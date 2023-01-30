Colts 2022 Position Recap: Quarterbacks

The Colts have the No. 4 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft – "we earned that," general manager Chris Ballard quipped after the season – and could have an opportunity to use it on a young quarterback. But there are no absolutes in the NFL, and more important than drafting a young quarterback is drafting the right young quarterback.

"We can take one as an organization and y'all are going to celebrate it and say, 'We have got the savior for the Colts.' And then if he doesn't play well, 'Why did you take that guy?'" Ballard said. "You've got to be right. We've got to be right. We understand the magnitude of where we're at in the draft and we understand the importance of the position. To get one that actually you can win with and to be right is the most important thing. Not, if we take one or not – being right."