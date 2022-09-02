10 Colts Things We Learned During 2022 Preseason: Matt Ryan's Sense Of Urgency, Alec Pierce's Upside, Stephon Gilmore & Yannick Ngakoue's Impact and More

1. Matt Ryan's sense of urgency could help the Colts early in the season.

Early in training camp – with well over a month before the season opener – Ryan talked about the sense of urgency he was working to instill in his teammates.

"You can't waste any time," Ryan said. "That's a message for young guys – it can't wait. It's every day, it's every rep we've gotta maximize the time we spend out here because before you know it, we're going to look up, we're going to be in Houston and we're going to be keeping score.

"We got to make sure that we keep that mindset daily, to have ourselves ready to go. That's one of the keys in training camp, one of the most difficult things is to stay mentally sharp day in and day out when it's the same thing over and over. But the good teams, the teams that develop this time of year are the ones that can do that."

About five weeks later, I circled back with Ryan: How did that process go? Did everyone stay mentally sharp from the first through the last day of training camp?

"I think the attention to detail (and) the focus has been good," Ryan said. "I think the barometer is always in those walk-thru periods. Sometimes during training camp, those can get redundant. The focus our guys have is really good. That's one of the things when you're not having to make a ton of corrections, or you're not asking for focus during those times. When guys just show up (and) do their job, there's not a whole lot of BS. That's encouraging.

"I think it's a credit to Frank (Reich) and the culture that he and Chris (Ballard) have created here and the guys that they've brought in. It's also a credit to the players for finding value in those periods. I say it all the time to our guys, it might be the only rep we get a certain look or a certain scheme, and if you don't view it as, that's a game rep or that might be the thing that makes a difference in a game then we are wasting our time. Our guys have certainly locked in during those times and done a great job."

Five of the Colts' first seven games are against AFC South opponents, including both meetings with the Jacksonville Jaguars (Weeks 2 and 6) and Tennessee Titans (Weeks 4 and 7). The Colts haven't won their season opener since 2013, haven't won in Jacksonville since 2014 and haven't won the AFC South since 2014.

The combination of Ryan's 14 years of experience and his sense of urgency shined on the practice field – where Ryan operated the offense at a fast tempo – and off the field, in every corner of the Colts' training camp facility at Grand Park and back at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center.

"He holds everybody accountable to the same standard whether you're the first guy on the depth chart or the last guy, everybody is held to that same standard," wide receiver Ashton Dulin said. "That just brings us all together as a room and it elevates everybody's game. He'll quiz you out of the blue at a random moment — walking down the hallway, what do you have on this play? It's fun. He's great to be around. Great leader, great person and we couldn't be happier to have him."

Maybe the best way to explain Ryan's impact and sense of urgency is you could feel it – and that feeling hasn't waned with the season opener just over a week away.