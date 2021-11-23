NFL Announces Week 15 Colts-Patriots Game At Lucas Oil Stadium Will Kick Off In Primetime At 8:20 p.m. On Dec. 18

The Colts' first home game against the Patriots since 2015 will be in primetime on Saturday, Dec. 18. 

Nov 23, 2021 at 03:00 PM
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

NE_Game_1920x1080

The NFL announced Week 15's Colts-Patriots game at Lucas Oil Stadium will kick off on Saturday, Dec. 18 at 8:20 p.m.

The game was previously announced as being played on either Dec. 18 or Dec. 19 at a TBD time. It'll be the Colts' second primetime home game this season following Week 9's 45-30 win over the New York Jets.

Week 15 will be the first meeting between the Colts and Patriots since 2018, and the first at Lucas Oil Stadium since 2015. The Colts last had two primetime home games in 2015, with those games coming against – as is the case in 2021 – the Jets and Patriots.

The Patriots (7-4) enter Week 12 atop the AFC East and own a five-game winning streak. The Colts (6-5) have won five of their last six games.

The Week 15 Colts-Patriots game will be televised on NFL Network. The Colts will also play in primetime in Week 16, when they head to the desert to face the Arizona Cardinals on Christmas night.

Join us on Saturday, Dec. 18 at 8:20 p.m. to defend home turf against Mac Jones and the New England Patriots in a pivotal AFC showdown!

Limited tickets are available here.

