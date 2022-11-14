Why Matt Ryan Started At Quarterback For Colts In Week 10 Win Over Raiders

Ryan completed 21 of 28 passes for 222 yards with a passing and rushing touchdown in the Colts' 25-20 win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium. 

Nov 14, 2022 at 12:45 AM
stankevitz-headshot
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

LAS VEGAS – By the time Friday afternoon rolled around, Jeff Saturday had an idea of what he was going to do in his first game as the Colts' interim head coach.

He just saw Matt Ryan have a good day of practice on Thursday. The veteran quarterback threw the ball well in his first practice since sustaining a right shoulder injury on Oct. 23 against the Tennessee Titans. Saturday challenged him to repeat it on Friday – "go back to back," Saturday told Ryan.

Ryan wasn't guaranteed anything, but told his new coach: "I only know one way to do it. If I do, this is how I do it. And this is who I am and this is how it's worked for me."

Ryan looked good again on Friday. Saturday wanted to talk it over with his coaching staff first, but he knew "everybody was with it," he said.

And so Saturday made the call: We're going back to Ryan.

"I felt like Matt gave us the best chance to win," Saturday said.

That's exactly what happened on Sunday, as Ryan picked apart the Raiders for 222 yards on 21 of 28 passing. He threw for a touchdown, plunged in a quarterback sneak for a score and recorded the longest rush of his career – a 39-yard dash in the fourth quarter that helped set up his go-ahead 35-yard catch-and-run strike to Parris Campbell that wound up being the game-winner in the Colts' 25-20 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium.

"We're gonna start the zone read with Matt from now on," Saturday laughed.

Going back to Ryan, of course, meant sliding Sam Ehlinger back into a backup role after starting the Colts' last two games. As soon as Saturday informed Ehlinger of the decision, he was blown away by how the second-year Texas product handled things.

"And I had the conversation with Sam, who was a true pro," Saturday said. "And I have so much respect for that young man and the way that he's conducted himself and the type of teammate he is.

"As soon as I talked to Sam, he was right in the role that Matt had been for him."

On Sunday, Ryan was kept upright (one sack, five total pressures on 30 dropbacks) and benefitted from an efficient, explosive run game (Jonathan Taylor, Jordan Wilkins and Zack Moss averaged 6.5 yards per carry on 26 rushes). And it probably wasn't a chi coincidence Ryan had a clean, efficient game with the rest of the Colts' offense executing at a high level.

"He's still got plenty when you protect him and run the ball like we did," Colts Onwer and CEO Jim Irsay said. "We saw what we're capable of doing."

At the end of a week defined by change, the Colts made another one in going back to Ryan as their starting quarterback. It was a win-now move spurred by a healthy quarterback and a desire to get the 2022 season back on track. And on Sunday in Las Vegas, it worked.

"Everything that's been done has been done to win," Irsay said. "It's very simple. Nothing's been done for any reason except, what's the best for the franchise. And the same thing with Matt starting today."

Related Content

news

With Change All Around, Colts' Defense Delivers As Usual Against Raiders

In a season marked by frequent change, the one constant for the Indianapolis Colts in 2022 has been the team's defense. That unit came to play once again in Sunday's Week 10 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders, shutting the door on a potential game-winning drive to give Indy its fourth win of the year.

news

'He Called A Fantastic Football Game:' Parks Frazier Shines Debut As Colts' Offensive Playcaller

The Colts averaged a season-high seven yards per play and converted six of 11 third downs in Sunday's 25-20 win over the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium.

news

Jonathan Taylor Leaves Raiders In His Dust In Vintage Performance

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor had missed time of late due to an ankle injury, but returned to the lineup in a big way on Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders, running for 161 yards, including an explosive 66-yard touchdown run late in the third quarter, to help lead Indy to a Week 10 road win.

news

How Jeff Saturday Made Strong, Authentic First Impression On Colts Players: 'The Energy He Brought, I Was Feeling It'

Colts interim head coach Jeff Saturday addressed his team Wednesday morning for the first time since being hired on Monday, and players came away with strong first impressions of their new coach.

news

Peyton Manning Hosting Country Music Awards With Luke Bryan Tonight

The Hall of Fame former Colts quarterback will host the annual awards show at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

news

Parks Frazier To Call Colts' Offensive Plays Under Interim Head Coach Jeff Saturday

Frazier has been a part of the Colts' offensive coaching staff since 2018.

news

TUNE IN: Jim Irsay, Chris Ballard and Jeff Saturday Press Conference at 8:00 PM ET

The press conference will be streamed live on Colts.com, the Colts mobile app and Colts Facebook page.

news

Colts Name Jeff Saturday Interim Head Coach

The Colts will hold a press conference at 8 p.m. Monday.

news

Colts Part Ways With Head Coach Frank Reich

The Colts made the announcement on Monday.

news

For Kwity Paye And His Mother, Patriots Game A 'Full-Circle' Moment

Kwity Paye's mother, Agnes, escaped two civil wars in West Africa to bring her two sons to the United States to pursue a stable life. On Sunday, Agnes — now retired — made the 45 minute drive from their hometown of Providence, R.I., to watch Paye play in the NFL for the very first time, as he logged eight tackles and a sack against the New England Patriots.

news

Parris Campbell Is Proving To The NFL The Kind Of Player He, Colts Always Knew He Could Be

Campbell has shown he can do whatever is asked of him in the Colts' offense this season, and is showing out as a versatile, explosive weapon.

