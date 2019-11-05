Colts' Kenny Moore II & Marvell Tell III Make Pro Football Focus' Week 9 'Team Of The Week'

Kenny Moore II and Marvell Tell III

Cornerback No. 1 (86.6 [62 snaps, 98 percent]) and No. 2 (83.8 [37 snaps, 59 percent]), respectively.

It's not such a bad thing when two of your top three cornerbacks for the game make the "Team of the Week," earning the two best cornerback grades across the league in the process.

Moore II earned his highest grade of the season, also collecting his first interception of the year when he was on the spot to collect a tipped pass off of the hands of JuJu Smith-Schuster, returning it 35 yards. On the day, Moore II was credited with eight tackles, one interception and one pass breakup. PFF also logged him with two quarterback hurries, seven "stops" — which constitutes a "failure" by the offense — and only 19 yards allowed on three defended receptions. Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph had a passer rating of just 44.8 while targeting Moore II. Per PFF:

"Moore had a strong day against the run and in coverage in Pittsburgh this week. He recorded seven defensive stops, allowed just 19 yards in coverage and logged an interception on Sunday."

Tel III, the Colts' fifth-round project who has converted from college safety to pro cornerback, made a big impression against Pittsburgh, also earning his highest grade of the season. The Colts very much needed Tell III to step up like he did, as Desir's absence took the Colts' best lengthy cornerback option off the table. Tell III allowed 3-of-5 targets for just 26 yards, including two stops. In all, he totaled four tackles, one forced fumble and one pass breakup. Per PFF: