3-2 Boldin: 36-510-14.2-1 OFFENSE 358.5 346.0 TAKE/GIVE -1 7 (3C) DEFENSE 369.4 386.3 SACKS Seymour: 3 Ellerbe: 3.5 INTs 5 tied: 1 Ca. Williams: 4 (1C) PUNTING Lechler: 48.0 Koch: 46.7 KICKING Janikowski: 71 (2C) (14/14 PAT; 19/20 FG) Tucker (R): 65 (20/20 PAT; 15/16 FG)

NOTES

RAIDERS: QB CARSON PALMERpassed for 414 yards with 4 TDs last week & joined COTTON DAVIDSON & TOM FLORES as only QBs in Raiders history to have at least 400 passing yards & 4 TDs in game. For career, Palmer is 9-4 vs. Ravens…Raiders are 9-2 (.818) when RB DARREN MC FADDEN has 100 rush yards. FB MARCEL REECE had career-high 8 receptions for 95 yards & TD last week…In past 3, WR DARRIUS HEYWARD-BEY has 10 catches for 191 yards (19.1 avg.) with 1 TD. WR DENARIUS MOORE has TD catch in 3 of past 4. Rookie WR ROD STREATER posted 2nd TD catch of career last week…TE BRANDON MYERS had career-best in catches (8) & scored 1st 2 career TDs last week…LB PHILIP WHEELERleads team with 65 tackles in '12…DT RICHARD SEYMOUR has sack in 2 of past 3…Since entering NFL in 2000, K SEBASTIAN JANIKOWSKI leads NFL w/ 38 FGs of 50 yards…RAVENS:Club has won 14 consecutive regular-season home games, longest active streak in NFL…Ravens are 4-0 all-time at home vs. Raiders…JOHN HARBAUGH & JOE FLACCO recorded 50th career regular-season win as HC & starting QB tandem last week. For career, Flacco has 32-5 (.865) record at home (incl. playoffs). Bal. has won 15 consecutive games when Flacco has 100 rating…RB RAY RICE(4,999) needs 1 rush yard to join JAMAL LEWIS (7,801) as only players in club history to reach 5,000. Ravens are 13-2 (.867) when Rice has 100 rush yards in game. Averages 6.1 yards per carry vs. Oak. (22 att., 134 yards)…Ravens are 8-1 when WR TORREY SMITH has TD rec. WR ANQUAN BOLDIN (9,968) needs 32 scrim. yards to reach 10,000 career…CB CARY WILLIAMS has 4 INTs in past 5…S ED REED joined 2 HOFers - DICK LE BEAU (Det.) & EMLEN TUNNELL (NYG) - & KEN RILEY (Cin.) last wk as only players to reach 60 career INTs with 1 tm. Reed is 10th player in NFL history with 60 career INTs…LB TERRELL SUGGS has 4 sacks in past 3 vs. Oak.

DENVER BRONCOS (5-3) AT CAROLINA PANTHERS (2-6)

SERIES BRONCOS PANTHERS SERIES LEADER 2-1 STREAKS 2-1 COACHES VS. OPP. Fox: 0-0 Rivera: 0-0 LAST WEEK W 31-23 at Bengals W 21-13 at Redskins LAST GAME 12/14/08: Broncos 10 at Panthers 30. Carolina scores 23 unanswered points, including RB DeAngelo Williams' 56-yard TD run. Panthers WR Steve Smith adds 165 rec. yards & TD. LAST GAME AT SITE 12/14/08 BROADCAST CBS (1:00 PM ET): Jim Nantz, Phil Simms. SIRIUS: 93 (Den.), 136 (Car.). XM: 231 (Car.).

STATS PASSING Manning: 203-292-2,404 (T2C)-20 (1C)-6-108.6 (1L) Newton: 134-235-1,902-6-8-77.7 RUSHING McGahee: 146-620-4.2-4 Newton (QB): 59-347-5.9-4 RECEIVING Decker: 46-583-12.7-7 (T3L) S. Smith: 38-630-16.6-1 OFFENSE 399.5 (3L) 344.9 TAKE/GIVE -4 -5 DEFENSE 325.1 343.0 SACKS Miller: 9 (T2L) Johnson: 7.5 INTs Harris, Woodyard: 2 6 tied: 1 PUNTING Colquitt: 46.8 Nortman (R): 40.7 KICKING Prater: 57 (27/27 PAT; 10/10 FG) Medlock: 39 (18/18 PAT; 7/8 FG)

NOTES

BRONCOS: JOHN FOX spent 9 seasons (2002-10) as Panthers head coach…Club has won past 5 in Nov…QB PEYTON MANNING(419) needs 2 TD passes to surpass HOFer DAN MARINO (420) for 2nd most in NFL history (BRETT FAVRE, 508). Registered 48th game-winning drive in 4th quarter or OT last week, passing Marino (47) for most in NFL since '70. Has 3 TD passes in 5 in row…RB WILLIS MC GAHEE (7,986) needs 14 rush yards to reach 8,000 career…WR DEMARYIUS THOMAS has career-best in catches (45) & receiving yards (756) in '12. Thomas (99) needs 1 catch to reach 100 career. WR ERIC DECKER seeks 6th straight game with at least 1 TD rec. Has 2 rec. TDs in each of past 2…Since '11, TE JOEL DREESSEN has 10 TD rec., tied for 2nd-most among AFC TEs…DE ELVIS DUMERVIL has 5 sacks in past 5. LB VON MILLER had career-high 3 sacks last week. Since entering NFL in '11, Miller has 20.5 sacks, most in AFC…KR TRINDON HOLLIDAY had 105-yard KR-TD last week, longest in franchise history… PANTHERS:In 1st 24 career NFL games, QB CAM NEWTON has 5,953 pass yards with 27 TDs & 1,053 rush yards with 18 TDs. Is only player in NFL history with 5,000 pass yards, 25 pass TDs, 1,000 rush yards & 15 rush TDs in 1st 2 NFL seasons. Is 3-1 vs. AFC…RB DE ANGELO WILLIAMS had 30-yard TD run last week. In past 2 vs. AFC, has 3 rush TDs. Had 56-yard TD run in last game vs. Den. When RB JONATHAN STEWART has 15 att., Panthers are 14-4 (.778)…WR STEVE SMITH had 9 catches for 165 yards (18.3 avg.) & TD in only game vs. Den. Smith has 8 100-yard rec. games vs. AFC in career. WR ARMANTI EDWARDS had career-long 82-yard reception last week. WR BRANDON LA FELLhas 20 yard catch in 6 of 7 games played in 2012…DE CHARLES JOHNSON aims for 3rd in row with 2 sacks. Has 24.5 sacks in past 30. Had sack in last game vs. Den. DE GREG HARDY had 4.5 sacks in past 2. Aims for 3rd in row with 1.5 sacks. Panthers are only NFL team with 2 players (Johnson & Hardy) with 6.5 sacks each. Rookie LB LUKE KUECHLY leads team with 78 tackles. DE FRANK ALEXANDER ties for 2nd among NFC rookies with 2.5 sacks.

