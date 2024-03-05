 Skip to main content
Indianapolis Colts
Advertising

Roster Moves

Presented by

Colts place non-exclusive franchise tag on WR Michael Pittman Jr. 

Pittman set career highs in receptions (109) and receiving yards (1,152) in 2023. 

Mar 05, 2024 at 03:13 PM
2023_headshot_stankevitz_02
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

1920x1080

The Colts on Tuesday placed the non-exclusive franchise tag on wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr.

Pittman in 2023 became the fourth player in franchise history to have at least 100 receptions and 1,000 receiving yards in a season, joining wide receivers Marvin Harrison and Reggie Wayne and tight end Dallas Clark. He set career highs in targets (156), receptions (109) and receiving yards (1,152), and also had the longest reception of his career, a 75-yard touchdown in Week 7 against the Cleveland Browns.

Those 109 receptions ranked fifth in the NFL, while Pittman was 14th in yards.

Since joining the Colts in the second round (No. 34 overall) of the 2020 NFL Draft, Pittman has 336 receptions on 487 targets for 3,662 yards with 15 touchdowns over 62 games. He's had two 1,000-yard seasons (2021, 2023) and caught 99 passes in 2022. His 296 receptions from 2021-2023 are seventh-most in the NFL.

This is the first time the Colts have used the franchise tag since placing it on punter Pat McAfee in 2013.

Coming Soon: 2024 Schedule Release

Be the first to see the Colts 2024 schedule and get VIP ticket presale access by joining the Colts Official Priority List here.

Gallery: Michael Pittman Jr.

View some of the top photos of wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr.

