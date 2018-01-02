Meet The Cheerleader Of The Week: Mary Kate

"It's funny because last year, my rookie season – I was the first Cheerleader of the Week. And this year, I'm the last and it feels appropriate because it's the end of a chapter for me."

"I was just like, 'I'm going to go for it and see what happens,'" she says. "My first season, I didn't even know if I was going to try out again. But doing another year just felt natural. It felt like the right thing to do. I think that having the experience of being a rookie and then being a vet has given me everything that I could have ever wanted out of this experience."