NEW YORK GIANTS (6-3) AT CINCINNATI BENGALS (3-5)

SERIES GIANTS BENGALS SERIES LEADER 5-3 STREAKS 3 of past 4 COACHES VS. OPP. Coughlin: 11-6 Lewis: 1-1 LAST WEEK L 24-20 vs. Steelers L 31-23 vs. Broncos LAST GAME 9/21/08: Bengals 23 at Giants 26 (OT). New York QB Eli Manning throws TD to TE Kevin Boss as K John Carney converts 4 FGs, including game-winning 22-yarder in OT. LAST GAME AT SITE 12/26/04: Bengals 23, Giants 22. Cincinnati WR Chad Johnson has 2 TD catches, including game-winning 4-yarder with 44 seconds remaining in 4th quarter. BROADCAST FOX (1:00 PM ET): Thom Brennaman, Brian Billick, Laura Okmin (Field reporter). Dial Global Radio: Tom McCarthy, Tony Boselli. SIRIUS: 86 (NYG), 104 (Cin.). XM: 230 (Cin.).

STATS PASSING Manning: 194-318-2,426 (2L)-12-9-85.5 Dalton: 182-285-2,130-14-11-86.7 RUSHING Bradshaw: 141-618-4.4-4 Green-Ellis: 142-487-3.4-3 RECEIVING Cruz: 57-717 (3C)-12.6-7 (T3L) Green: 51 (3C)-735-14.4-8 (T1L) OFFENSE 372.9 355.5 TAKE/GIVE 14 (2L) -5 DEFENSE 382.3 357.4 SACKS Pierre-Paul: 6.5 Atkins: 7 INTs S. Brown: 5 (2L) Crocker, Newman: 2 PUNTING Weatherford: 46.1 Huber: 46.8 KICKING Tynes: 102 (1L) (24/24 PAT; 26/29 FG) Nugent: 63 (21/21 PAT; 14/16 FG)

NOTES

GIANTS:Incl. SB XLVI, QB ELI MANNING has won 8 of past 9 vs. AFC. Last week, joined PHIL SIMMS (33,462) as only Giants with 30,000 pass yards (30,005). Has 197 pass TDs & needs 2 to tie Simms for most ever by Giant…RB AHMAD BRADSHAW has 3,835 rush yards & 950 rec. yards. Needs 50 rec. yards to become 6th Giant with 3,500 rush yards & 1,000 rec. yards. Giants are 10-0 when he has 100 rush yards…Since 2011, WR VICTOR CRUZ is 1 of 2 in NFL (CALVIN JOHNSON) with 2,000 rec. yards (2,253) & 15 rec. TDs (16). Has 6 TDs in past 6. WR HAKEEM NICKS has 3,424 rec. yards & needs 76 to reach 3,500…LB MICHAEL BOLEY had 70-yard FR-TD last week. DE JASON PIERRE-PAUL has 5 sacks in past 4. Has 8 sacks in past 7 vs. AFC. DE JUSTIN TUCK had 2 sacks last week. Has 5 sacks in past 4 vs. AFC (incl. SB). S STEVIE BROWN leads NFL with 168 INT return yards, most by Giant since 1963 (DICK LYNCH). Leads NFL safeties with 5 INTs. CB COREY WEBSTER has 5 INTs in past 6 vs. AFC. In last game vs. Cin. (11/18/07 with Arz.), S ANTREL ROLLEhad 3 INTs & 2 INT-TDs. Rolle tied single-game NFL record with 2 INT-TDs (54 & 44 yards)…BENGALS:In past 2 vs. NFC, QB ANDY DALTONhas 5 TDs vs. 1 INT & 111.4 rating…Since '10, RB BEN JARVUS GREEN-ELLIS is tied for 3rd in NFL w/ 27 rush TDs. Has 9 rush TDs in 14 career games vs. NFC…WR A.J. GREEN has TD catch in 7 consecutive games, tied for 3rd-longest streak in franchise history. Had 100 rec. yards in 2 of past 3 vs. NFC. Has TD catch in each of Bengals 4 home games in '12. Green has career-best 8 TD catches in '12. Since '11, Green has 15 TD receptions, tied for 2nd-most in AFC…TE JERMAINE GRESHAM had career-high 108 receiving yards last week & became 1st Bengals TE to record 100 receiving yards in game since TONY MC GEE (109) on 9/24/95…Since '11, DT GENO ATKINS has 14.5 sacks…CB TERENCE NEWMAN posted 5th career game with at least 2 INTs last week. Newman has 5 career INTs vs. NYG…LB REY MAUALUGA leads team with 65 sacks.

TENNESSEE TITANS (3-6) AT MIAMI DOLPHINS (4-4)

SERIES TITANS DOLPHINS SERIES LEADER 18-14 STREAKS 8 of past 11 COACHES VS. OPP. Munchak: 0-0 Philbin: 0-0 LAST WEEK L 51-20 vs. Bears L 23-20 at Colts LAST GAME 11/14/10: Titans 17 at Dolphins 29. Miami TE Anthony Fasano has 5 catches for 107 yards & TD. Dolphins RB Ronnie Brown adds rushing TD as K Dan Carpenter converts 3 FGs. LAST GAME AT SITE 11/14/10 BROADCAST CBS (1:00 PM ET): Spero Dedes, Steve Tasker. SIRIUS: 148 (Ten.), 128 (Mia.). XM: 226 (Mia.).

