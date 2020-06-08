Mike Adams, Frank Gore Named To NFL 2010s 'All-Underrated Team'

Frank Gore: San Francisco (2005-14), Indianapolis (2015-17), Miami (2018), Buffalo (2019), New York Jets (2020)

Fantasy football will make the running back and wide receivers well-known, but Gore has been so consistent throughout his entire Hall of Fame career.

Since 2010, Gore has had five 1,000-yard rushing seasons and seven 900-yard rushing seasons. In the decade, Gore ranks second in rushing yards with 9,786 and 10th in rushing touchdowns with 47.

He's finished in the top-10 league-wide in rushing attempts seven seasons (including 2013-17), and his 3,548 rushing attempts and 15,347 rushing yards both rank first among active running backs in the NFL. His 95 career touchdowns (receiving and rushing) puts him 25th on the all-time list.

He's a five-time Pro-Bowler who was named to the NFL's 2010s all-decade team. Still, when people talk about the great running backs in the game, Gore's name doesn't quite garner the same level of chatter as his younger contemporaries like Ezekiel Elliott, Saquon Barkley, Alvin Kamara, and so forth.