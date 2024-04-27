Micah Abraham plays with chip on his shoulders

What cornerback Micah Abraham may lack in size, he makes up for remarkable ball production.

In his five seasons with Marshall, Abraham picked off 12 passes, with the last 10 coming over the past two years.

"I'm obviously someone they'll say is undersized, but I'm someone who plays with a chip on his shoulder," Abraham said. "I'm someone who has to be and excel in different areas because of that. So, one of the things I can bring is obviously my speed, my game IQ and just ball production."

Abraham is 5-foot-10 and 185 pounds, but plays much bigger than his frame.

At Marshall, he had 150 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, 43 pass break-ups and a forced fumble.

Going up against larger wide receivers didn't prove troublesome either, as Abraham held opposing quarterbacks to a 75.4 passer rating when targeting him in coverage in 2023.

"I wish I was taller, but you can't do much about that one," Abraham said. "So again, you got to excel in different areas and be better than most. I'm never the one to shy away from anything whether it's getting the ball in the air or making a tackle."