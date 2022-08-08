Postcards From Camp: Yannick Ngakoue Is Making A Strong Impact On And Off The Field With Colts

"Teachers are one of the biggest superheroes we have in this country," Ngakoue said. "And they chip into their own pockets to make sure that guys coming from my similar background have food, extra things to learn and gain knowledge. I'm just super excited about it."

"... I was just pulling from my heart. I didn't know it would make a big impact like that. I was just trying be my best at serving this community and being a servant leader."

Ngakoue is also partnered with Everyone Home DC, which supports individuals and families at risk of or experiencing homelessness in his hometown.

But ever since he arrived in Indianapolis in March, he's felt like this is home, too.