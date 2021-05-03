Mo Alie-Cox Re-signs With Colts As Restricted Free Agent

Indianapolis – The Indianapolis Colts today announced that restricted free agent tight end Mo Alie-Cox has signed his tender.
Alie-Cox, 6-5, 267 pounds, has appeared in 40 career games (nine starts) in four seasons (2017-20) with Indianapolis and has caught 46 passes for 620 yards and four touchdowns. He has played in three postseason contests (two starts) and has caught four passes for 32 yards. Alie-Cox was originally signed by the Colts as an undrafted free agent on April 20, 2017.
In 2020, Alie-Cox played in 15 games (career-high six starts) and established career highs in receptions (31) and receiving yards (394) while tying his career high in touchdowns (two). He started one postseason contest and caught four passes for 32 yards.