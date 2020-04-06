Former Colts Running Back Frank Gore Named To NFL 2010s All-Decade Team

INDIANAPOLIS — Add yet another accomplishment to Frank Gore's Hall of Fame plaque.

The National Football League and the Pro Football Hall of Fame today announced its 2010s All-Decade Teams on offense, defense and special teams, and Gore, the Indianapolis Colts' top running back from 2015-17, made the cut.

Gore joined the Colts as a free agent in 2015 after 10 outstanding seasons with the San Francisco 49ers, where he was a five-time Pro Bowl selection.

In his three seasons in Indy, Gore would showcase his trademark toughness and consistency time and time again; in all, he played, and started, in all 48 games over that span and had 784 rushing attempts for 2,953 yards and 13 touchdowns, as well as 101 receptions for 789 yards and another six scores through the air.

That averages out to a solid 261 carries for 984 yards and about four touchdowns on the ground per season, with another 34 receptions for 263 yards and two scores per year in the passing game.

In his time in Indianapolis, Gore was able to dramatically climb the league's all-time rushing charts, reaching fifth on the list by the time he departed in free agency during the 2018 offseason.

Gore, who is currently a free agent, has since climbed up to third all-time in rushing (15,347 yards) after two more productive seasons with the Miami Dolphins and the Buffalo Bills.

During the 2010s decade, Gore played in 153 total games with 144 starts with the 49ers, Colts, Dolphins and Bills, and had 2,380 rushing attempts for 9,786 yards (4.1 yards per carry) with 47 touchdowns; he added another 244 receptions for 2,065 yards and 11 touchdowns through the air. He ranked first among all running backs in the decade in rushing attempts, and second in rushing yards.

The 55-member 2010s All-Decade Team is the result of votes cast over the last several weeks by the Pro Football Hall of Fame's 48-member selection committee, according to a release. Only players who received at least one selection to a Pro Bowl, Associated Press All-Pro team or Pro Football Writers of America all-conference team during the 2010-19 seasons were eligible.

Joining Gore on the All-Decade Team on offense were: wide receivers Antonio Brown, Larry Fitzgerald, Calvin Johnson and Julio Jones; tight ends Rob Gronkowski and Travis Kelce; tackles Jason Peters, Tyron Smith, Joe Staley and Joe Thomas (unanimous); guards Jahri Evans, Logan Mankins, Zack Martin and Marshal Yanda (unanimous); centers Alex Mack and Maurice Pouncey; quarterbacks Tom Brady (unanimous) and Aaron Rodgers; running backs Gore, Marshawn Lynch, LeSean McCoy and Adrian Peterson (unanimous); and flex selection Darren Sproles.

All-Decade Team selections on defense were: defensive ends Calais Campbell, Cameron Jordan, Julius Peppers and J.J. Watt (unanimous); defensive tackles Geno Atkins, Fletcher Cox, Aaron Donald (unanimous) and Ndamukong Suh; linebackers Chandler Jones, Luke Kuechly, Khalil Mack, Von Miller (unanimous), Bobby Wagner and Patrick Willis; cornerbacks Patrick Peterson, Darrelle Revis and Richard Sherman; safeties Eric Berry and Earl Thomas; and defensive backs Chris Harris and Tyrann Mathieu.

All-Decade Team specialists selections were: punters Johnny Hekker and Shane Lechler; kickers Stephen Gostkowski and Justin Tucker (unanimous); punt returners Tyreek Hill and Darren Sproles; and kick returners Devin Hester and Cordarrelle Patterson.