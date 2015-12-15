Meet Hannah: Cheerleader of the Week

Who's ready for a comeback week? I am so excited to get back on the field Sunday and bring home a win. My name is Hannah and I am this week's Cheerleader of the Week!
This is my second season as a Colts Cheerleader, and I am having the time of my life. Not only have I had the wonderful opportunity of traveling across the country, but I have also been able to connect with the incredible fans that make up Colts Nation! You guys are amazing and make this experience all the better. Aside from cheering for the best team in the NFL, I am currently a college student studying at IUPUI in downtown Indianapolis, work at the best yoga studio in town, The Hot Room Indy, and also perform during the Holiday season with the Indianapolis Symphony in the Yuletide Celebration. Needless to say, I am one busy girl, but I love it all and I am so thankful for every opportunity that comes my way.
With the hectic life I live, there are many people who support me day in and day out and who deserve recognition. I would first like to thank my wonderful parents and older sisters who have shown me how hard work and dedication pay off. My awesome friends, who continue to support me and make me laugh each day. The amazing Colts Organization for allowing me this once in a life-time opportunity and finally God, who makes this all possible.
Well Colts fans, that's a little bit about myself, now let's get excited for this Sunday against the Texans. This is a BIG game and I cannot wait!
Your birthday is this week. How do you plan on celebrating?
I can't believe I am turning twenty! Is it weird that the number makes me feel old? On my birthday I actually have my last final for the semester (yay!) and two performances of Yuletide! After the evening show, I plan on going out to dinner with friends who are coming to watch the performance, but other than that it will be a pretty normal day for me.
You starred in ISO's Yuletide Celebration! Tell us about this show and what was your favorite part of this experience?
My whole life I have performed. It feels like home when I'm on a stage and being in Yuletide is no exception to this feeling. The talented Sandi Patti and Jack Everly host the show, with the rest of the cast coming from around the United States. I have had the wonderful opportunity to continue my passion of performing and dancing in this show. My main role is to play Elsa out in the Lobby before the show, and then during the show I am a dancer. My favorite number has to be the tap dancing Santa's. Nothing like doing a 5-minute tap dance in a big Santa Suit!
Would you rather spend time at the warm and sunny beach or in the chilly mountains? And why?
This is a hard one. I love both warm and cold weather and I also love adventure, but I think at the end of the day I would love to relax under the warm sun at a beach. Give me a good book and my music and I will be content all day long.
The most memorable game for you this season has been...
No doubt the breast cancer awareness game in honor of my mom. Breast cancer has affected almost every girl on the squad and we all found someone to dance for during that game. I wasn't thinking about how tired I was or how hot it was, instead I was thinking about how thankful I am to be able to cheer and to have my mom there to watch me.
What is your oddest holiday tradition?
Another tough question! I would like to think my family is pretty traditional when it comes to the holidays. I do have a favorite holiday tradition however! Each year we have Christmas Cookie Baking Day! We make tons of cookies and take them to family and friends and to the local Fire Station. I am the happiest when I can make others happy and this small gesture sure brightens some spirits.
