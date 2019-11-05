Colts' Kenny Moore II & Marvell Tell III Make Pro Football Focus' Week 9 'Team Of The Week'

Although the Indianapolis Colts lost, 26-24, to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, two of their cornerbacks landed on Pro Football Focus' "NFL Week 9 Team of the Week;" several other Colts players also graded well in the matchup.

Nov 05, 2019 at 09:26 AM
Arthur_Jake
Jake Arthur

Colts.com Contributor

110319_ind-pit-moore-int
Indianapolis Colts

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts lost a heartbreaker on Sunday, as they fell by a score of 26-24 to the host Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field.

Despite the loss there were some positives to take away from this contest, especially considering starting quarterback Jacoby Brissett was forced out early in the second quarter with a knee injury, and the team entered the game without starting wide receiver T.Y. Hilton and top cornerback Pierre Desir. Through all of this, the Colts still had a shot to win it in the final minutes, but just couldn't get the job done this time around.

Although there were 50 combined points in this matchup, this game spawned four members of Pro Football Focus' "NFL Week 9 Team of the Week" on defense. There were also several other members of the Colts to rank highly in PFF's weekly grades.

In order of highest grade first, here are the Colts players who earned top-10 grades at their respective positions on Sunday:

Kenny Moore II and Marvell Tell III

Cornerback No. 1 (86.6 [62 snaps, 98 percent]) and No. 2 (83.8 [37 snaps, 59 percent]), respectively.

It's not such a bad thing when two of your top three cornerbacks for the game make the "Team of the Week," earning the two best cornerback grades across the league in the process.

Moore II earned his highest grade of the season, also collecting his first interception of the year when he was on the spot to collect a tipped pass off of the hands of JuJu Smith-Schuster, returning it 35 yards. On the day, Moore II was credited with eight tackles, one interception and one pass breakup. PFF also logged him with two quarterback hurries, seven "stops" — which constitutes a "failure" by the offense — and only 19 yards allowed on three defended receptions. Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph had a passer rating of just 44.8 while targeting Moore II. Per PFF:

"Moore had a strong day against the run and in coverage in Pittsburgh this week. He recorded seven defensive stops, allowed just 19 yards in coverage and logged an interception on Sunday."

Tel III, the Colts' fifth-round project who has converted from college safety to pro cornerback, made a big impression against Pittsburgh, also earning his highest grade of the season. The Colts very much needed Tell III to step up like he did, as Desir's absence took the Colts' best lengthy cornerback option off the table. Tell III allowed 3-of-5 targets for just 26 yards, including two stops. In all, he totaled four tackles, one forced fumble and one pass breakup. Per PFF:

"Opposite of Moore, rookie USC product Tell got the nod at outside cornerback with Pierre Desir out with an injury. Tell allowed just three receptions from five targets for 26 yards en route to an impressive coverage grade."

Justin Houston

Edge Defender tied-No. 3 (85.3), 43 snaps (68 percent)

On the television broadcast on Sunday, the announcers mentioned how the Colts had yet to get to Rudolph, and shortly thereafter Houston came through with a strip-sack, his fifth sack in the last four games... for a safety, no less.

Houston has been paying dividends for the Colts this season, leading them in sacks and terrorizing quarterbacks. That was no different against the Steelers — he totaled three tackles (one for loss), one sack, one forced fumble, one quarterback hit and one safety. PFF credited him with two quarterback pressures and one stop.

Brian Hoyer

Quarterback No. 5 (81.8), 56 snaps (79 percent)

After Brissett went down with a sprained MCL in his left knee during the second quarter, Hoyer was thrust into the lineup and did an admirable job considering he was acquired right before the regular season began.

The 11-year veteran went 17-of-26 passing (65.4 percent) for 168 yards (6.5 YPA), three touchdowns, one interception, four sacks and a passer rating of 105.9. He also ran once for six yards. After his first pass attempt of the game went for an 11-yard touchdown to tight end Jack Doyle, Hoyer's fourth pass was intercepted by Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick and returned 96 yards for a touchdown. Hoyer shook it off and bounced back to post the highest quarterback grade of the season for the Colts, leading three of their four scoring drives.

His three touchdown passes tied his career high, which he reached five times previously. It is, however, his first occurrence since Week 13 of 2015.

Zach Pascal

Wide Receiver No. 10 (81.1), 67 snaps (94 percent) | Kick Returner No. 9 (63.5), 10 snaps (38 percent)

It turns out no matter what role you put Zach Pascal in, he's gonna be pretty good. On Sunday, he assumed the role of the Colts' WR1 with Hilton sidelined with a calf injury. Pascal caught five of the six targets thrown his way for 76 yards (15.2 avg.) and his fourth touchdown of the season.

With the Colts down by two points and with 2 1/2 minutes remaining in the game, Pascal drew a 35-yard pass interference penalty, and then two plays later made the acrobatic, 19-yard catch (below) that helped set the Colts up for a potential go-ahead field goal attempt.

Pascal also, in part, resumed his role as the Colts' kickoff returner, logging two returns for 55 yards (27.5 avg.), including a 31-yarder.

