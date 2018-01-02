Meet The Cheerleader Of The Week: Mary Kate

On Sunday, the Colts wrapped up the 2017 season. And Mary Kate wrapped up her second season as a Colts cheerleader.
"It's funny because last year, my rookie season – I was the first Cheerleader of the Week. And this year, I'm the last and it feels appropriate because it's the end of a chapter for me."
It was an unexpected chapter in her life – one that exceeded all expectations.
"I was just like, 'I'm going to go for it and see what happens,'" she says. "My first season, I didn't even know if I was going to try out again. But doing another year just felt natural. It felt like the right thing to do. I think that having the experience of being a rookie and then being a vet has given me everything that I could have ever wanted out of this experience."
Mary Kate's 2018 Colts Cheerleaders Swimsuit Calendar Shoot in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic.
Still, walking away isn't easy.
"I have so many memories here. It's hard to let go of something this special," she says. "All the experiences of this year coupled by the people on this team and just the love that we have for each other, it makes it a lot harder to step away. But it also makes me feel really good that I'm leaving on such a high note."
She's also getting ready for a major life change.
"I got engaged in August, which was very exciting and very unexpected. I didn't think that I would get engaged until after I was done cheering because I have a fulltime job as well. Having that and cheering and planning a wedding, I didn't know if I could handle all that, but here we are and it's happening and we're doing it and it's all working out."
This spring, she'll be joining her fiancée in Denver, where he took a job last fall.
"We have more friends that graduated from Butler that live in Colorado than live in Indiana, which is bizarre. We have a support system there and we were going out there twice a year before he took a job out there because we love the landscape and the sports and all the activities that it offers."
And while there is an NFL team in Denver, cheering for it is not in her plans.
"A lot of people, the first question they ask me when they find out that I'm moving to Denver is, 'Oh, so you're going to audition for the Broncos Cheerleaders, right?' And I say, 'No. I am done.' I wouldn't want to because this has been so special. And I'm also just ready for that new chapter and to focus on some other things."
In the meantime, she's helping to build her legacy on this year's Colts squad.
"I'm already fielding some questions and interest from some girls at Butler about auditioning for the team," she says. "It's just so cool to see the excitement of the girls that could be on the team next and I hope that I'm leaving a legacy that is a good one and inspires people."
Just because she won't be on the team doesn't mean she won't be a part of it – and it doesn't mean the team won't be a part of her.
"You're always part of it. I will come back here and I will come to games. I will keep in touch with all of these girls. They're going to be invited to my wedding. And I couldn't imagine it any other way."
Mary Kate is moving on.
And she's taking the Horseshoe with her.