11 WR Michael Pittman Jr.
1 / 52

11 WR Michael Pittman Jr.

© Indianapolis Colts
11 WR Michael Pittman Jr.
2 / 52

11 WR Michael Pittman Jr.

© Indianapolis Colts
11 WR Michael Pittman Jr.
3 / 52

11 WR Michael Pittman Jr.

© Indianapolis Colts
11 WR Michael Pittman Jr.
4 / 52

11 WR Michael Pittman Jr.

© Indianapolis Colts
11 WR Michael Pittman Jr.
5 / 52

11 WR Michael Pittman Jr.

© Indianapolis Colts
11 WR Michael Pittman Jr.
6 / 52

11 WR Michael Pittman Jr.

© Indianapolis Colts
11 WR Michael Pittman Jr.
7 / 52

11 WR Michael Pittman Jr.

© Indianapolis Colts
11 WR Michael Pittman Jr.
8 / 52

11 WR Michael Pittman Jr.

© Indianapolis Colts
11 WR Michael Pittman Jr.
9 / 52

11 WR Michael Pittman Jr.

© Indianapolis Colts
11 WR Michael Pittman Jr.
10 / 52

11 WR Michael Pittman Jr.

© Indianapolis Colts
11 WR Michael Pittman Jr.
11 / 52

11 WR Michael Pittman Jr.

© Indianapolis Colts
11 WR Michael Pittman Jr.
12 / 52

11 WR Michael Pittman Jr.

© Indianapolis Colts
11 WR Michael Pittman Jr.
13 / 52

11 WR Michael Pittman Jr.

© Indianapolis Colts
11 WR Michael Pittman Jr.
14 / 52

11 WR Michael Pittman Jr.

© Indianapolis Colts
11 WR Michael Pittman Jr.,
15 / 52

11 WR Michael Pittman Jr.,

11 WR Michael Pittman Jr., #7 WR Ethan Fernea
16 / 52

11 WR Michael Pittman Jr., #7 WR Ethan Fernea

© Indianapolis Colts
11 WR Michael Pittman Jr.
17 / 52

11 WR Michael Pittman Jr.

© Indianapolis Colts
11 WR Michael Pittman Jr.
18 / 52

11 WR Michael Pittman Jr.

© Indianapolis Colts
11 WR Michael Pittman Jr.
19 / 52

11 WR Michael Pittman Jr.

© Indianapolis Colts
11 WR Michael Pittman Jr.
20 / 52

11 WR Michael Pittman Jr.

© Indianapolis Colts
11 WR Michael Pittman Jr. , 83 TE Kylen Granson
21 / 52

11 WR Michael Pittman Jr. , 83 TE Kylen Granson

© Indianapolis Colts
11 WR Michael Pittman Jr.
22 / 52

11 WR Michael Pittman Jr.

© Indianapolis Colts
11 WR Michael Pittman Jr.
23 / 52

11 WR Michael Pittman Jr.

./© Indianapolis Colts
11 WR Michael Pittman Jr.
24 / 52

11 WR Michael Pittman Jr.

© Indianapolis Colts
1 WR Josh Downs , 11 WR Michael Pittman Jr.
25 / 52

1 WR Josh Downs , 11 WR Michael Pittman Jr.

© Indianapolis Colts
11 WR Michael Pittman Jr.
26 / 52

11 WR Michael Pittman Jr.

© Indianapolis Colts
11 WR Michael Pittman Jr.
27 / 52

11 WR Michael Pittman Jr.

© Indianapolis Colts
11 WR Michael Pittman Jr.
28 / 52

11 WR Michael Pittman Jr.

© Indianapolis Colts
11 WR Michael Pittman Jr.
29 / 52

11 WR Michael Pittman Jr.

© Indianapolis Colts
11 WR Michael Pittman Jr.
30 / 52

11 WR Michael Pittman Jr.

© Indianapolis Colts
11 WR Michael Pittman Jr.
31 / 52

11 WR Michael Pittman Jr.

© Indianapolis Colts
11 WR Michael Pittman Jr.
32 / 52

11 WR Michael Pittman Jr.

© Indianapolis Colts
11 WR Michael Pittman Jr.
33 / 52

11 WR Michael Pittman Jr.

© Indianapolis Colts
11 WR Michael Pittman Jr.
34 / 52

11 WR Michael Pittman Jr.

© Indianapolis Colts
11 WR Michael Pittman Jr., Reggie Wayne Wide Receivers
35 / 52

11 WR Michael Pittman Jr., Reggie Wayne Wide Receivers

© Indianapolis Colts
11 WR Michael Pittman Jr.
36 / 52

11 WR Michael Pittman Jr.

© Indianapolis Colts
11 WR Michael Pittman Jr.
37 / 52

11 WR Michael Pittman Jr.

© Indianapolis Colts
11 WR Michael Pittman Jr.
38 / 52

11 WR Michael Pittman Jr.

© Indianapolis Colts
11 WR Michael Pittman Jr.
39 / 52

11 WR Michael Pittman Jr.

© Indianapolis Colts
11 WR Michael Pittman Jr.
40 / 52

11 WR Michael Pittman Jr.

© Indianapolis Colts
11 WR Michael Pittman Jr.
41 / 52

11 WR Michael Pittman Jr.

© Indianapolis Colts
11 WR Michael Pittman Jr.
42 / 52

11 WR Michael Pittman Jr.

© Indianapolis Colts
11 WR Michael Pittman Jr.
43 / 52

11 WR Michael Pittman Jr.

© Indianapolis Colts
11 WR Michael Pittman Jr.
44 / 52

11 WR Michael Pittman Jr.

© Indianapolis Colts
11 WR Michael Pittman Jr.
45 / 52

11 WR Michael Pittman Jr.

© Indianapolis Colts
11 WR Michael Pittman Jr.
46 / 52

11 WR Michael Pittman Jr.

© Indianapolis Colts
11 WR Michael Pittman Jr.
47 / 52

11 WR Michael Pittman Jr.

© Indianapolis Colts
11 WR Michael Pittman Jr.
48 / 52

11 WR Michael Pittman Jr.

© Indianapolis Colts
11 WR Michael Pittman Jr.
49 / 52

11 WR Michael Pittman Jr.

© Indianapolis Colts
11 WR Michael Pittman Jr.
50 / 52

11 WR Michael Pittman Jr.

© Indianapolis Colts
11 WR Michael Pittman Jr.
51 / 52

11 WR Michael Pittman Jr.

© Indianapolis Colts
11 WR Michael Pittman Jr.
52 / 52

11 WR Michael Pittman Jr.

© Indianapolis Colts
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Colts sign C Jack Anderson to contract extension

The Colts made the roster move on Tuesday. 
news

Colts sign WR Terrell Bynum to reserve/future contract

The Colts made the roster move on Wednesday. 
news

Colts sign 3 to reserve/future contracts

The Colts made the roster moves on Tuesday. 
news

Colts sign 9 to reserve/future contracts, 4 to one-year contract extensions, waive CB Tony Brown 

The Colts made the roster moves on Monday.
news

Colts sign WR Juwann Winfree to 53-man roster from practice squad, sign TE Eric Tomlinson to practice squad

The Colts made the roster moves on Tuesday.
news

Colts elevate WR Ethan Fernea and LB Liam Anderson to active roster from practice squad for Week 17 game against Las Vegas Raiders

The Colts made the roster moves on Saturday.
news

Colts sign LB Austin Ajiake to practice squad 

The Colts made the roster move on Thursday. 
news

Colts place S Julian Blackmon on injured reserve, sign S Henry Black to 53-man roster from Steelers practice squad

The Colts made the roster move on Tuesday. 
news

Colts elevate WR Ethan Fernea and T Jared Veldheer to the active roster from the practice squad for Sunday's game against the Atlanta Falcons

The Colts made the roster moves on Saturday.
news

Colts sign CB Chris Lammons to 53-man roster from practice squad

The Colts made the roster move on Friday. 
news

Colts sign RB Tyler Goodson to 53-man roster from practice squad; sign DE Zach McCloud, WR Jaydon Mickens, WR Juwann Winfree to practice squad; release G Lewis Kidd from practice squad

The Colts made the roster moves on Tuesday. Additionally on Tuesday, the Colts placed cornerback Tony Brown and wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie on the Reserve/Suspended list for three games for conduct detrimental to the team.
2024 Season Tickets - Now Available!

2024 Season Tickets - Now Available!

Season Tickets for the 2024 Season are available now! Get access to the best seating locations, best pricing, and best benefits as a Colts Season Ticket Member!

Learn more Explore 3D Seat Viewer
Advertising