STATS PASSING Hasselbeck: 138-220-1,361-7-5-81.3 OR Locker: 67-106-781-4-2-90.2 Tannehill (R): 142-241-1,762-5-6-78.2 RUSHING C. Johnson: 147-736 (2C)-5.0-3 Bush: 122-534-4.4-4 RECEIVING Wright (R): 42-381-9.1-3 Hartline: 41-662-16.1-1 OFFENSE 327.3 332.5 TAKE/GIVE -7 -2 DEFENSE 414.2 382.1 SACKS Wimbley: 3.5 Wake: 8.5 (3C) INTs McCourty: 2 Clemons, Smith: 2 PUNTING Kern: 47.8 Fields: 51.6 (1L) KICKING Bironas: 58 (19/19 PAT; 13/16 FG) Carpenter: 54 (18/18 PAT; 12/16 FG)

NOTES

TITANS:In only career start vs. Dolphins (w/ Seahawks on 10/28/01), QB MATT HASSELBECKhas 2 TDs vs.0 INTs & 107.7 passer rating. QB JAKE LOCKER has 4 TDs vs. 1 INT & 85.5 passer rating in past 4 on road…RB CHRIS JOHNSON has 100 rush yards in each of his 2 career games vs. Mia. (104, 117). Since Week 6, Johnson leads AFC with 526 rush yards. Posted 5th career rush TD of 80 yards last week, most in NFL history. Has 31 career 100-yard rush games & Titans are 22-9 (.710) in such games. Since entering NFL in 2008, Johnson leads NFL with 6,381 rush yards…WR NATE WASHINGTON has TD catch in 3 of 4 career games against Dolphins. Washington (297) needs 3 catches to reach 300 career. Has at least 1 reception in 71 consecutive games. WR KENDALL WRIGHT leads NFL rookies in rec. (42)…LB AKEEM AYERS aims for 3rd straight game with sack. DE KAMERION WIMBLEY has 2.5 sacks in past 3…S MICHAEL GRIFFIN has 1 INT in 2 career games vs. Mia…DOLPHINS:Club has won past 3 at home vs. Ten…Dolphins are 2-1 at home in '12…In past 4, QB RYAN TANNEHILL has 3 TDs vs. 0 INTs & 95.5 passer rating…In past 5 at home, RB REGGIE BUSHaverages 90.6 rush yards per game (453 total). Bush posted 10th rush TD as Dolphin last week. Had 2 rush TDs in only career meeting vs. Titans (with NO on 9/24/07). Since entering NFL in 2006, Bush leads NFL RBs in receptions (357) & receiving yards (2,609)…WR BRIAN HARTLINE registered 3rd 100-yard receiving game of season last week (111, 253, 107). Hartline (41) needs 3 catches to surpass career-high of 43 catches in '10. In 2 career games vs. Ten., Hartline has 7 receptions for 194 yards (27.7 avg.)…TE ANTHONY FASANO has TD rec. in 2 of past 3. Had 5 catches for 107 yards (21.4 avg.) with TD in last game vs. Titans. TE CHARLES CLAY had 31-yard TD catch last week, 1st of season…Defense allows 18.6 points per game in '12, 2nd-fewest in AFC…Dolphins have not allowed 100-yard rusher in 22 straight games…DE CAMERON WAKE has 8.5 sacks in past 5 games…DT RANDY STARKS spent 1st 4 seasons of career with Titans (2004-07)…CB SEAN SMITHhas team-high 11 passes defensed.

DETROIT LIONS (4-4) AT MINNESOTA VIKINGS (5-4)

SERIES LIONS VIKINGS SERIES LEADER 67-33-2 STREAKS 3 of past 4 COACHES VS. OPP. Schwartz: 3-4 Frazier: 1-3 LAST WEEK W 31-14 at Jaguars L 30-20 at Seahawks LAST GAME 9/30/12: Vikings 20 at Lions 13. Minnesota WR-KR Percy Harvin records 105-yard KR-TD & CB-PR Marcus Sherels adds 77-yard PR-TD as Vikings earn division win. LAST GAME AT SITE 9/25/11: Lions 26, Vikings 23 (OT). Detroit K Jason Hanson kicks game-winning 32-yard FG in OT as Lions erase 20-point halftime deficit in comeback victory. BROADCAST FOX (12:00 PM CT): Dick Stockton, John Lynch, Jennifer Hale (Field reporter). SIRIUS: 112 (Det.), 138 (Min.). XM: 225 (Min.).

STATS PASSING Stafford: 220-346-2,393-8-7-83.2 Ponder: 182-284-1,806-10-8-82.0 RUSHING Leshoure: 92-375-4.1-4 Peterson: 168-957 (1L)-5.7-6 (T3L) RECEIVING Johnson: 48-767 (3L)-16.0-1 Harvin: 62 (1L)-677-10.9-3 OFFENSE 410.9 (1C) 334.0 TAKE/GIVE -2 -6 DEFENSE 320.5 337.7 SACKS Avril: 4.5 Allen: 7.5 INTs 5 tied: 1 Winfield: 2 PUNTING Harris: 42.0 Kluwe: 44.1 KICKING Hanson: 70 (19/19 PAT; 17/19 FG) Walsh (R): 76 (3C) (19/19 PAT; 19/20 FG)

NOTES

LIONS: QB MATTHEW STAFFORD passed for 285 yards & reached 10,000 (10,233) career passing yards in his 37th career game. He is 2nd fastest to reach 10,000 (KURT WARNER, 36). In last game at Min., completed 32 of 46 (69.6 pct.) for 378 yards with 2 TDs for 108.8 rating…Last week, RB MIKEL LE SHOURE rushed for 3 TDs in 1st half. Is 1st player in club history with 3 rush TDs in 1st half since DUTCH CLARK in 1931…WR CALVIN JOHNSON is 2nd in NFC with 767 rec. yards. Since 2011, has 2,448 rec. yards, most in NFL, & his 102 yards per game avg. during span ranks 1st. Since 2008, has 46 TD catches, most in NFL. In last game at Min., had 7 catches for 108 yards & 2 TDs. WR TITUS YOUNG had 57-yard TD in 12/11/11 meeting. Since 2010, TE BRANDON PETTIGREWis 3rd among TEs with 193 catches. In last game at Min., had career-high 11 catches for 112 yards…CLIFF AVRIL is 1 of 4 in NFL with 15 sacks (15.5) & 6 FFs (6) since 2011. Since 2010, DT NDAMUKONG SUH has 17.5 sacks, tied for most by DT…VIKINGS: QB CHRISTIAN PONDER has won 4 of past 5 at home. In past 3, RB ADRIAN PETERSON has rushed for 458 yards (152.7 per game) & 4 TDs. Aims for 4th in row with 120 yards & TD. Rushed for 182 yards & 2 TDs last week. Has 5 career 180-yard games. Since 2007, leads NFL with 7,709 rush yards & 70 rush TDs…WR-KR PERCY HARVIN & HOFer GALE SAYERS are only players in NFL history w/ 20 scrim. TDs & 5 KR-TDs in 1st 4 seasons. Harvin, Sayers & TIMMY BROWN are only players in NFL history w/ rush, rec. & KR TD in 3 consecutive seasons. Leads NFL with 62 receptions. Since Ponder's 1st start (10/23/11), Harvin has 124 receptions, 2nd most in NFL. Had 105-yard KR-TD in last meeting & CB-PR MARCUS SHERELS had 77-yard PR-TD. Vikings are 1st team in NFL history to have KR-TD & PR-TD in same game 3 times…DE JARED ALLEN aims for 8th in row with 0.5 sack. Has 39.5 sacks in past 34. Since entering NFL in 2004, Allen has NFL-best 112.5 sacks…Rookie K BLAIR WALSH has made 19 of 20 FGs, incl. 5 of 5 from 50 yards.

