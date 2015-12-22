Meet Sarah: Cheerleader of the Week

You have won three National Dance Alliance titles. How long have you been interested in dance?

Yes, I have! I was lucky enough to be a part of the 13 time National Champion Ladybirds at the University of Louisville. While on the team we won a NDA title in Hip Hop, Open and Team Performance. I have been dancing since the age of three and I have been captivated with it ever since. As soon as I started taking dance class I fell in love with not only the performance aspect, but also the pretty cool costumes that I have worn throughout the years. Dance has always been an outlet for me to express myself through something that I love.

Merry Christmas, how do you plan on spending your day Friday?

I plan on spending lots of time with family and friends on Friday. I will be traveling up north this week to a little town in Michigan's Thumb region. But first, we're making a pit stop at Bronner's CHRISTmas Wonderland in Frankenmuth, Michigan. It is home to the world's largest Christmas store and truly is a sight to see, especially around the holidays. I am still holding out some hope that I will have a white Christmas up north! A few of my Christmas family traditions include a Christmas Eve service, matching pajamas, and opening one gift on Christmas Eve.

Is there a certain style of dance that you prefer?

My preference of dance style has changed over the years. When I was younger, I loved lyrical dances; I always had a lyrical solo. However as my dance career has progressed, I've grown very fond of jazz and stylized routines. I enjoy these styles because they typically have a great crowd reaction, which always makes it very fun to perform. When the crowd and fans can enjoy our routines as much as we do, it really makes you appreciate the performance that much more.

Any big items that you want from Santa this year?

There's not much on my Christmas list this year. I would just like to enjoy the holidays with my friends and family. However, I would like a Colts win on Sunday!

As the year comes to an end, what is your most memorable experience from your rookie year?

I have to pick just one? My rookie season has been filled with so many memorable experiences, ranging from being able to help announce a draft pick, performing in the Indy 500 parade, and traveling to Mexico to shoot our swimsuit calendar. Although all of those were life-changing experiences, there is still one that stands out the most in my mind. That experience came after our Week 4 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. Not only was it a great game, but it was also my first time experiencing a win as a Colts Cheerleader. We all know how electrifying Lucas Oil Stadium is after a Colts win, but it was just that much crazier being in the position that I am so lucky to be in. I can honestly say that I wouldn't trade that for anything in the world.