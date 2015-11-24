Meet Leslie Ann: Cheerleader of the Week

You were the last cheerleader to shoot for the Colts Cheerleaders Swimsuit Calendar! What was going through your mind at this time?

First off, I was in paradise in the amazing Cancun, Mexico so it was a comfortable environment to relax in, especially since hot weather is my favorite. Secondly, I was very nervous because it was my first time out of the country and first time doing a swimsuit shoot! Although I could not dive right in to all of the wonderful desserts our resort had to offer, my cheer sisters gave me great advice as well as Matt Bowen and the entire staff; they all made me feel very in my element and made the shoot a fun experience! I was anxious at first but was happy to hear those words, "It's a Wrap"!

You're obsessed with older houses. What about them do you love most?

Yes! I grew up and was raised in an old farm house that was built in the late 1800's. It's one of those houses that first had horse hair as insulation and if the pool, washer, dryer and AC was all running then it would blow a fuse and we would have to run down to the local hardware store to buy more for the power to turn back on. My mom has a huge influence on my love for older houses; we would always take bike rides and trips even to old historical houses and I fell in love with the architecture, old stair cases, the history/stories of who lived there and even the smell of older houses. History was my favorite subject growing up and I can definitely tell you I will reside in a colonial house that has an intriguing history behind it.

As a rookie, what has been the highlight of your professional NFL cheerleading career thus far?

I would have to say every single second I am with my teammates or wearing my uniform. When you work really hard for something that has been a goal of yours for a long time, you learn to be thankful for every part of it when you accomplish that goal. Every practice my teammates are so encouraging and positive, the outreaches and appearances make me feel like a super hero when I see a fan's face light up over an autograph or picture; on game day, from the tunnel, to the whole crowd singing the National Anthem, and from performing in front of thousands, to praying after the game with my team, win or lose. I am trying to bottle up as much as possible so I can remember the memories not only this year but in many years to come.

How do you plan on spending your Thanksgiving holiday this week? Black Friday Shopping? Cooking with your family?

I plan on spending as much time as possible with my family, friends, dogs and cats back home. Every year since I can remember, my family goes to Bloomington to spend Thanksgiving with my grandparents as well as my aunts, uncles, and cousins. I have a huge family so I plan on it being loud, crazy and tons of food! As for Black Friday Shopping, I have never been and I am not sure I ever want to endure the crazy crowds. I typically don't like to shop anyways, so this girl will be curled up on the couch with some hot cocoa doing some online shopping if need be. And of course I cook with my family! I'd like to think my family has the best cooks around because I never leave hungry or unsatisfied, plus there are always left overs! My mom and myself will be making our traditional pumpkin roll which is probably my favorite holiday dessert.