BUFFALO BILLS (3-5) AT NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (5-3)

SERIES BILLS PATRIOTS SERIES LEADER 62-41-1 STREAKS 22 of past 24 COACHES VS. OPP. Gailey: 1-5 Belichick: 22-4 LAST WEEK L 21-9 at Texans Bye (Wk. 8: W 45-7 at Rams in London) LAST GAME 9/30/12: Patriots 52 at Bills 28. New England QB Tom Brady passes for 340 yards & 3 TDs while RBs Brandon Bolden (137) & Stevan Ridley (106) each rush for 100 yards. LAST GAME AT SITE 1/1/12: Patriots 49, Bills 21. New England RB BenJarvus Green-Ellis has 2 TD runs & TE Rob Gronkowski has 2 TD catches as Pats overcome 21-point 1st-quarter deficit in Week 17. BROADCAST CBS (1:00 PM ET): Ian Eagle, Dan Fouts. SIRIUS: 106 (Buf.), 91 (NE). XM: 228 (NE).

STATS PASSING Fitzpatrick: 158-256-1,674-15-9-85.6 Brady: 209-320-2,408 (1C)-16 (T2C)-3-100.6 (3C) RUSHING Spiller: 78-562-7.2-4 Ridley: 150-716 (3C)-4.8-5 (T3C) RECEIVING St. Johnson: 35-416-11.9-4 Welker: 60 (3L)-736 (3C)-12.3-2 OFFENSE 343.9 440.8 (1L) TAKE/GIVE -7 13 (1C) DEFENSE 417.9 369.8 SACKS Ky. Williams, M. Williams: 4.5 Jones (R): 6 INTs Byrd: 3 (T2C) Wilson (R): 3 (T2C) PUNTING Powell (R): 44.6 Mesko: 42.0 KICKING Lindell: 46 (22/22 PAT; 8/9 FG) Gostkowski: 80 (1C) (29/29 PAT; 17/20 FG)

NOTES

BILLS: QB RYAN FITZPATRICK(9,928) needs 72 passing yards to become 5th QB in franchise history to reach 10,000 career. Aims for 4th consecutive game with 300 passing yards vs. NE. Tied career-best with 4 TD passes in last game vs. NE…RB FRED JACKSON(197) needs 3 rec. to join HOFer THURMAN THOMAS (456) as only RBs in Bills history to reach 200 career. RB C.J. SPILLER averages 7.2 yards per carry in '12 (78 att., 562 yards)…WR STEVIE JOHNSON has TD catch in 2 of past 3 vs. NE. WR DONALD JONES has 7 rec. for 191 yards (27.3 avg.), incl. 68-yard TD in past 2 vs. NE…TE SCOTT CHANDLER tied career-high with 2 TD rec. in last game vs. NE....DE MARIO WILLIAMS has 3 sacks in past 2 on road…DE KYLE MOORE posted 1st career sack last week…Since entering NFL in '09, S JAIRUS BYRD is tied for 4th in NFL w/ 16 INTs…LB NICK BARNETT has team-high 61 tackles…PR LEODIS MC KELVIN has NFL-best 19.5 PR avg…PATRIOTS:Average NFL-best in pts per game (32.8) & yards per game (440.8)…NE has won past 11 games at home vs. Buf…QB TOM BRADYhas 19-2 (.905) career record vs. Bills with 49 TDs & 103.4 rating. Has thrown TD pass in 40 consec. games, 3rd-longest streak in NFL history.*Brady (16) needs 4 TD passes to reach 20 for 10th time in career. In past 8 in Nov., has 21 TDs vs. 2 INTs & 113.5 rating…RB*STEVAN RIDLEY has 3 gms. with 125 rush yards in '12 (125, 151, 127), tied for most in NFL (CHRIS JOHNSON). Had 106 rush yards with 2 TDs in last game vs. Buf. Rookie RB BRANDON BOLDEN had career-high 137 rush yards in last game vs. Bills. WR WES WELKER has 16 career games with 10 rec., tied for 2nd-most in NFL history (HOFer JERRY RICE, 17; MARVIN HARRISON, 16). Has 93 rec. for 1,035 yards vs. Bills, most vs. any team…TE ROB GRONKOWSKI has 2 TD rec. in each of past 2. Has 8 TD rec. in 5 career games vs. Buf…Rookie DE CHANDLER JONES leads NFL rookies with 6 sacks…DB TAVON WILSON has 3 INTs, most among AFC rookies…DB DEVIN MC COURTY has 3 INTs in past 2 vs. Bills.

ATLANTA FALCONS (8-0) AT NEW ORLEANS SAINTS (3-5)

SERIES FALCONS SAINTS SERIES LEADER 45-40 STREAKS 10 of past 12 COACHES VS. OPP. Smith: 2-6 Vitt: 0-0 LAST WEEK W 19-13 vs. Cowboys W 28-13 vs. Eagles LAST GAME 12/26/11: Falcons 16 at Saints 45. New Orleans QB Drew Brees surpasses HOFer Dan Marino (5,084) for most passing yards in single season all-time. LAST GAME AT SITE 12/26/11 BROADCAST FOX (12:00 PM CT): Kenny Albert, Daryl Johnston, Tony Siragusa (Field reporter). SIRIUS: 134 (Atl.), 92 (NO). XM: 229 (NO).

