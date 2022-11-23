Colts Invite Fans To Take Part In Stadium 'Light Show' For 'MNF' On Nov. 28

The Indianapolis Colts are inviting fans to light up the stands at Lucas Oil Stadium during the team's Nov. 28 Monday Night Football matchup vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers.
The Colts Light Show, presented by Coca Cola, will take place during the pregame player introductions and during a halftime performance featuring the Colts Cheerleaders and Colts Drumline.
Fans may take part by synching their smartphone's flashlight to the show's music by:
For more information, visit Colts.com/Lights.
The Indianapolis skyline will also be lit up in Colts Blue for the national primetime game. Businesses, organizations and buildings taking part include:
- AES headquarters (Monument Circle)
- Butler University's Clowes Memorial Hall
- Eiteljorg Museum
- Elevance Health (formerly Anthem)
- Eli Lilly & Company world headquarters
- Gainbridge Fieldhouse, home of the Indiana Pacers & Indiana Fever
- Hilbert Circle Theatre, home of the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra
- Indiana Historical Society
- Indiana State Fairgrounds
- Indiana State Museum
- Indianapolis Artsgarden
- Indianapolis Motor Speedway
- Indianapolis Zoo
- IUPUI Michael Carroll Stadium
- Monument Circle
- Newfields
- One America Tower
- Victory Field, home of the Indianapolis Indians