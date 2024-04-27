 Skip to main content
Indianapolis Colts
Micah Abraham plays with chip on his shoulders

Abraham said he makes up for his lack of size by having speed and a lot of ball production.

Apr 27, 2024
Raven Moore

What cornerback Micah Abraham may lack in size, he makes up for remarkable ball production.

In his five seasons with Marshall, Abraham picked off 12 passes, with the last 10 coming over the past two years.

"I'm obviously someone they'll say is undersized, but I'm someone who plays with a chip on his shoulder," Abraham said. "I'm someone who has to be and excel in different areas because of that. So, one of the things I can bring is obviously my speed, my game IQ and just ball production."

Abraham is 5-foot-10 and 185 pounds, but plays much bigger than his frame.

At Marshall, he had 150 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, 43 pass break-ups and a forced fumble.

Going up against larger wide receivers didn't prove troublesome either, as Abraham held opposing quarterbacks to a 75.4 passer rating when targeting him in coverage in 2023.

"I wish I was taller, but you can't do much about that one," Abraham said. "So again, you got to excel in different areas and be better than most. I'm never the one to shy away from anything whether it's getting the ball in the air or making a tackle."

No strangers to having smaller cornerbacks on their roster, the Colts selected Abraham with the No. 201 pick in the sixth round.

2024 Colts Draft Class: Micah Abraham, CB, Marshall

The Colts selected Marshall cornerback Micah Abraham in the sixth round (No. 201 overall) of the 2024 NFL Draft on Saturday.

Marshall defensive back Micah Abraham (6) plays during an NCAA football game against Middle Tennessee on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, in Murfreesboro, Tenn.
Marshall defensive back Micah Abraham (6) plays during an NCAA football game against Middle Tennessee on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, in Murfreesboro, Tenn.

Louisiana-Lafayette running back Montrell Johnson (4) is brought down by Marshall defensive back Micah Abraham (6) in the first half of the New Orleans Bowl NCAA football game in New Orleans, Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021.
Louisiana-Lafayette running back Montrell Johnson (4) is brought down by Marshall defensive back Micah Abraham (6) in the first half of the New Orleans Bowl NCAA football game in New Orleans, Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021.

Louisiana-Lafayette running back Montrell Johnson (4) is tackled by Marshall defensive back Micah Abraham (6) in the first half of the New Orleans Bowl NCAA football game in New Orleans, Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021.
Louisiana-Lafayette running back Montrell Johnson (4) is tackled by Marshall defensive back Micah Abraham (6) in the first half of the New Orleans Bowl NCAA football game in New Orleans, Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021.

Louisiana-Lafayette wide receiver Michael Jefferson (8) pulls in a long pass play against Marshall defensive back Micah Abraham (6) in the second half of the New Orleans Bowl NCAA football game in New Orleans, Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021.
Louisiana-Lafayette wide receiver Michael Jefferson (8) pulls in a long pass play against Marshall defensive back Micah Abraham (6) in the second half of the New Orleans Bowl NCAA football game in New Orleans, Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021.

Louisiana-Lafayette wide receiver Michael Jefferson pulls in a pass against Marshall defensive back Micah Abraham in the second half of the New Orleans Bowl NCAA football game in New Orleans, Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021.
Louisiana-Lafayette wide receiver Michael Jefferson pulls in a pass against Marshall defensive back Micah Abraham in the second half of the New Orleans Bowl NCAA football game in New Orleans, Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021.

Louisiana-Lafayette running back Montrell Johnson (4) carries against Marshall defensive back Micah Abraham (6) in the first half of the New Orleans Bowl NCAA football game in New Orleans, Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021.
Louisiana-Lafayette running back Montrell Johnson (4) carries against Marshall defensive back Micah Abraham (6) in the first half of the New Orleans Bowl NCAA football game in New Orleans, Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021.

Marshall defensive back Micah Abraham celebrates a sacks against Notre Dame during the first half of an NCAA college football game in South Bend, Ind., Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022.
Marshall defensive back Micah Abraham celebrates a sacks against Notre Dame during the first half of an NCAA college football game in South Bend, Ind., Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022.

Marshall defensive back Micah Abraham (6) plays against Middle Tennessee during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, in Murfreesboro, Tenn.
Marshall defensive back Micah Abraham (6) plays against Middle Tennessee during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, in Murfreesboro, Tenn.

Appalachian State wide receiver Kaedin Robinson (2) attempts to break a tackle by Marshall defensive back Micah Abraham (6) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, in Boone, N.C.
Appalachian State wide receiver Kaedin Robinson (2) attempts to break a tackle by Marshall defensive back Micah Abraham (6) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, in Boone, N.C.

Marshall defensive back Micah Abraham (6) reacts to a penalty call during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Appalachian State, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, in Boone, N.C.
Marshall defensive back Micah Abraham (6) reacts to a penalty call during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Appalachian State, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, in Boone, N.C.

Marshall defensive back Micah Abraham (6) reacts to a penalty call during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Appalachian State, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, in Boone, N.C.
Marshall defensive back Micah Abraham (6) reacts to a penalty call during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Appalachian State, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, in Boone, N.C.

Marshall defensive back Micah Abraham deflects a pass away from Appalachian State wide receiver Kaedin Robinson (2) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, in Boone, N.C.
Marshall defensive back Micah Abraham deflects a pass away from Appalachian State wide receiver Kaedin Robinson (2) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, in Boone, N.C.

Georgia Southern wide receiver Jaylon Barden, right, catches a pass as Marshall defensive back Micah Abraham (6) defends during the second half of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Huntington, W.Va.
Georgia Southern wide receiver Jaylon Barden, right, catches a pass as Marshall defensive back Micah Abraham (6) defends during the second half of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Huntington, W.Va.

Georgia Southern wide receiver Jaylon Barden, right, catches a pass as Marshall defensive back Micah Abraham (6) defends during the second half of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Huntington, W.Va.
Georgia Southern wide receiver Jaylon Barden, right, catches a pass as Marshall defensive back Micah Abraham (6) defends during the second half of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Huntington, W.Va.

This isn't the first time Abraham's family was able to celebrate a loved one getting drafted.

His father Donnie was taken in the third round of the 1996 NFL Draft by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He played cornerback and made the Pro Bowl in 2000.

"My dad was one of the dads who kind of just let me kind of choose my path of what sports I wanted to play. Obviously, football was the one I chose," Abraham said. "My cousin was Tim Jennings who actually played for the Colts and I got a dad who played in the NFL for nine years. So, just growing up and having different role models was good for me just to find my love and passion for the game.

Though Micah was unable to celebrate getting drafted with his father today, he said his dad made sure to give him some words of wisdom as he waited to receive the life-changing phone call.

"His biggest thing was you're gonna get an opportunity," Abraham said. "You made plays, you have the film for it. You're gonna get the opportunity. It's not about when, it's about what you do with it when you get it."