STATS PASSING Ryan: 206-299-2,360-17 (3C)-6-103.0 (3L) Brees: 209-342-2,549 (1L)-22 (2L)-8-95.8 RUSHING Turner: 128-517-4.0-4 P. Thomas: 64-301-4.7-1 RECEIVING Gonzalez (TE): 50-495-9.9-4 Colston: 44-626-14.2-6 OFFENSE 376.6 386.4 (2C) TAKE/GIVE 10 (3C) 0 DEFENSE 356.3 471.3 SACKS Abraham: 7 Jordan: 6 INTs DeCoud: 4 (T3L) Robinson: 2 PUNTING Bosher: 46.6 Morstead: 51.2 (1C) KICKING Bryant: 82 (2L) (22/22 PAT; 20/23 FG) Hartley: 48 (27/27 PAT; 7/10 FG)

NOTES

FALCONS:Are 8-0 for 1st time in team history & 15th team since 1978 (16-game schedule) to start 8-0…Under head coach MIKE SMITH, Falcons are 27-10 (.730) in games decided by 1 score…QB MATT RYAN ranks 3rd in NFL with 103 rating. In career, Falcons are 29-0 when Ryan has 100 rating (6-0 in 2012). When Ryan has 3 TD passes, team is 15-0 (4-0 in 2012). Only DARYLE LAMONICA (19-0) has better record in games with 3 TDs…RB MICHAEL TURNER rushed for 102 yards & TD last week. Has 60 career rush TDs & needs 1 to equal totals of O.J. SIMPSON & HERSCHEL WALKER. WR JULIO JONES aims for 3rd in row with 5 catches & 120 yards. In last game at NO, had 8 catches for 128 yards & TD. WR RODDY WHITE had 7 catches for 118 yards last week. Had 11 catches for 127 yards in last game at NO. Since 2007, has 518 receptions, most in NFC. TE TONY GONZALEZ has 99 rec. TDs & needs 1 to become 1st TE & 8th player with 100…DE JOHN ABRAHAM has 11.5 sacks in past 11. Has 119 sacks, most by active player. CB DUNTA ROBINSON had INT in last meeting. LB SEAN WEATHERSPOON leads team with 52 tackles. S THOMAS DE COUD is only NFC player with 4 INTs & sack…SAINTS: QB DREW BREES is 10-2 vs. Atl. since joining NO in 2006. In those 12, has 8 300-yard games & 10 games with 2 TDs. Has TD pass in NFL-record 51 games in row…In his past 2 games played, RB CHRIS IVORY has 2 rush TDs (35 & 22 yards). In 5 career home games vs. Atl., RB PIERRE THOMAS has 6 TDs (4 rush, 2 rec.)…TE JIMMY GRAHAM has TD catch in 8 of past 10. Since 2010, Graham leads NFC TEs with 21 TDs. Aims for 5th game in row vs. division with TD. Has TD in each of past 3 vs. Falcons. WR MARQUES COLSTON has 6 TDs in past 5. In past 2 vs. Atl., has 15 catches for 194 yards (97 per game) & TD.*In 9/26/10 meeting,WR LANCE MOOREhad 6 catches for 149 yards (24.8 avg.) & 2 TDs…Since 2006,S ROMAN HARPERhas 17 sacks, most by DB.DE CAM JORDANhad career-high 3 sacks last week. Has 5 sacks in past 4.CB PATRICK ROBINSONhad 99-yard INT-TD last week, longest INT-TD in team history.LB CURTIS LOFTON* faces former team for 1st time.

SAN DIEGO CHARGERS (4-4) AT TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS (4-4)

SERIES CHARGERS BUCCANEERS SERIES LEADER 8-1 STREAKS 8-1 COACHES VS. OPP. Turner: 4-5 Schiano: 0-0 LAST WEEK W 31-13 vs. Chiefs W 42-32 at Raiders LAST GAME 12/21/08: Chargers 41 at Buccaneers 24. San Diego QB Philip Rivers throws 4 TD passes, including 2 4th-quarter TDs. CB Antoine Cason adds 59-yard INT-TD return in 4th-quarter. LAST GAME AT SITE 12/21/08 BROADCAST CBS (1:00 PM ET): Kevin Harlan, Solomon Wilcots. SIRIUS: 85 (SD), 113 (TB). XM: 233 (TB).

STATS PASSING Rivers: 175-263-1,866-12-10-86.5 Freeman: 141-253-2,047-16-5-95.1 RUSHING Mathews: 95-421-4.4-1 Martin (R): 154-794 (3L)-5.2-7 (1C) RECEIVING Floyd: 33-509-15.4-2 Jackson: 31-710-22.9-6 OFFENSE 323.1 376.4 TAKE/GIVE 0 9 DEFENSE 321.8 (3C) 398.4 SACKS Phillips: 5 Bennett: 6 INTs 3 tied: 2 Barber: 3 PUNTING Scifres: 48.3 (3C) Koenen: 43.9 KICKING Novak: 38 (14/14 PAT; 8/9 FG) Barth: 64 (25/25 PAT; 13/17 FG)

NOTES

CHARGERS:Club is 5-0 all-time at TB…QB PHILIP RIVERS completed 18 of 20 (90 pct.) last week & is 6th player in NFL history to complete 90 pct. of passes in game with 20 att. Is 41-8 (.837) as starter when posting 100 rating. In only meeting vs. TB, tied career-high with 4 TDs & 136.7 rating…RB RYAN MATHEWSaveraged 6.7 yards per carry in last game vs. NFC opponent (Saints). RB RONNIE BROWN ranks 2nd among NFL RBs with 32 catches in '12…TE ANTONIO GATES (79) trails only HOFer LANCE ALWORTH (81) for most rec TDs in team history. Had 2 TD catches in last game vs. TB. WR MALCOM FLOYD posted 2nd TD rec. of season last week…LB SHAUN PHILLIPS (65) has 3rd-most sacks by Charger (LESLIE O'NEAL, 105.5; LEE WILLIAMS, 65.5). Had FR-TD last game…LB DEMORRIO WILLIAMS had 59-yard INT-TD last week, 1st of career…LB JARRET JOHNSON had sack & FF in Week 9…Since '11, S ERIC WEDDLE tied NFL-best w/ 9 INTs…BUCCANEERS:Have scored 28 points in team-record 4 games in row…In past 4, QB JOSH FREEMAN has completed 76 of 134 (56.7 pct.) for 1,257 yards with 11 TDs vs. 1 INT for 112.7 rating. Aims for 5th in row with 100 rating. Bucs are 10-3 when he has 100 rating…Last week, rookie RB DOUG MARTIN became 1st player in NFL history with 3 TD runs of 40 yards in game (70, 67, 45). Rushed for franchise record 251 yards & 4 TDs. Martin & MIKE ANDERSON are only players in NFL history with 250 rush yards & 4 TDs in game. In past 2, Martin has 486 scrimmage yards, most in 2-game span in single season since HOFer WALTER PAYTON in 1977. Martin ranks 2nd in NFL with 1,039 scrimmage yards (794 rush, 245 rec.) & is only player in NFL with 700 rush & 200 rec. yards…WR VINCENT JACKSON was 2nd round pick by SD in 2005. Has 5 TDs in past 5. Is avg. 22.9 yards per catch, highest in NFL. Since 2008, Jackson's 18.7 yards per catch avg. (232 rec., 4,329 yards) is best in NFL (min. 100 catches). WR MIKE WILLIAMS had TD catch last week. Has 100 yards or TD in 6 of 8 games this year…DB RONDE BARBER is only player in NFL annals with 25 sacks (28) & 40 INTs (46). Rookie LB LAVONTE DAVID leads team with 67 tackles.

