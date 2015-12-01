Meet Kaiti: Cheerleader of the Week

You graduated from Purdue University with Honors. What was your secret with balancing work and school?

Self discipline and time management! School has always been very important to me, but I also like to stay very involved. While at Purdue, I was on the Golduster Dance Team, Director of Events for my sorority, Alpha Phi, and worked part time as a waitress at McGraw's Steakhouse. Prioritizing and staying organized were essential in order to be successful.

You previously competed in the Miss Indiana USA Pageant. Have pageants always interested you?

The Miss Indiana USA Pageant was actually my very first pageant ever! However, I did have multiple friends that had participated in pageants and encouraged me to try. I always like trying new things and challenging myself so I decided I would go for it. Needless to say, I was extremely surprised and honored to be a semi-finalist.

What was going through your mind when you found out that you were this year's cover girl for the 2015-2016 Indianapolis Colts Cheerleaders Swimsuit Calendar?

AM I DREAMING?! Someone pinch me! I was so surprised! There are so many beautiful women on this team, so it was extremely humbling to see my face on the cover. Every time I see the calendar it still seems surreal.

You recently got a new job, tell us about your new profession!

Yes! I recently got a position as a Sales Representative for a Medical Device company and I absolutely love it! I get to work with Doctors that do peripheral vascular procedures. I look a little different during the day in my scrubs!