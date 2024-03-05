Colts place non-exclusive franchise tag on WR Michael Pittman Jr. 

The Colts on Tuesday placed the non-exclusive franchise tag on wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr.

Pittman in 2023 became the fourth player in franchise history to have at least 100 receptions and 1,000 receiving yards in a season, joining wide receivers Marvin Harrison and Reggie Wayne and tight end Dallas Clark. He set career highs in targets (156), receptions (109) and receiving yards (1,152), and also had the longest reception of his career, a 75-yard touchdown in Week 7 against the Cleveland Browns.

Those 109 receptions ranked fifth in the NFL, while Pittman was 14th in yards.

Since joining the Colts in the second round (No. 34 overall) of the 2020 NFL Draft, Pittman has 336 receptions on 487 targets for 3,662 yards with 15 touchdowns over 62 games. He's had two 1,000-yard seasons (2021, 2023) and caught 99 passes in 2022. His 296 receptions from 2021-2023 are seventh-most in the NFL.