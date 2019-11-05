Colts Quick Scouting Report: Week 10 Vs. Miami Dolphins

THIS WEEK

This game could very well be shaped by the absences of several players who participated for the respective teams just last week. Colts' starting quarterback Jacoby Brissett was knocked out of last week's game with a sprained left MCL in his knee and was replaced by Brian Hoyer. Brissett's status for this week is up in the air. Colts receiver T.Y. Hilton is expected to remain out this week while nursing a calf injury while Parris Campbell suffered a hand injury and will miss some time. For the Dolphins, Williams, their leading receiver, suffered a knee injury against the Jets and is expected to miss the rest of the season, while Walton has been suspended for the next four games for violating the NFL's conduct and substance abuse policy.

Dolphins' Passing Game

Without Williams, Fitzpatrick will primarily have Parker, Gesicki and Grant to throw to. That factors in the departure of running back Kenyan Drake, who is second on the team in carries and fourth in pass targets although he was traded to the Arizona Cardinals last week. Overall, the Dolphins struggle to protect the quarterback and now are at risk of having their receivers take slightly longer to get open with the loss of Williams.

The Colts' defense, meanwhile, has been hot lately. In the last four games, they are allowing just 18.8 points per game, 232 passing yards and have 11 sacks. One thing that will bear monitoring is the status of starting cornerback Pierre Desir, who missed last week with a hamstring injury. In his absence, though, rookie Marvell Tell III did so well that he made Pro Football Focus' "NFL Week 9 Team of the Week."

QB Ryan Fitzpatrick — 61.1 percent completions, 1,195 yards, 6.8 YPA, 8 TD, 7 INT, 14 sacks

WR Preston Williams — 32 catches (60 targets), 428 yards (13.4 avg.), 3 TD

WR DeVante Parker — 28 catches (52 targets), 400 yards (14.3 avg.), 4 TD

TE Mike Gesicki — 21 catches (31 targets), 248 yards (11.8 avg.)

WR Jakeem Grant — 14 catches (27 targets), 117 yards (8.4 avg.)

Dolphins' Run Game

The Dolphins' run game, while it cannot be overlooked, has proven to this point to be containable. Without Walton and Drake, all other Dolphins ball carriers have totaled 63 carries for 135 yards (2.1 avg.) and three touchdowns. Sixty-four of those yards and one of those touchdowns are from pocket-passing quarterbacks.

The Colts have been great against the run lately as opponents average 22.8 carries for 84.8 yards (3.7 avg.) and two total touchdowns over their last four games.

RB Mark Walton — 53 carries, 201 yards (3.8 avg.)

RB Kalen Ballage — 35 carries, 70 yards (2.0 avg.), 2 TD

QB Ryan Fitzpatrick — 20 carries, 51 yards (2.5 avg.), 1 TD

QB Josh Rosen — 3 carries, 13 yards (4.3 avg.)

Colts' Passing Game

Will it be Brissett or Hoyer this week? Regardless, the Colts' passing game should have some success. While it may not be voluminous (we'll get to that in a moment), it should be efficient. The Dolphins' defense ranks near the bottom of the league in several passing categories, including 20th overall (251.6 YPG), tied-23rd in completion percentage (67.1), 26th in pass plays of 20-plus yards (34), tied-27th in interceptions (3), tied-28th in passing touchdowns (19), 29th in yards per pass attempt, 29th in passer rating and 30th in sacks. With all that in consideration, Miami lost its best defender, cornerback Xavien Howard, for the season to a knee injury two weeks ago. Howard had a pair of interceptions against the Colts in a Week 12 matchup last season.

Without Hilton and Campbell, either Brissett or Hoyer will likely lean heavily on receiver Zach Pascal, tight ends Jack Doyle and Eric Ebron and running back Nyheim Hines in the passing game. Receivers Chester Rogers and Deon Cain will likely be expected to step up as well.

QB Jacoby Brissett — 64.8 percent completions, 1,649 yards, 7.0 YPA, 14 TD, 3 INT, 12 sacks

WR T.Y. Hilton — 32 catches (46 targets), 360 yards (11.3 avg.), 5 TD

TE Jack Doyle — 24 catches (34 targets), 232 yards (9.7 avg.), 3 TD

TE Eric Ebron — 18 catches (31 targets), 248 yards (13.8 avg.), 3 TD

RB Nyheim Hines — 23 catches (29 targets), 188 yards (8.2 avg.)

Colts' Run Game

Whether it's a quarterback with a banged-up knee or his backup under center against the Dolphins, the plan might be to fire up the run game. Miami's opponent has run for at least 100 yards in all but two games, which includes two games of more than 235 yards. The Colts, on the other hand, have five games with at least 100 rushing yards including three of those being at least 150 yards.

The Colts' running backs, led by Marlon Mack who is on pace for over 1,300 rushing yards, are a deep, effective group. While Mack ranks ninth in the league in rushing, Jordan Wilkins's yards per carry ranks third in the NFL among players with at least 20 carries, and Hines ranks 13th in the NFL in PFF receiving grade among running backs.

Despite the injuries, the Colts should still have an edge on offense vs. defense, as they rank third in red-zone offense (67.9 percent) while the Dolphins are 28th in that area defensively.