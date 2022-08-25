Colts Sign P Matt Haack, Waive K Jake Verity

Haack has punted for the Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills in his five-year career. 

Aug 25, 2022 at 08:35 AM
stankevitz-headshot
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

22_Transaction_1920x1080

WESTFIELD, Ind. – The Colts signed veteran punter Matt Haack and waived kicker Jake Verity on Thursday.

The 28-year-old Haack was the Miami Dolphins' punter from 2017-2020 and spent last season with the Buffalo Bills. Haack has averaged 44.4 yards per punt and has had 146 of his 359 career punts downed inside the 20-yard line.

Haack will step in for punter Rigoberto Sanchez, who sustained a torn Achilles during the Colts' training camp practice on Tuesday at Grand Park. The 27-year-old Sanchez had only missed two games in his five-year tenure with the Colts, which came in 2020 after he underwent surgery to remove a cancerous tumor.

Verity signed with the Colts in February and competed with Rodrigo Blankenship during OTAs and training camp.