Malik Hooker

Safety No. 7 (76.7), 56 snaps (89 percent)

Aside from deterring opposing quarterbacks from testing the Colts downfield and making highlight reel-worthy interceptions, Hooker has become very serviceable as a tackler. In fact, it was an area in Hooker's game that defensive backs coach Alan Williams recently singled out when speaking with reporters.

Against Pittsburgh, Hooker made five tackles, including one for a loss, and three stops according to PFF. On Moore II's interception, it appears Hooker would have been there for the pick himself had the Colts' slot defender not been right there.

Ryan Kelly

Center No. 2 (73.4), 21 snaps (30 percent)

Although a burner limited Kelly to just 21 snaps, it was enough to make him the league's second-highest graded center this week. Kelly saw a significant grade as a runner blocker (83.3) as the Colts ran the ball 13 times for 70 yards (5.4 avg.) in the first half, while Kelly allowed two quarterback hurries and one hit according to PFF. It was an overall rough day in pass protection for the Colts, though, as they allowed five sacks.

Rigoberto Sanchez

Punter No. 10 (61.4), 12 snaps (46 percent)

Sanchez was on his game Sunday, punting three times for both an average and net of 45.0 yards. Two of the three were downed inside Pittsburgh's 20-yard line, including a huge kick downed at the one-yard line (below). Only one of the punts was returned, for zero yards.

On kickoffs, Sanchez kicked five times, three of them going for touchbacks, and the other two being returned for a total of 40 yards. The Steelers' average starting field position was the 21.8-yard line.

Related Content

news

'A Heck Of A Day:' Jelani Woods Posts Career-Best Performance In Return To Lineup

Indianapolis Colts rookie tight end Jelani Woods had missed two straight games with a shoulder injury, but made up for lost time Monday night against the Pittsburgh Steelers, logging career bests with eight receptions for 98 yards.

news

LIVE BLOG: Colts Host Steelers In Week 12 'Monday Night Football' Matchup

The Indianapolis Colts (4-6-1) play host to the Pittsburgh Steelers (3-7) in tonight's Week 12 primetime battle at Lucas Oil Stadium. Here's the live blog from tonight's contest from writer Andrew Walker.

news

Colts DT DeForest Buckner Nominated For 2022 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award

The Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award is given annually to "an NFL player who best demonstrates the qualities of on-field sportsmanship, including fair play, respect for the game and opponents, and integrity in competition."

news

Dwight Freeney, Robert Mathis, Reggie Wayne Named Semifinalists For Pro Football Hall of Fame Class Of 2023

Defensive end Dwight Freeney is a semifinalist in his first year of eligibility, while wide receiver Reggie Wayne and defensive end Robert Mathis are semifinalists for the fourth and second year in a row, respectively.

news

'That's Just The NFL:' Despite Another Strong Performance, Colts' Defense Laments Late-Game Execution In Eagles Loss

The Indianapolis Colts' defense contained the Philadelphia Eagles — one of the best offenses in the league — throughout Sunday's Week 11 contest. But Indy's defensive leaders are disappointed in their execution late in the game, as Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts & Co. were able to steal a come-from-behind victory.

news

Colts Safety Rodney McLeod Jr. Honors University Of Virginia Shooting Victims With Cleats, Prayers And Action To Combat Gun Violence

McLeod is a University of Virginia alum.

news

LIVE BLOG: Colts, Eagles Meet For Week 11 Clash At Lucas Oil Stadium

The Indianapolis Colts (4-5-1) play host to the Philadelphia Eagles (8-1) in today's Week 11 battle at Lucas Oil Stadium. Here's the live blog from today's contest from writer Andrew Walker.

news

How Bobby Okereke Set Up Colts' Win Over Raiders On 3 Plays, And What Those Show About His 2022 Season

If Stephon Gilmore was the closer in the Colts' 25-20 win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, Bobby Okereke was the setup man.

news

'Edgerrin James: A Football Life' Premieres Friday On NFL Network

NFL Films' profile of Pro Football Hall of Fame running back Edgerrin James features interviews with James, Jim Irsay, Peyton Manning, Marvin Harrison, Tony Dungy, Bill Polian and – of course – Trick Daddy.

news

How Three Plays At End Of First Half vs. Raiders Gave Parks Frazier, Jeff Saturday, Colts' Offense 'A Lot Of Confidence'

The Colts' last-second field goal to end the second half was important not just for its impact on the scoreboard in Parks Frazier's playcalling debut.

news

Colts RB Jonathan Taylor Nominated For Week 10 FedEx Ground Player Of The Week

Taylor ripped off a 66-yard touchdown run and had 147 yards on 22 carries in the Colts' 25-20 win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday.

news

Colts 2023 Season Tickets On Sale Today

The Colts 2022 home schedule will feature nine regular season games and one preseason game, including matchups against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Cleveland Browns, as well as perennial AFC South opponents, the Houston Texans, Jacksonville Jaguars and Tennessee Titans.

2023 Season Tickets On Sale Now!

2023 Season Tickets On Sale Now!

Secure the best seats, benefits & more for next season! Be there live for exciting matchups against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and more opponents to be announced soon. Learn more today!

Request Info 3D Seat View
Advertising