NEW YORK JETS (3-5) AT SEATTLE SEAHAWKS (5-4)

SERIES JETS SEAHAWKS SERIES LEADER 9-8 STREAKS 8 of past 10 COACHES VS. OPP. Ryan: 0-0 Carroll: 2-4 LAST WEEK Bye (Wk. 8: L 30-9 vs. Dolphins) W 30-20 vs. Vikings LAST GAME 12/21/08: Jets 3 at Seahawks 13. Seattle RB Maurice Morris rushes for 116 yards & QB Seneca Wallace connects with TE John Carlson for game's only TD. LAST GAME AT SITE 12/21/08 BROADCAST CBS (1:05 PM PT): Marv Albert, Rich Gannon. SIRIUS: 94 (NYJ), 127 (Sea.). XM: 233 (Sea.).

STATS PASSING Sanchez: 144-272-1,736-10-8-72.8 Wilson (R): 145-234-1,639-13-8-87.2 RUSHING Greene: 139-509-3.7-5 (T3C) Lynch: 185-881 (2L)-4.8-4 RECEIVING Kerley: 30-478-15.9-2 Rice: 32-421-13.2-4 OFFENSE 317.4 312.1 TAKE/GIVE -1 0 DEFENSE 347.0 309.2 (2C) SACKS 4 tied: 2 Clemons: 7 INTs Cromartie: 3 (T2C) Browner, Sherman: 3 PUNTING Malone: 46.9 Ryan: 50.0 (3L) KICKING Folk: 54 (18/18 PAT; 12/13 FG) Hauschka: 62 (17/18 PAT; 15/18 FG)

NOTES

JETS:Club has won 2 of past 3 at Seattle 7 of past 9 in Nov overall…In past 2 games, QB MARK SANCHEZ is averaging 305.5 passing yards per game (611 total). Club has 9-2 record when Sanchez has 100 rating. Since '11, QB TIM TEBOW leads AFC QBs with 738 rush yards…RB SHONN GREENE is averaging 97.3 rush yards in past 3 games (63 att., 292 yards). Club is 5-0 when Greene has 100 rush yards. RB JOE MC KNIGHT is averaging 6.6 yards per carry in '12 (17 att., 113 yards)…WR JEREMY KERLEY averages 23.6 yards per catch on road in '12 (11 receptions, 260 yards). WR CLYDE GATES had career-best in catches (7) & receiving yards (82) last game…TE DUSTIN KELLER has 14 receptions for 160 yards with TD in past 2 games…Since 2007, CB ANTONIO CROMARTIEis tied for 4th in NFL with 25 INTs…S LA RON LANDRY has sack & INT in 2 games vs. Seahawks…Since '08, LB CALVIN PACEhas 27 sacks, most by Jet during span…LB DAVID HARRIS leads team with 65 tackles…SEAHAWKS: QB RUSSELL WILSON is 4-0 at home, completing 57 of 92 passes (62 pct.) for 747 yards with 9 TDs vs. 0 INTs for 120.2 rating. Had 3 TDs, 0 INTs & 127.3 rating last week. Is only rookie this season to have 3 TD passes in game & has done it 2 times. Wilson had 3 TD passes in 1st half last week & is only 4th rookie in past 25 years to accomplish feat…RB MARSHAWN LYNCH rushed for 124 yards & TD last week. Ranks 2nd in NFL with 881 rush yards. Has 85 rush yards in 16 of past 18. Since Nov. 2011, leads NFL with 1,822 rush yards, 325 more than 2nd place (RAY RICE). RB-PR-KR LEON WASHINGTON ranks 2nd in NFC with 29.1 KR avg. Faces former team for 1st time. Was 4th round pick in 2006 Draft by NYJ & played 4 seasons in NY. Scored 19 TDs with NYJ (13 rush, 4 KR, 2 rec.)....WR SIDNEY RICE has rec. TD in 3 of past 4. WR GOLDEN TATE tied career-high with 2 rec. TDs week, his 2nd 2-TD game this season…Total defense (309.2) ranks 2nd in NFC, pass defense (206.8) is 4th & rush defense (102.4) ranks 6th. DE CHRIS CLEMONShas 13 sacks in past 16. Rookie DE BRUCE IRVIN leads NFC rookies with 5 sacks. Rookie LB BOBBY WAGNER had sack last week.

DALLAS COWBOYS (3-5) AT PHILADELPHIA EAGLES (3-5)

SERIES COWBOYS EAGLES SERIES LEADER 56-46 STREAKS 3 of past 4 COACHES VS. OPP. Garrett: 1-3 Reid: 17-10 LAST WEEK L 19-13 at Falcons L 28-13 at Saints LAST GAME 12/24/11: Eagles 20 at Cowboys 7. Philadelphia QB Michael Vick throws 2 1st-half TDs & K Alex Henery kicks 2 FGs (43, 51) as Eagles defense holds Dallas to 238 total net yards. LAST GAME AT SITE 10/30/11: Eagles 34, Cowboys 7. Philadelphia RB LeSean McCoy rushes for 185 yards & 2 TDs as Eagles open 24-0 halftime lead en route to division win. BROADCAST FOX (4:25 PM ET): Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Pam Oliver (Field reporter). SIRIUS: 93 (Dal.), 86 (Phi.). XM: 229 (Phi.).

STATS PASSING Romo: 211-318-2,394 (3C)-10-13-82.2 Vick: 179-307-2,095-10-9-77.7 RUSHING Murray: 75-330-4.4-1 McCoy: 146-623-4.3-2 RECEIVING Witten (TE): 58 (3C)-538-9.3-1 Jackson: 37-624-16.9-2 OFFENSE 382.5 (3C) 373.9 TAKE/GIVE -11 -9 DEFENSE 312.5 (3C) 343.5 SACKS Ware: 9 (T1C) Babin: 3.5 INTs 3 tied: 1 Rodgers-Cromartie: 3 PUNTING Moorman: 44.6 McBriar: 48.2 KICKING Bailey: 58 (13/13 PAT; 15/17 FG) Henery: 55 (13/13 PAT; 14/15 FG)

