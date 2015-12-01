Meet Kaiti: Cheerleader of the Week

I feel extremely blessed to be a Sweetheart of the Horseshoe for a third season. I absolutely love being on this team and I feel so fortunate to have had so many incredible opportunities through this experience. Some of my favorite memories include traveling to Puerto Vallarta and Cancun for our calendar shoots, road tripping to Boston with teammates for the AFC Championship game, cheering in the 2nd largest playoff comeback against Kansas City, being awarded "2015 Most Improved," and skydiving to benefit Canopies for Kids.
Aside from being a cheerleader, I have a full time career as a Medical Device Sales Representative. Time management is definitely always a challenge, but I still try to make as much time as possible for friends and family. I enjoy trying new restaurants, boating, going to country concerts, and cuddling up to watch a Red Box with my boyfriend and puppy.
I would like to thank my amazing family, friends and boyfriend for their continued love and support. I would not be where I am today without them. A big thank you to you, Colts Nation, for being the absolute best fans in the NFL! You are the heartbeat of this team and your passion and energy is what makes my job as a cheerleader so much fun. I also have to give a special thanks to the Colts organization as well as my incredible teammates and coach for making this experience so special and memorable. I am so honored to be on this team!
I cannot wait to see what the rest of this season has in store. Go Colts!
You graduated from Purdue University with Honors. What was your secret with balancing work and school?
Self discipline and time management! School has always been very important to me, but I also like to stay very involved. While at Purdue, I was on the Golduster Dance Team, Director of Events for my sorority, Alpha Phi, and worked part time as a waitress at McGraw's Steakhouse. Prioritizing and staying organized were essential in order to be successful.
You previously competed in the Miss Indiana USA Pageant. Have pageants always interested you?
The Miss Indiana USA Pageant was actually my very first pageant ever! However, I did have multiple friends that had participated in pageants and encouraged me to try. I always like trying new things and challenging myself so I decided I would go for it. Needless to say, I was extremely surprised and honored to be a semi-finalist.
What was going through your mind when you found out that you were this year's cover girl for the 2015-2016 Indianapolis Colts Cheerleaders Swimsuit Calendar?
AM I DREAMING?! Someone pinch me! I was so surprised! There are so many beautiful women on this team, so it was extremely humbling to see my face on the cover. Every time I see the calendar it still seems surreal.
You recently got a new job, tell us about your new profession!
Yes! I recently got a position as a Sales Representative for a Medical Device company and I absolutely love it! I get to work with Doctors that do peripheral vascular procedures. I look a little different during the day in my scrubs!
Finish the sentence: I can't leave home without...
...feeling guilty because my puppy always cries.
Indianapolis Colts Cheerleader: Kaiti