Meet Hannah: Cheerleader of the Week

Your birthday is this week. How do you plan on celebrating?

I can't believe I am turning twenty! Is it weird that the number makes me feel old? On my birthday I actually have my last final for the semester (yay!) and two performances of Yuletide! After the evening show, I plan on going out to dinner with friends who are coming to watch the performance, but other than that it will be a pretty normal day for me.

You starred in ISO's Yuletide Celebration! Tell us about this show and what was your favorite part of this experience?

My whole life I have performed. It feels like home when I'm on a stage and being in Yuletide is no exception to this feeling. The talented Sandi Patti and Jack Everly host the show, with the rest of the cast coming from around the United States. I have had the wonderful opportunity to continue my passion of performing and dancing in this show. My main role is to play Elsa out in the Lobby before the show, and then during the show I am a dancer. My favorite number has to be the tap dancing Santa's. Nothing like doing a 5-minute tap dance in a big Santa Suit!

Would you rather spend time at the warm and sunny beach or in the chilly mountains? And why?

This is a hard one. I love both warm and cold weather and I also love adventure, but I think at the end of the day I would love to relax under the warm sun at a beach. Give me a good book and my music and I will be content all day long.

The most memorable game for you this season has been...

No doubt the breast cancer awareness game in honor of my mom. Breast cancer has affected almost every girl on the squad and we all found someone to dance for during that game. I wasn't thinking about how tired I was or how hot it was, instead I was thinking about how thankful I am to be able to cheer and to have my mom there to watch me.