NOTES

COWBOYS: QB TONY ROMO is 19-3 (.864) in career during Nov., completing 462 of 688 (67.2 pct.) for 6,031 yards with 52 TDs vs. 14 INTs for 111.3 rating. In career, when Romo starts & has 100 rating (min. 10 att.), Cowboys are 34-9 (.791). In past 2, has 758 pass yards (379 per game)…When RB DE MARCO MURRAY has 18 att., Cowboys are 7-0. Has 856 rush yards (122.3 per game) in those 7 games…TE JASON WITTEN (754) had 7 catches last week & passed HOFer MICHAEL IRVIN (750) for most receptions in franchise history. Is fastest TE in NFL history to reach 750 catches (151 games). Since 2007, has 502 catches, most of any NFL TE. WR KEVIN OGLETREE had 3 catches for 96 yards (32 avg.) & TD last week. WR MILES AUSTIN has TD catch or 100 yards in 9 of past 12. Had TD in last game vs. Phi…LB DE MARCUS WARE has 9 sacks in past 3 vs. Phi. Aims for 4th meeting vs. Eagles in row with 2 sacks. Has 34.5 sacks in past 27. Since 2006, has 100.5 sacks, most in NFL. Ware has 7 sacks & 4 FFs in past 6…EAGLES: QB MICHAEL VICK has won past 3 vs. Dal. In past 2 vs. Dal., has completed 39 of 60 (65 pct.) for 572 yards with 4 TDs vs. 0 INTs for 118.2 rating. Vick reached 20,000 pass yards (20,007) last week & is only player in NFL history with 20,000 pass & 5,000 rush (5,519) yards…RB LE SEAN MC COY rushed for 185 yards & 2 TDs in last home game vs. Dal. Has 2 100-yard rush games in past 3 meetings & has 334 yards (167 per game) in those 2. Has 17 TDs (13 rush, 4 rec.) in past 14 at home…WR-PR DE SEAN JACKSON had 77-yard TD catch last week, his 6th career 70 yard TD (4 rec., 2 PR). Only TIMMY BROWN (9) has more in team history. Incl. playoffs, Jackson has 32 TDs (25 rec., 4 PR, 3 rush) & avg. 45.5 yards per TD (1,457 yards). In 12/12/10 game vs. Dal., had 4 catches for career-high 210 yards (52.5 avg.) & TD (career-long 91 yards). WR JEREMY MACLIN aims for 3rd in row vs. Dal. with TD…DE JASON BABIN has 11.5 sacks in past 13. DE TRENT COLE aims for 3rd in row vs. Cowboys with sack. Since 2007, has 56.5 sacks, 4th most in NFL.

ST. LOUIS RAMS (3-5) AT SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS (6-2)

SERIES RAMS 49ERS SERIES LEADER Series tied, 61-61-2 STREAKS 8 of past 10 COACHES VS. OPP. Fisher: 2-2 Harbaugh: 2-0 LAST WEEK Bye (Wk. 8: L 45-7 vs. Patriots in London) Bye (Wk. 8: W 24-3 at Cardinals) LAST GAME 1/1/12: 49ers 34 at Rams 27. San Francisco WR Michael Crabtree catches 2 TD passes, including one from K David Akers. 49ers QB Alex Smith has TD run & pass in Week 17 win. LAST GAME AT SITE 12/4/11: 49ers 26, Rams 0. Smith completes 17 of 23 passes (73.9 pct.) for 274 yards with 2 TDs for 142.3 passer rating in San Francisco's shutout victory. BROADCAST FOX (1:25 PM PT): Chris Myers, Tim Ryan, Jaime Maggio (Field reporter). Dial Global Radio: Kevin Kugler, Mark Malone. SIRIUS: 92 (StL.), 91 (SF). XM: 228 (SF).

STATS PASSING Bradford: 153-249-1,797-8-7-82.4 Ale. Smith: 145-209-1,659-12-5-102.1 (3C) RUSHING Jackson: 108-403-3.7-1 Gore: 119-656-5.5-4 RECEIVING Amendola: 32-395-12.3-2 Crabtree: 39-440-11.3-3 OFFENSE 316.5 369.0 TAKE/GIVE -2 3 DEFENSE 343.0 271.4 (1C) SACKS Quinn: 7 Ald. Smith: 7.5 INTs Finnegan: 3 Culliver, Goldson: 2 PUNTING Hekker (R): 49.0 (3C) Lee: 47.7 KICKING Zuerlein (R): 61 (10/10 PAT; 17/20 FG) Akers: 63 (21/21 PAT; 14/19 FG)

NOTES

RAMS: QB SAM BRADFORD has completed 58 of 79 (73.4 pct.) for 543 yards with 2 TDs vs. 0 INTs for 100.3 rating in 2 career starts vs. SF. Aims for 3rd in row vs. SF with 70 comp. pct., 250 yards, 1 TD & 0 INTs…RB STEVEN JACKSON has 4 100-yard rush games vs. SF. Since 2006, has NFL-best 10,369 scrimmage yards. During that time, only 2 players with 10,000 scrimmage yards are Jackson & 49ers RB Gore (10,060). Jackson is only player since 2006 with 7,500 rush yards (7,777) & 2,500 rec. yards (2,592). Rookie RB DARYL RICHARDSON is 3rd among NFC rookie RBs with 335 rush yards…Rookie WR CHRIS GIVENS had 50-yard TD in last game. Aims for 6th in row with 50 yard catch. Is 1st rookie in SB era with 50 yard catch in 5 consecutive games. Last player with 50 yard catch in 5 games in row was PAT STUDSTILL in 1966…DE ROBERT QUINN has 7 sacks in past 8.DE CHRIS LONG has 4 sacks in past 6. LB JAMES LAURINAITIS is 1 of 2 NFC players (49ers Willis) with 8 sacks (8.5) & 5 INTs (5) since 2009… 49ERS: QB ALEX SMITH completed 18 of 19 (94.7 pct.) for 232 yards with 3 TDs vs. 0 INTs for 157.1 rating in last game. Is 6-1 as starter in career vs. StL. Is 9-1 in past 10 starts vs. division. In career, SF is 14-0 when he starts & has 100 rating. Has won 20 of past 25 starts…RB FRANK GORE has 341 scrimmage yards (113.7 per game) in past 3 home meetings. Is only player since 2006 with 10,000 scrimmage yards (10,060) & 50 TDs (53)…WR MICHAEL CRABTREE tied career-high with 2 rec. TDs in last game. Previous 2-TD game was vs. StL (1/1/12). Has 5 TDs in past 4 vs. Rams & aims for 5th in row vs. StL with TD. In past 4 meetings, has 22 catches for 365 yards (91.3 per game) & 5 TDs. TE VERNON DAVIS had 8 catches for 118 yards in last meeting. Since 2009 (incl. playoffs), leads NFC TEs with 34 TDs. Incl. playoffs, LB ALDON SMITH has 23.5 sacks in past 23. Has 8 sacks in past 7 vs. division. Since 2007, LB PATRICK WILLIS is only NFC player with 15 sacks (17) & 6 INTs (6). LB NA VORRO BOWMAN aims for 3rd in row with sack.

