Micah Abraham plays with chip on his shoulders

What cornerback Micah Abraham may lack in size, he makes up for remarkable ball production.
In his five seasons with Marshall, Abraham picked off 12 passes, with the last 10 coming over the past two years.
"I'm obviously someone they'll say is undersized, but I'm someone who plays with a chip on his shoulder," Abraham said. "I'm someone who has to be and excel in different areas because of that. So, one of the things I can bring is obviously my speed, my game IQ and just ball production."
Abraham is 5-foot-10 and 185 pounds, but plays much bigger than his frame.
At Marshall, he had 150 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, 43 pass break-ups and a forced fumble.
Going up against larger wide receivers didn't prove troublesome either, as Abraham held opposing quarterbacks to a 75.4 passer rating when targeting him in coverage in 2023.
"I wish I was taller, but you can't do much about that one," Abraham said. "So again, you got to excel in different areas and be better than most. I'm never the one to shy away from anything whether it's getting the ball in the air or making a tackle."
No strangers to having smaller cornerbacks on their roster, the Colts selected Abraham with the No. 201 pick in the sixth round.
The Colts selected Marshall cornerback Micah Abraham in the sixth round (No. 201 overall) of the 2024 NFL Draft on Saturday.
This isn't the first time Abraham's family was able to celebrate a loved one getting drafted.
His father Donnie was taken in the third round of the 1996 NFL Draft by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He played cornerback and made the Pro Bowl in 2000.
"My dad was one of the dads who kind of just let me kind of choose my path of what sports I wanted to play. Obviously, football was the one I chose," Abraham said. "My cousin was Tim Jennings who actually played for the Colts and I got a dad who played in the NFL for nine years. So, just growing up and having different role models was good for me just to find my love and passion for the game.
Though Micah was unable to celebrate getting drafted with his father today, he said his dad made sure to give him some words of wisdom as he waited to receive the life-changing phone call.
"His biggest thing was you're gonna get an opportunity," Abraham said. "You made plays, you have the film for it. You're gonna get the opportunity. It's not about when, it's about what you do with it when you get it."