How Matt Ryan, Stephon Gilmore, Yannick Ngakoue Are Making Major Impact On Colts In Training Camp

Stephon Gilmore

Gilmore arrived in Indianapolis with plenty of accolades and accomplishments – he's a Super Bowl champion, the 2019 AP Defensive Player of the Year, a two-time first-team All-Pro and five-time Pro Bowler. But with the Colts, he's being asked to play a different style of defense with different assignments than he's been accustomed to in his successful 10-year career.

Defensive backs coach Ron Milus pointed to Gilmore previously following an opposing team's best receiver wherever they lined up – outside or in the slot – whereas with the Colts, he'll mostly play either on the left or right side of the defense. But while Gilmore has earned plenty of team and personal trophies, he didn't arrive acting like he has all the answers for how the Colts want him to play.

"This guy is very, very humble in his approach," Milus said. "He doesn't say a lot. All I hear is a lot of 'yes, coach, okay, how do you want me to do that?'"

Defensive coordinator Gus Bradley described Gilmore as a "true pro" who quickly developed trust with the Colts' defensive backs. And as Gilmore has learned the techniques, details and nuances of playing cornerback in Milus and defensive coordinator Bradley's scheme, his decade of banked experience is helping elevate the play of not only those defensive backs, but the wide receivers he faces in practice, too.

"A lot of times he knows what route I'm running before I even run the route," rookie wideout Alec Pierce said, "just like off splits and how I'm stemming and stuff like that. So that's why I'm always trying to pick his brain and see what he's seeing."

And Reich summed up the challenge for Pierce and the Colts' wide receivers: "Half the time he knows what you are doing and you still have got to find a way to win."

Gilmore, then, is challenging a wide swath of his teammates with his play and his lead-by-example mentality. If you're a defensive back, it's impossible to miss the amount of studying Gilmore does – which leads to him being able to recognize routes before they're even run, as Pierce said – and having to face No. 5 in practice is forcing the best out of Ryan and the Colts' wide receivers, too.

And then beyond the intangible impact from Gilmore – he's making a ton of plays, too. Gilmore picked off Ryan during seven-on-seven on Sunday and has had plenty of pass break-ups while playing sticky coverage throughout camp.

"He's good. He really is," Ryan said. "And he's got excellent pattern recognition, really savvy, good ball skills. He's talented and he's one of those guys who times times can put a seed of doubt in your mind of what he's going to do — is he going to break on something, is he going to give you something. With guys like that, I've played against a lot of them in my career, you have to be really accurate and you have to make good decisions. But it's gonna force us to get better.