SUNDAY NIGHT

HOUSTON TEXANS (7-1) AT CHICAGO BEARS (7-1)

SERIES TEXANS BEARS SERIES LEADER 2-0 STREAKS 2-0 COACHES VS. OPP. Kubiak: 1-0 Smith: 0-2 LAST WEEK W 21-9 vs. Bills W 51-20 at Titans LAST GAME 12/28/08: Bears 24 at Texans 31. Houston scores 21 unanswered points after trailing 10-0. Texans WR Andre Johnson has 148 rec. yards & 2 TD catches (43, 3). LAST GAME AT SITE 12/19/04: Texans 24, Bears 5. Houston QB David Carr hits WR Corey Bradford for TD as Texans defense forces 4 turnovers, including LB Charlie Anderson's 60-yard FR-TD. BROADCAST NBC (7:20 PM CT): Al Michaels, Cris Collinsworth, Michele Tafoya (Field reporter). Dial Global Radio: Dave Sims, James Lofton, Hub Arkush (Field reporter). SIRIUS: 94 (DGR), 92 (Hou.), 93 (Chi.). XM: 227 (DGR), 225 (Hou.), 226 (Chi.).

STATS PASSING Schaub: 159-249-1,918-12-4-96.8 Cutler: 144-241-1,774-12-8-85.3 RUSHING Foster: 192-770 (1C)-4.0-10 (1L) Forté: 107-539-5.0-3 RECEIVING A. Johnson: 42-562-13.4-2 Marshall: 59 (2C)-797 (1C)-13.5-7 (T3L) OFFENSE 371.8 324.4 TAKE/GIVE 8 (2C) 16 (1L) DEFENSE 286.1 (3L) 318.1 SACKS Watt: 10.5 (1L) Melton, Peppers: 5 INTs Jackson: 3 (T2C) Jennings: 6 (1L) PUNTING Do. Jones: 47.2 Podlesh: 42.1 KICKING S. Graham: 67 (28/28 PAT; 13/15 FG) Gould: 74 (26/26 PAT; 16/18 FG)

NOTES

TEXANS:Aim for 1st 8-1 start in team history. Are 3-0 on road…In past 12, QB MATT SCHAUBis 11-1 with 17 TDs vs. 5 INTs & 100.4 rating. Schaub (19,854) needs 146 pass yards to reach 20,000 career. In only start vs. Chi. (12/28/08), completed 27 of 36 passes (75 pct.) for 328 yards with 2 TDs & 121.1 rating…RB ARIAN FOSTER aims for 11th in row with TD. Since '10, Foster leads NFL in total TDs (41; 36 rush, 5 rec.), scrim. yards per game (132.6) & rush yards per game (97.6). Has reached 10 rush TDs for 3rd season in row…WR ANDRE JOHNSON had 40th game with 100 rec yards last week. Since entering NFL in '03, avg. NFL-best in rec. yards per game (78.6) & rec/game (5.8). Had 10 rec for 148 yards with 2 TDs in last meeting…TE OWEN DANIELS has 5 TDs, tied for most in career (5 in '06 & '09)…Defense allows AFC-low 17.1 pts/game…DE J.J. WATT has 0.5 sack in 7 of 8…Rookie LB WHITNEY MERCILUS has sack in each of past 2…BEARS: QB JAY CUTLER had 3 TDs & 138.1 rating last week. Incl. playoffs, when he has 100 rating, his teams are 26-0…RB MATT FORTÉ aims for 3rd in row with rush TD…WR BRANDON MARSHALL had 9 catches for 122 yards & 3 TDs last week. Has 43 catches for 583 yards (116.6 per game) & 6 TDs in past 5…Defense has 7 INT-TDs, most in NFL history through 1st 8 games. Bears have INT-TD in 5 of past 6 & are 1st team since 1961 SD with INT-TD in 5 games during 6-game span. LB BRIAN URLACHER had 46-yard INT-TD last week. Has 22 INTs & tied HOFer DICK BUTKUS for 2nd most by Bears LB. CB CHARLES TILLMAN had 4 FFs last week. Leads NFL with 7 FFs & is tied for NFL lead with LB LANCE BRIGGS with 2 INT-TDs.CB TIM JENNINGS has 7 INTs in past 9 & leads NFL with 6 INTs. DE COREY WOOTTON had sack & 5-yard blocked punt TD last week. DE JULIUS PEPPERS has 2.5 sacks in past 3.

MONDAY NIGHT, NOVEMBER 12, 2012

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS (1-7) AT PITTSBURGH STEELERS (5-3)

SERIES CHIEFS STEELERS SERIES LEADER 18-9 STREAKS 3 of past 5 COACHES VS. OPP. Crennel: 0-8 Tomlin: 1-1 LAST WEEK L 31-13 at Chargers W 24-20 at Giants LAST GAME 11/27/11: Steelers 13 at Chiefs 9. Pittsburgh QB Ben Roethlisberger connects with TE Weslye Saunders for TD. Steelers defense forces 4 turnovers (3 INTs, FR) on Sunday night. LAST GAME AT SITE 10/15/06: Steelers 45, Chiefs 7. Roethlisberger completes 16 of 19 passes with 2 TDs. Pittsburgh RB Willie Parker adds 2 TDs runs & LB Rian Wallace has INT-TD. BROADCAST ESPN (8:30 PM ET): Mike Tirico, Jon Gruden, Lisa Salters (Field reporter). Dial Global Radio: Kevin Harlan, Boomer Esiason, Steve Tasker (Field reporter). SIRIUS: 88 (DGR), 92 (KC), 93 (Pit.). XM: 88 (DGR), 225 (KC), 226 (Pit.).

STATS PASSING Cassel: 142-235-1,549-6-11-68.9 OR Quinn: 26-44-213-0-3-43.1 Roethlisberger: 200-298-2,203-16 (T2C)-4-101.1 (2C) RUSHING Charles: 132-634-4.8-2 Dwyer: 58-299-5.2-0 RECEIVING Bowe: 45-571-12.7-3 A. Brown: 42-499-11.9-1 OFFENSE 357.5 367.3 TAKE/GIVE -20 0 DEFENSE 347.5 262.6 (1L) SACKS Houston: 6 3 tied: 3 INTs Flowers, Routt: 2 4 tied: 1 PUNTING Colquitt: 46.0 Butler (R): 43.5 KICKING Succop: 59 (11/11 PAT; 16/18 FG) Suisham: 69 (3C) (18/18 PAT; 17/18 FG)

NOTES